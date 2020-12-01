Healthy Juice Recipes

Find healthy, delicious juice recipes including juicer recipes, and juices for weight-loss. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Ginger-Beet Juice

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Juice

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy green juice recipe combines parsley, spinach, pears and celery to make a juice packed with bone-supporting vitamin K. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this green juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-Vegetable Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy tomato-vegetable juice recipe contains all the components of a healthy salad, such as lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, celery and carrot, but with less salt than bottled vegetable-blend juices. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this tomato-vegetable juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Cucumber Juice

Rating: Unrated
7
This refreshing, healthy strawberry-cucumber juice is also made with an apple and carrots, making it taste like the farmers' market in a glass. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this strawberry-cucumber juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach-Apple Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot-Orange Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
In this vibrant, healthy carrot-orange juice recipe, we jazz up plain orange juice by adding a yellow tomato, apple and carrots to pack in immune-boosting vitamins A and C. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this carrot-orange juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Cabbage Power Juice

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy blueberry-cabbage power juice recipe is loaded with anthocyanins, which give the juice its pretty purple color and pack it with powerful antioxidants to keep your memory sharp. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this power juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Ginger-Cayenne-Apple Shots

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick and easy shot packs a punch to wake the senses. Apple and honey make it naturally sweet and are balanced by lemon juice and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper that brings on the heat.
By Pam Lolley

Ginger-Turmeric-Carrot Shots

Rating: Unrated
1
This refreshing shot captures the sweetness of carrots and coconut water, with a slight hint of heat from fresh ginger. If your blender is big enough, this would be easy to double and have in your fridge, ready when you are.
By Pam Lolley

Green Spinach Superfood Shots

Spinach, celery and apples pack a nutritional punch in this green superfood shot. Spinach is rich in vitamin A, folate, calcium and iron, and pairing it with vitamin C-rich lemon juice helps your body absorb the iron from the leafy greens. Apples hold a lot of their cancer-fighting antioxidants in the peel, and while you may glaze over celery juice, the crisp green stalks contain the antioxidant apigenin, which can promote the death of cancerous cells, according to lab research.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Grape-Pineapple Mint Fizz

The sweet flavors of grape and pineapple fuse with fresh mint in this quick and tasty summer drink.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Berry Smoothies

The beautiful color of this all-fruit smoothie represents healthy nutrients from its fresh ingredients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Juice Recipes for a Juicer or a Blender

Healthy Juice Recipes for a Juicer or a Blender

Several studies show that adding more produce to your diet can improve your well-being, yet most of us don’t get enough. Our produce-packed fruit juice and vegetable juice recipes are a delicious way to drink about a quarter of your daily recommended produce intake per glass.Download a FREE 7-Day Juice Plan with Healthy Juice Recipes!Watch Video
Healthy Juice Recipes and Healthy Smoothie Recipes

Healthy Juice Recipes and Healthy Smoothie Recipes

Boost your fruit and vegetable intake with these healthy smoothie recipes and healthy juice recipes.Download a FREE 7-Day Juice Plan with Healthy Juice Recipes!Watch Video
Watermelon Juice

Watermelon Juice

Rating: Unrated
1
Strawberry-Lime Cooler

Strawberry-Lime Cooler

Vegetable Juice & Cheese Stick

Vegetable Juice & Cheese Stick

Rating: Unrated
2
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com