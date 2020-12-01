Healthy Low-Fat & Fat-Free Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat and fat free recipes including appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup

A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.
By Laura Walsh

3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
Baked Brie is a perennially popular appetizer. Here, we complement the Brie with tart cranberry sauce and bake it in pretty individual tartlets using premade pie crust for an ultra-easy crowd-pleasing appetizer.
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Savory Bean Spinach Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Let a slow cooker complete this vegetarian soup. Serve it in cups as a sandwich side or ladle it into bowls for a light meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rating: Unrated
1
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
3
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey & Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
23
This Southwestern-inspired turkey-and-squash soup gets a little kick from crushed red pepper and some zing from fresh lime juice. You can use leftover turkey or chicken (instead of the cutlets); dice it and add a few minutes before serving. Serve with cornbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick-Cooking Oats

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.
By Erin Alderson

Pomegranate, Cranberry & Brie Bruschetta

Rating: Unrated
1
Make this simple festive appetizer for your holiday guests. Toasted baguette slices with creamy, melted brie are topped with an orange-cranberry-pomegranate mixture--each bite delivers an explosion of flavor and texture!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Gingerbread House Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Holiday cookies don't get any cuter than these mini gingerbread houses that kids and adults alike will love. Use a mini gingerbread house cookie cutter to cut out all the parts (the kids will love helping with this part), then build the houses and let the kids go to town decorating. Line up your finished creations to make a gingerbread house village, eat them up or prop them up on mugs of cocoa for dipping and munching.
By Hilary Meyer

Quick & Healthy Watermelon Fruit Pizza

Quick & Healthy Watermelon Fruit Pizza

This fruit pizza recipe replaces cookie crust with a healthier watermelon "crust" for a fresh dessert the whole family will love!
Summer Tomato & Cucumber Salad

Summer Tomato & Cucumber Salad

Fresh wedges of tomato, thinly sliced onion and cucumber dressed simply with vinegar and oil makes the most simple salad.
DIY Homemade Juice

DIY Homemade Juice

Flat-Belly Soup

Flat-Belly Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
3-Ingredient Blue Cheese & Fig Bites

3-Ingredient Blue Cheese & Fig Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

Quick Cucumber Kimchi

Rating: Unrated
11

While slowly fermented cabbage and pungent garlic are the ingredients most people associate with kimchi, there are dozens and dozens of other versions of Korea's national dish, featuring all manner of vegetables, such as these quickly pickled cucumbers with just a trace of garlic.

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Rating: Unrated
3
Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
6
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Smoky Shrimp, Corn & Pea One-Pot Pasta

Rating: Unrated
3
Make your sauce and pasta all at once with this fast weeknight pasta dinner recipe. By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Killeen

Savory Chestnut Puree

Rating: Unrated
2
Try this easy, elegant chestnut puree with roasted quail, turkey or chicken.
By Virginia Willis

Homemade Plain Greek Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
2
Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade Greek yogurt recipe. Start by making homemade yogurt by heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid--also known as whey--to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic

Rating: Unrated
2
This weight-loss tonic might help you slim down, even though it's not a quick fix for healthy habits. Apple cider vinegar's sour flavor (the acetic acid) may help you eat less and stay more satisfied. Green tea has caffeine and antioxidants that may help boost fat loss. Ginger might help you burn more calories. And maple syrup adds a touch of natural sweetness to this hydrating drink. Add this tonic to your diet in addition to sensible eating and exercise to help boost your weight-loss efforts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Glazed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
5
Here's an easy main dish that's sure to set you on your own quest for the best syrup. Start the chicken breasts marinating on a Saturday afternoon for a quick meal later in the day, just about the time you come in from raking the last of the winter leaves off the garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steamed Butternut Squash

Rating: Unrated
1
Butternut squash steams quickly, making this a great cooking technique to enjoy this fall vegetable as a weeknight side dish. For extra flavor, toss the steamed butternut squash with salt, pepper and a little bit of olive oil, butter or Parmesan cheese after cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Medium-Boiled Eggs

Medium boiled eggs have a jammy texture that makes them perfect for topping toast or adding to a party board.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
Unlike quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oatmeal has time to turn extra-creamy and luscious with just a few minutes more of cooking time. With a bit of milk and the toppings of your choice, old-fashioned oats can be your go-to morning staple for filling, healthy breakfasts.
By Erin Alderson

Two-Ingredient Dough

Rating: Unrated
3
Containing just two ingredients--self-rising flour and Greek yogurt--this healthy dough is a snap to make! It is exceptionally versatile; you can use it to make pizza and even bagels (see associated recipes). To make this dough whole-wheat or gluten-free, make your own self-rising flour by adding baking powder and salt to your favorite whole-wheat or gluten-free flour (see Tip).
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Brown Rice

Rating: Unrated
4
Here's the only recipe you need to make perfect brown rice every time! This healthy whole grain is great on its own as a side dish, or use it in your favorite recipes calling for cooked brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail

Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice.
By Amber Turupin

White Wine Lemon-Caper Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Got leftover white wine to use up? Lucky for you, using white wine for cooking can ramp up the flavor of your dish. Make this mouthwatering lemony sauce that's great for drizzling on roasted chicken, fish, halloumi or tofu. Or, use it as an easy homemade pasta sauce.
By Breana Killeen

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

Rating: Unrated
3
Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup

Rating: Unrated
49
Like most soups, this Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time as the complex seasonings have time to develop. Make it a day ahead if you can--this easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.
By Joyce Hendley

Sautéed Butternut Squash

Sautéeing butternut squash in olive oil quickly yields perfectly cooked results and slighly caramelizes the squash for extra flavor. This recipe makes a delicious vegetable side dish to pair with roasted meats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

3-Ingredient Cream Cheese & Cherry Pepper Bites

Need a super-easy holiday-party hors d'oeuvre? These tasty little cream cheese and cherry pepper tartlets come together in a snap, thanks to premade pie dough, which is pressed into a mini muffin tin to make the tart shells--then all you have to do is fill the cups with cream cheese and chopped cherry peppers. Chopped herbs add a nice hit of color, but these are just as tasty as-is. Consider making a double batch--these bites are sure to go quickly.
By Carolyn Casner

Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup

This simple-syrup recipe will take your cocktails to the next level. Honey makes the sweet base for this 4-ingredient syrup that is enhanced with fresh rosemary and ginger.
By Stephanie Olson

Roasted Pears with Prosciutto

This 3-ingredient finger food is the perfect classy appetizer for your next party. It's so simple to make yet so elegant and delicious. Finishing with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar makes the flavors pop and takes this easy app to the next level.
By Melissa Fallon

Sautéed Peppers & Onions

This simple technique of cooking onions and peppers is a useful way to get your veggie servings in. They're quite versatile--use these peppers and onions on a burger or sausage sandwich, stuff them into quesadillas or layer them into casseroles.
By Katie Webster

Cranberry-Orange Punch

This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
By Melissa Fallon

Ginger-Beet Juice

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
