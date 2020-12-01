Healthy Lifestyle Diets

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

16
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Melting Potatoes

4
The name for these spuds hints at their creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

10
This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce.  Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Cabbage Diet Soup

4
Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy vegetable soup packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.
By Carolyn Casner

Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew

22
This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

14
You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup

23
Antioxidant-rich collard greens and fiber-packed black-eyed peas have a starring role in this nutritious soup. There's no need for loads of ham or salt pork--just a small amount of bacon gives it a wonderful smoky flavor. You can skip the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth for a great vegetarian dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup

21
A big bowl of this veggie-packed minestrone will leave you satisfied for hours without consuming a lot of calories--plus it's an easy way to boost your vegetable servings for the day. Top with a dollop of pesto before devouring this delicious skinny vegetable soup.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

4
Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made.
By Carolyn Casner

Flat-Belly Salad

3
This salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

37
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Broccoli Casserole

10
The lightened-up luscious sauce elevates this easy casserole recipe over standard broccoli and cheese side dishes.
By Breana Killeen

Healthy Recipes for Diabetes

Healthy Recipes for Diabetes

Delicious recipes to keep your blood sugar in check.
Mouthwatering Meatless Recipes

Mouthwatering Meatless Recipes

All the vegetarian recipes you need in one place.
Gluten-Free Recipes Everyone Will Love

Gluten-Free Recipes Everyone Will Love

EatingWell's Best Vegetarian Recipes

EatingWell's Best Vegetarian Recipes

Spring Farmers' Market Recipes

Spring Farmers' Market Recipes

How To Perfectly Truss & Roast a Turkey

How To Perfectly Truss & Roast a Turkey

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

7

This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

The Top 20 Recipes of 2020

These healthy and delicious recipes are the only things from 2020 we’re bringing into the new year.

The Top 20 Comfort Food Recipes of 2020

From our cheesy Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet to our Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken, these were the top comfort-food recipes of the year.

12 Dump & Go One-Pot Pasta Dinners to Save Your Weeknights

With these easy dump dinner recipes, you combine all your ingredients in the same pot and add just enough water to cook the pasta. Genius!

30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Dinners

The Mediterranean Diet loaded with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and olive oil is one of the world's healthiest styles of eating. Here are EatingWell's best Mediterranean dinner recipes, from colorful sheet-pan recipes to veggie-packed pastas.

Our Best Casserole Recipes

These healthy casserole recipes are sure to please the whole family.

21 Winter Soup Recipes for Weight Loss

These soup recipes are full of nutritious vegetables and hearty grains to create a balanced meal.

24 Dinner Recipes That Help Promote Healthy Aging

These satisfying dinners provide plenty of nutrients and vitamins your body needs.

The Top 20 Soup Recipes of 2020

Whether you make these soups to eat now or freeze a batch to enjoy in 2021, these soups are hearty, warming and delicious.

30 Days of Mediterranean Dinners to Lose Belly Fat

If you are looking to burn belly fat and follow the Mediterranean diet, we have done the work for you. The Mediterranean diet is naturally high in fiber and includes foods that have been shown to burn belly fat, like artichokes, chickpeas and avocados. The other components of the Mediterranean diet—healthy fats, lean proteins and low-calorie veggies—also make losing weight easier. These 30 days of dinners will help inspire delicious meals without sacrificing your health goals. From our Baked Vegetable Soup to our Tomato Artichoke Gnocchi, there is a recipe for everyone on this list.

Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries

8
This healthy recipe combines two bar food favorites--fried zucchini and curly fries--into one tempting package. Serve these baked zucchini fries with a simple dipping sauce made with ranch dressing and marinara sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a side dish for burgers, chicken or pizza. No matter what you serve them with, they're a fun way to eat more vegetables for kids and adults alike.
By Robin Bashinsky

24 Easy Desserts with 5 Steps or Less

You’re just five steps away from a healthy and delicious dessert. Whether it’s cookies, brownies or a fruit crisp, these desserts are easy to make when you’re craving something sweet. Recipes like Apple Crisp with Cranberries and Peanut Butter Swirl Chocolate Brownies are tasty and the perfect end to any meal.

25 Authentic Recipes That Will Transport You to Italy

These authentic Italian recipes are mouth-wateringly delicious and true to the classics. Whether it’s a seafood stew, a hearty pasta dish or a sweet dessert, these recipes come from Italian chefs like Fabio Viviani, Domenica Marchetti, Lidia Bastianich and more. Recipes like Macaroni with Sausage & Ricotta and Italian Rice & Peas (Risi e Bisi) are hearty and flavorful.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

7
If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

10
This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
By Robin Bashinsky

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

111
Roasting isn't usually the first cooking method you think of for cauliflower but the results are quite delicious. The florets are cut into thick slices and tossed with extra-virgin olive oil and herbs. Wherever the flat surfaces come into contact with the hot roasting pan, a deep browning occurs that results in a sweet, nutty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

24 Lunch Recipes That Help Promote Healthy Aging

As you get older, it’s important to eat plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables like avocados, Brussels sprouts and spinach.

American Goulash

7
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

15
This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.
By Carolyn Malcoun

23 Low-Carb Christmas Appetizers That Still Feel Festive

Whether it’s our 3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Bites or Baked Stuffed Shrimp, these healthy holiday appetizers are festive and have no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving.

22 Slow-Cooker Beef Dinners for Winter

Alongside the beef, these recipes have plenty of veggies, like carrots and potatoes, plus plenty of flavorful spices to create a delicious dinner.

Easy Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

Start your day off right with these fast and easy Mediterranean diet breakfast recipes. Perfect for busy mornings, these simple recipes can be made ahead of time for easy grab-and-go breakfasts (think overnight oats and egg muffins) or can be quickly whipped up in minutes (think peanut butter and fruit-topped toast). These healthy recipes follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet and feature wholesome ingredients like fruits, veggies, whole grains and healthy fats.

30 High-Protein Sunday Dinners for Winter

These dinners are high in protein, at least 15 grams per serving, thanks to ingredients like chicken, beans and salmon.

14 Easy Chicken Casserole Recipes for Weeknights

These easy, healthy recipes are ready in under an hour and use short-cut ingredients, so you can serve up a chicken casserole any night of the week.

Carrot Soup

33
This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
