Healthy Spinach Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious spinach salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad

4
This festive salad features colorful greens, fruit and cheese tossed with a light and zesty dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

6
This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

6
Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade Greek vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

2
Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple-Cranberry Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese

1
The tangy-sweet dressing in this spinach salad beautifully amplifies the apples and cranberries--and the creamy goat cheese transforms it into the perfect salad. Tasters raved about this easy fall salad. If you can't find Pink Lady apples, any sweet, crisp apple is a worthy substitute. Want to make this salad a main meal? Top with some rotisserie chicken, chickpeas or tofu.
By Pam Lolley

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1
One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts (see Associated Recipes), gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette

2
Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sour Apple Slaw

Michael Twitty, a food writer and culinary historian, celebrates Hanukkah’s miracle of oil by making fried chicken and latkes. He serves up this sweet and tangy slaw alongside.
By Michael Twitty

Fall Chopped Salad with Spinach, Butternut Squash, Apples & Cheddar

2
Who says spinach salads are only for spring? Use autumn's tender crop of fresh spinach and other seasonal vegetables to make this fall salad with roasted butternut squash, apples, cheddar and pecans. This colorful and healthy salad would be a wonderful addition to your Thanksgiving menu, but there's no reason to save it for holidays--serve it along with chicken or pork for a healthy weeknight dinner, or turn it into a main course by adding some chickpeas or chopped chicken or turkey.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach & Warm Mushroom Salad

2
In this hearty mushroom and spinach salad recipe, sturdier “mature” spinach leaves hold up better than baby spinach when tossed with the warm mushroom-and-bacon vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing

4
This spinach salad tossed with spunky ginger dressing was inspired by the iceberg salads served at Japanese steakhouses across the U.S. Add shrimp for lunch or a light supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, White Beans & Basil

1
Roasted sweet potatoes are paired with spinach, cabbage and white beans and tossed together with a bright basil dressing in this healthy main dish salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

This lively salad captures the essence of early summer with ripe strawberries, chives and baby spinach. To make it a meal, top it with grilled chicken breast.
Turn this healthy spinach salad recipe into a hearty vegetarian dinner with homemade pita chips or boiled potatoes.
Warm Spinach Salad with Chickpeas & Roasted Tomatoes

The key to the incredible flavor here is roasting until the onion slices are charred at the edges and the juices from the tomatoes have cooked into a syrupy consistency on the baking sheet.

All Healthy Spinach Salad Recipes

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

5
Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Best Caesar Salad with Crispy Parmesan

1
For a nutrient-packed twist, this healthy Caesar salad features spinach and kale in addition to romaine. But it's the Parmesan crisps that make this salad holiday-worthy. Serve it for Thanksgiving or any other special meal.
By Breana Killeen

Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

1
Take canned tuna to new heights by adding cannellini beans, red onion and dill, tossing it in a lemon-pepper-Dijon dressing and serving it over a spinach salad with canned beets.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Inspired by the classic warm party dip, this simple salad can be served up right away or divided into small lidded containers for a week of delicious lunches. To keep the hard-boiled eggs tasting fresh, we suggest adding them to your salad just before serving or in the morning before packing your lunch to go.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts

1
Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal.
By Rachel Meltzer Warren, M.S., RDN

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

1
Homemade poppy seed dressing pairs beautifully with tender spinach, crunchy almonds and juicy berries for a fantastically refreshing and easy spring salad. To make ahead, whisk dressing, combine salad ingredients and store separately. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving. To make it a complete meal, top with grilled chicken or shrimp.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach, Apple & Chicken Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing & Cheese Crisps

Swap out store-bought for this tangy homemade buttermilk and poppy seed dressing to take this healthy salad recipe to the next level. For an even more impressive meal, make your own crunchy cheese crisps in a snap, using phyllo dough, for a delicious accompaniment to this dinner salad. Make extra dressing to keep on hand for other salads throughout the week.
By Julia Levy

Broccoli, Ham & Pasta Salad

7
A great make-ahead entree, this lightened-up pasta salad is loaded with broccoli and peppers. Smoky ham and sweet raisins give it plenty of punch. Enjoy the leftovers for a fuss-free lunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

2
Pasta salad is a classic summer side dish, but adding protein (leftover grilled chicken is perfect here) and extra greens makes it a super-satisfying lunch. We use baby spinach, but arugula or baby kale works too. Top with a bright and tangy basil vinaigrette just before serving. The great news is that these easy meal-prep lunches take just 20 minutes to prepare--that's 4 days of lunches in less than 30 minutes.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Blue Cheese & Spinach Salad

This blue cheese, corn and spinach salad recipe is delicious tossed with a warm bacon-spiked tomato vinaigrette. We love a full-flavored blue cheese like Maytag, but a milder blue cheese is also nice. This spinach salad is great with pizza or as a light side salad.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Squash Spinach Salad

This roasted butternut squash salad is topped with sweet cranberries and a savory balsamic drizzle.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Chicken, Shrimp & Mango Salad

2
Shrimp, chicken and spinach are tossed with a lively mango dressing in this refreshing tropical dinner salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caribbean Couscous Salad

1
Mango, bell peppers, and black beans combine with whole-wheat couscous in this Caribbean-inspired grain salad. The ginger-lime dressing has a touch of cayenne pepper and provides just the right amount of zing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach Salad

1
This fresh-tasting, 10-minute salad is a simple mixture of fresh baby spinach and dried cranberries. To save time, we use bottled Italian dressing, but with a few extra minutes you can easily switch up the flavor by making your own dressing--just try our All-Purpose Vinaigrette (see associated recipe).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach Salad with Raspberries, Goat Cheese & Hazelnuts

This pretty spinach salad couldn't be easier to make: just whisk together a simple vinaigrette in a serving bowl, then toss it with spinach, goat cheese and hazelnuts. Feel free to swap in your favorite nut for the hazelnuts--this simple salad would also be lovely with pecans, walnuts or almonds. The key is the combo of sweet fruit, tangy vinegar, creamy and salty cheese and crunchy nuts. Serve with grilled chicken or your favorite protein for a healthy dinner that comes together in a snap.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

This Mediterranean quinoa salad is chock-full of fresh veggies that marinate in a bright, fresh dressing. It's an easy vegetarian dinner recipe that can also be made ahead as a healthy lunch option.
By Robin Bashinsky

Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken

1
A quick blender vinaigrette does double duty as dressing for this strawberry spinach salad and, with the addition of ketchup and strawberry preserves, as a barbecue sauce for the tenders.
By Adam Dolge

Spinach Salad with Steak & Blueberries

14
Combine steak, walnuts, blueberries and feta cheese in this simple salad and you have yourself a healthy and satisfying supper. Serve with grilled baguette and a glass of rosé.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Loaded Spinach Salad

9
Like many spinach salads, this one features lots of chopped-up hard-boiled egg. But since most of the calories in an egg are in the yolk, this recipe uses just two whole eggs, plus the whites from six additional eggs, for a satisfying spinach salad that keeps the calories in check.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon Ranch Salad

Topped with light ranch dressing and served with wheat crackers on the side, this salad is packed with spinach, tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs and bacon. It's ready in just 15 minutes and is a perfect choice for lunch or dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Leafy Green Salad

This simple green salad is made with romaine lettuce and baby spinach and can be thrown together in minutes to round out any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Super-Green Edamame Salad

3
Avocado, fresh chives and spinach are blended right into the creamy, bright-green dressing in this healthy edamame salad recipe. Pink beans are popular in the Caribbean, but you can substitute pinto beans or light red kidney beans if you can't find them.
By Katie Webster
