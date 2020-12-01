Healthy Omega-3 Recipes

Find healthy, delicious omega-3 recipes including breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

Rating: Unrated
5
Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
By Carolyn Casner

Fisherman's Stew with Roasted Garlic Crostini

This Fisherman's stew recipe is loaded with cod, shrimp, and mussels and will warm you right up on cold winter days. The crostini served alongside are made with homemade roasted garlic, and perfect for soaking up every last morsel of the stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
12
In this quick dinner recipe, the delicious garlicky-mustardy mayo that tops baked salmon is very versatile. Make extra to use as a dip for fries or to jazz up tuna salad. Precooked brown rice helps get this healthy dinner on the table fast, but if you have other leftover whole grains, such as quinoa or farro, they work well here too.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes

In this healthy, 30-minute fish recipe, cooking the fillets skin-side down makes it easy to keep them intact when you flip them. Be sure to pat the fish dry before cooking--it's the key to getting the skin crispy.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
4
This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Rating: Unrated
7
In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.
By Breana Killeen

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.
By Carolyn Casner

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Rating: Unrated
15
Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Grilled Red Snapper

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple grilled snapper has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve along with grilled veggies or a fresh green salad to make it a meal.
By Adam Hickman

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
2
In this vegetarian riff on a popular Indian dish, we swap in cauliflower and chickpeas for the chicken in tikka masala. The cauliflower's nooks and crannies are particularly good at soaking up all the intense flavors of the sauce. Serve over rice for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in just 20 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Lemon Garlic Scallops

Rating: Unrated
2
Lemon brightens up sweet scallops in this simple, light dinner. Serve the scallops alongside sautéed spinach with a piece of toasted whole-grain bread to sop up the buttery sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Salmon with Asparagus & Poached Egg

Salmon with Asparagus & Poached Egg

A delicious way to get your heart-healthy omega-3s.
Omega-3 Super Seeds

Omega-3 Super Seeds

Health benefits of flax seeds, chia seeds and hemp seeds.
5 Top Fish with Omega-3s

5 Top Fish with Omega-3s

Recipes Rich in Omega-3s and Folate

Recipes Rich in Omega-3s and Folate

Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

Rating: Unrated
3
Salmon and Couscous Casserole

Salmon and Couscous Casserole

Oven-Poached Salmon Fillets

Rating: Unrated
11

Baking salmon fillets, covered, with a little wine and some shallots produces moist, succulent results as long as you remember the two cardinal rules of fish cookery: choose only the freshest fish and don't overcook it. Serve topped with your favorite sauce, if desired.

All Healthy Omega-3 Recipes

Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
An easy-to-make slaw served on the side of these salmon tacos makes for a filling and fast weeknight dinner. If you prefer more heat in these fish tacos, simply add a pinch or two of chipotle chile powder or cayenne with the chili powder.
By Katie Webster

Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus

Rating: Unrated
6
This quick and healthy fish-and-veggies dinner is highlighted by an easy fresh citrus sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro

Rating: Unrated
3
Dig into your farmers' market haul to cook this colorful and healthy Mediterranean diet dinner recipe that's packed with vegetables. Feel free to swap in any vegetables or cook up another whole grain, such as brown rice. Serve with a glass of your favorite red wine.
By Breana Killeen

Salmon Alfredo

A low-fat white sauce, made with fat-free milk, coats the salmon, pasta, and broccoli in this complete 30-minute meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Soy Broiled Salmon

Rating: Unrated
46
A sweet, tangy and salty mixture of soy sauce, rice vinegar and honey does double-duty as marinade and sauce. Toasted sesame seeds provide a nutty and attractive accent. Make it a meal: Serve with brown rice and sautéed red peppers and zucchini slices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine

Rating: Unrated
1
The brightness of basil pesto is a nice match for the buttery flavor of salmon in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Refrigerated pesto, found near fresh sauces and salsas at most stores, is prettier and has a better taste than jarred.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Roasted Salmon & Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
2
This quick Asian salmon recipe uses the sauce for both glazing the salmon and tossing with the broccoli. Serve over rice noodles or brown rice tossed with sesame oil and scallions.
By Breana Killeen

Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic

Rating: Unrated
1
The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods--like the ones found in this tonic--over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage!
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Roast Salmon with Chimichurri Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Chimichurri--a bright, herby sauce served across Argentina--is the perfect healthy sauce for an easy salmon dinner. This recipe uses parsley but feel free to try your favorite combination of herbs, such as basil, mint or cilantro. Serve with mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli.
By Katie Workman

Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Seafood Enchiladas

Seafood enchiladas are topped with a creamy but light sauce for rich flavor without all the extra calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

Rating: Unrated
1
They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Salmon & Avocado Poke Bowl

Rating: Unrated
5
Poke (pronounced poh-kay), the bite-size marinated fish salad famous in Hawaii, is so popular that it's sold by the pound in supermarkets. Now it has crossed the Pacific to become the meal-in-a-bowl du jour, served in eateries from Los Angeles to New York. But it's easy to make at home with this quick recipe. Sriracha and Chinese-style mustard add a touch of heat to the classic poke seasoning of soy sauce and sesame oil. Serving it over a brown rice salad makes it a meal.
By Martha Cheng

Cranberry Grand Marnier Sparkler

This colorful cocktail gives a new way to use Grand Marnier liqueur that makes a festive option for holiday toasts and special occasions. Frozen cranberries make a playful garnish and also do double duty by keeping drinks cold.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Salmon Caesar Salad

This easy Caesar salad subs creamy Greek yogurt and buttermilk for the traditional egg yolks and olive oil and mixes in mildly bitter radicchio in addition to classic romaine. Using just a small amount of flavorful Parmigiano-Reggiano shaves calories and sodium too.
By Liz Mervosh

Grilled Salmon with Blueberry Sauce

This quick and simple recipe pairs grilled salmon with a sweet and nutritious blueberry sauce. Serve it with steamed snap peas for a colorful and great-tasting meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Dill-Mustard Sauce

The classic pairing of dill and roasted salmon gets an upgrade with a tangy mustard-caper sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Honey-Garlic Salmon

A simple marinade of soy sauce, lime, honey and garlic adds tons of flavor to salmon with ease. Just a few ingredients make this quick and tasty recipe perfect for a busy weeknight. Serve with brown rice or quinoa and a green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Poached Salmon with Creamy Piccata Sauce

Rating: Unrated
20
Easy poached salmon is sophisticated with a creamy caper-and-lemon sauce. Make it a meal: Serve with snow peas or roasted asparagus and a whole grain like quinoa or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Salmon with Braised Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
2
Here we pair pan-seared salmon with braised broccoli and make it special with a quick, Italian-inspired topping of sautéed onions, pine nuts and raisins.
By Barton Seaver

Cocoa-Rubbed Salmon with Orange Salsa

Rating: Unrated
2
Cocoa gives this versatile rub an almost barbecue-like taste. Serve this healthy baked salmon dinner with a vegetable rice pilaf.
By Julia Clancy

Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet

Rating: Unrated
3
Stay full until lunch when you add avocado and smoked salmon to your morning routine. Their healthy fat helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.
By Julia Clancy

Blackberry Buttermilk Scones

If you've never baked scones at home, you'll be pleasantly surprised by how easy they are to make. And it's hard to beat this version made with fresh blackberries and tangy buttermilk. This healthy scone recipe calls for half all-purpose flour and half white whole-wheat flour--the latter improves the nutritional profile of the scones without affecting their flavor and texture. Serve these for weekend brunch, at teatime or anytime you want a special breakfast treat.
By Robb Walsh
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com