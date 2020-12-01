Healthy Coffee Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious coffee recipes including iced coffee, café latte, café mocha and Irish coffee. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Whipped Coffee Mochaccino

If you love the whipped coffee trend that's taken the internet by storm, you'll love this mochaccino version of the beverage. Use any milk you like, including any flavored nondairy milks, and stir it together before drinking to enhance the mocha taste of the drink. This version is lower in sugar than the standard whipped coffee, but feel free to add 1 extra tablespoon sugar if it's not sweet enough for you.
By Casey Barber

Homemade Irish Cream

This easy homemade Irish cream recipe is rich and creamy with just enough chocolate and coffee to balance the bourbon. Enjoy it over ice, chilled for dessert or combined with coffee for an after-dinner treat. It keeps for two weeks in the fridge, so you can package up bottles to give for holiday gifts as well.
By Karen Rankin

Spiked Vanilla Latte

Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
By Casey Barber

Espresso Martini

This espresso martini is the perfect pick-me-up cocktail, combining vodka with coffee liqueur and a shot of espresso. Use freshly brewed espresso and shake vigorously to give this cocktail a rich foam. If you don't have an espresso maker, you can make this drink with strong brewed coffee.
By Amy Traynor

Irish Coffee

This Irish coffee has just enough sweetness to keep it balanced and delicious. It's just sweet enough without being cloying.
By Karen Rankin

Pumpkin Spice Latte

No super-sweet sugar bombs here! Make your very own pumpkin spice latte at home with this healthy recipe that allows you to control just how much added sugar goes into your coffee drink. If you would rather have a vegan latte, use whatever nondairy milk you'd like. Real pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon and coffee—it's fall in a mug! For a grown-up version, try spiking your PSL with bourbon, dark rum or a coffee liqueur such as Kahlúa. (If using a sweetened liqueur, consider cutting down on the maple syrup in the recipe.)
By Sylvia Fountaine

Whipped White Russian

If you're craving an on-trend whipped coffee that you can enjoy during happy hour, this not-too-sweet whipped White Russian is for you! This lighter recipe uses less sugar and substitutes milk for cream without sacrificing creaminess, thanks to the fluffy coffee whip on top.
By Amy Traynor

Spiced Coffee with Cognac

Infused with cloves, cinnamon and citrus, this Cognac-spiked coffee is perfect for winter entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Boozy Coffee Milkshakes

Milkshakes meet cocktails in this genius summer recipe. This frozen drink has it all--chocolate, coffee, ice cream and a little buzz of alcohol to take it to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Whipped Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Trendy whipped coffee meets classic PSL! This warm, just-sweet-enough version calls for maple syrup and pumpkin puree (no flavored syrups here!) and is spiked with pumpkin pie spice for the coziest spin on the latest coffee craze. Be sure to stir the whipped coffee into the steamed milk before drinking.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Cold-Brew Coffee

Save some money and make your own cold brew at home. This coffee recipe is so easy--plus you can make a double batch to have plenty on hand for an instant pick-me-up. Be sure to use coarsely ground coffee beans for cold brew. Finely ground coffee can make it cloudy.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Whipped Coffee

No matter whether you're feeling nutty, sowing your oats or going coconuts, you can still enjoy the whipped coffee trend. The fluffy coffee drink, also known as dalgona coffee, is just as flavorful when made with any nondairy milk. Pick your favorite dairy alternative and vegan sugar and give it a whirl. Serve over ice, if desired, for an even more refreshing beverage.
By Casey Barber

How To Brew the Perfect Cup of Coffee

Find out our secrets for how to brew the best pot of coffee.
Surprising Health Benefits of Coffee

Research is showing 3 new health benefits of coffee drinking and caffeine.
Coffee-Spiked Dessert Recipes

Coffee-Banana Smoothie

Greek Iced Coffee

Iced Mocha

Kahluaccino

Coffee lovers will love the addition of Kahlua; Frangelico adds a lovely hazelnut note.

Frothy Hot Chocolate

Whipping this otherwise old-fashioned hot chocolate creates the illusion of creaminess. To vary this recipe, substitute 1 tablespoon brandy for the liqueur and omit the cinnamon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Frozen Mochaccino

If you lust after those frothy frozen coffee drinks at your local coffee shop, then this mochaccino recipe is for you. This easy homemade version uses low-fat milk, cocoa powder, coffee and just a little bit of maple syrup, so it has a fraction of the calories of a traditional version. (A small mocha frappuccino at Starbucks is 270 calories!) Coffee ice cubes, made by freezing coffee in an ice cube tray, make this drink frosty and give it a big, strong coffee flavor. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
By Joyce Hendley

Mint-Chocolate Whipped Iced Coffee

The cool and creamy combination of chocolate and mint is what keeps us unwrapping another Andes candy or sneaking just one more Thin Mint cookie. With this simple Frappuccino-inspired recipe, your coffee can be just as much of a treat—and still not too sweet. Use any type of milk or whipped cream, including nondairy options, for this recipe. Any way you blend it, this icy mint-chocolate whipped coffee will give you thrills and chills.
By Casey Barber
