Healthy Walnut Snack Recipes

Find healthy, delicious walnut snack recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
11
Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Walnut Raspberry Thumbprints

Little oatmeal cookies are rolled in nuts, baked, then filled with jewel-colored fruit preserves for a sweet and pretty treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Endive with Goat Cheese, Strawberries & Walnuts

Rating: Unrated
2
Vary this quick-to-assemble vegetarian appetizer recipe with the season. Try sliced nectarines in place of the strawberries in the summer and halved grapes in the fall. Chopped pecans, pistachios and macadamia nuts are all delicious in place of the walnuts as well.
By Seamus Mullen

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

Rating: Unrated
4
These gluten-free muffins use finely ground rolled oats in place of flour. That gives the fruit- and nut-studded muffins a tender texture and fluffy crumb. To make the muffins even easier, everything is combined in the blender so you can blend, pour, bake and enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Nut & Honey Biscotti

This crunchy Italian cookie recipe isn't traditionally very sweet, so just a touch of honey adds flavor along with mild sweetness. Dipping them in chocolate makes them extra special.
By Joanne Chang

Double Nut & Date Tassies

Rating: Unrated
22
The two-bite pecan tarts satisfy the sweet tooth with far less guilt than pecan pie.
By Jessie Grearson

Apricot-Walnut Cereal Bars

Rating: Unrated
30
Crisp and chewy, this bar is a good-for-you alternative to store-bought cereal bars. The secret ingredient, silken tofu, will give your day a protein-packed start. The recipe also works with other fruit-and-nut combinations.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These whole-grain rhubarb-oat muffins are full of flavor. Sprinkled with a sweet and nutty topping, they're a great choice for a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Nut Mini Loaves with Flaxseeds

Rating: Unrated
14
This tender, flavorful version of a holiday staple is made more wholesome with whole-wheat flour and flaxseeds. You can easily double the recipe if you are making these baby loaves as gifts.
By Patsy Jamieson

One Nutty Date

Rating: Unrated
4
Financial advisor Linda Croley was inspired by childhood memories of a family treat when she created these peanut butter-date cookies. “I get a great feeling when I bite into these cookies and think of my family who are around me today, and those whose memories I'll always cherish,” says Croley. Once you try them, you may never make an ordinary peanut butter cookie again.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Best of Bran Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy muffin recipe contains flaxseeds and canola oil, which are both high in heart-healthy, omega-3 fatty acids.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Zucchini-Walnut Loaf

Zucchini-Walnut Loaf

Rating: Unrated
8
Lisa Asuncion Feliciano of Manila, Philippines, shared this recipe in our Kitchen to Kitchen department. She recommends making extra loaves when zucchini is abundant because they freeze well.
Chocolate Chip Power Bars

Chocolate Chip Power Bars

Packed with protein, these power bars are a tasty treat filled with chocolate chips, toasted oats and peanut butter.
Apricots & Walnuts

Apricots & Walnuts

Rating: Unrated
1
Banana & Walnuts

Banana & Walnuts

Herbed Mixed Nuts

Herbed Mixed Nuts

Fig & Blue Cheese Toast

Fig & Blue Cheese Toast

Rating: Unrated
1

Blueberries with Walnuts & Cheese

Blueberries add just the right touch of sweetness to round out this nutritious nut and cheese snack. Bonus: It's all super easy to pack for on-the-go snacking.

All Healthy Walnut Snack Recipes

Maple-Walnut Pralines

Maple syrup gives new inspiration to this Louisiana classic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cran-Walnut Kettle Corn

Add cinnamon, cranberries and walnuts to microwave kettle corn for this satisfying snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricots with Walnuts & Cheese

This simple snack is giving us those classy cheese-and-nut-board vibes. Treat yourself to this tasty and satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Zucchini Chip Bread

Zucchini bread gets an added burst of flavor with shredded orange peel, toasted walnuts, and chocolate chips. The recipe makes 2 loaves, so it makes a sweet little gift.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Walnut and Olive Quesadillas

These Mexican-style fold-overs with an Italian spin are brimming with provolone and mozzarella cheeses as well as ripe olives and walnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com