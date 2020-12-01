Healthy Lifestyle Diets

30 Days of Mediterranean Dinners to Lose Belly Fat

If you are looking to burn belly fat and follow the Mediterranean diet, we have done the work for you. The Mediterranean diet is naturally high in fiber and includes foods that have been shown to burn belly fat, like artichokes, chickpeas and avocados. The other components of the Mediterranean diet—healthy fats, lean proteins and low-calorie veggies—also make losing weight easier. These 30 days of dinners will help inspire delicious meals without sacrificing your health goals. From our Baked Vegetable Soup to our Tomato Artichoke Gnocchi, there is a recipe for everyone on this list.