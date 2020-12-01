Healthy Slow-Cooker & Crockpot Recipes

Find healthy, delicious slow-cooker and crockpot recipes including slow-cooker and crockpot chicken, beef, and vegetables. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

Treat dinner guests to this premeal soup loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash

1
The sweetness of the butternut squash tames the kick from cayenne in this healthy turkey chili, making this easy crock pot chili just right for kids and adults alike, whether for weeknight dinners or tailgating parties. For those who prefer a spicier chili, just pass hot sauce at the table. This chili also freezes well, so save leftovers for hearty and healthy dinners and lunches for weeks to come.
By Katie Webster

Curried Shrimp with Cauliflower and Chickpeas

In this delicious main dish, cauliflower is slow-cooked with curry powder and aromatic vegetables, and shrimp and chickpeas are added in towards the end of the cooking time. Served over brown basmati rice and sprinkled with cilantro and peanuts, this dish will get a thumbs up from anyone eating it!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken with Potatoes, Carrots & Herb Sauce

Impress the in-laws, neighbors or any other dinner guests with this pretty dish. It's a slow-cooker chicken recipe that actually looks and tastes like it was oven-roasted. To save time, prep the vegetables a day ahead or in the morning, and then refrigerate until ready to brown the meat and start the slow cooker.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Stew

Potatoes and beans make this tomato-based crock-pot vegetable stew super-hearty. You could also add briefly sautéed chunks of zucchini or fresh corn kernels just before serving, or add another can of cannellini beans for more substance. A dollop of pesto on top is also super-delicious. Adding homemade garlic croutons is an easy way to elevate this healthy dinner.
By Liana Krissoff

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
By Carolyn Casner

Crock-Pot Pineapple Chicken

This slow-cooker chicken with pineapple has a hint of ginger and sesame and is made with simple ingredients you may already have in your pantry! Look for fresh pineapple that's been peeled and cored already to make assembly even easier. Serve with brown rice to sop up the sweet and savory sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Quinoa with Arugula

Chock-full of quinoa, chickpeas and vegetables, this salad is a meal in itself. The roasted red peppers, lemon, olives and feta add familiar Mediterranean flavor. If you want to provide a meat option, serve with grilled chicken.
By Cooking Light

Crock-Pot Peach Cobbler

Warm and caramelized spiced peaches and a light cakey topping star in this slow-cooker peach cobbler. Delicious! Just stir it together and then forget about it and it will be ready to serve warm when you want it.
By Pam Lolley

Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Loosely translated as "minced meat," the traditional texture of carne picada ranges from finely chopped to ground. Here we start with brisket, which becomes nice and tender in the slow cooker, then shred and chop the meat before serving. The seasoning is flavorful but not too spicy. Blistered jalapeños added at the end will satisfy the heat-lovers in the family. Pile the brisket into warmed corn tortillas, with lettuce, the jalapeños, cheese and avocado salsa for a healthy dinner that'll wake up your taco night routine.
By Liana Krissoff

Slow-Cooker Cheesy Rice with Broccoli

This dish is sure to be a kid favorite that adults will crave, too. Broccoli and cheese is a classic pairing for a reason, and when served with rice and umami-rich mushrooms, the combo is even more comforting. Garnish with shaved Parmesan and additional kosher salt and black pepper, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Apple Crisp

Let your Crock-Pot do the work for this easy slow-cooker apple crisp. It tastes just like a classic apple crisp, with the apple combination adding a sweet and tart balance in each bite. It's sure to become a new fall favorite.
By Pam Lolley

So, you just got a slow cooker and you’re ready to prep some recipes and then, “set it and forget it”. Slow cookers make meal prep easy and clean up a breeze, while simmering low and slow all day for impressive flavor. From appetizers to desserts, the possibilities for what you can make in your new slow cooker are endless. We pulled together some of our favorite easy slow-cooker recipes, like the Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry and Slow-Cooker BBQ Brisket Sliders, to help you become a slow-cooker pro.
Turn so-so slow-cooked meals into magnificent mains you'll want to make again and again.
Winter Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made.
By Carolyn Casner

22 Slow-Cooker Beef Dinners for Winter

Alongside the beef, these recipes have plenty of veggies, like carrots and potatoes, plus plenty of flavorful spices to create a delicious dinner.

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup

This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker White Bean, Spinach & Sausage Stew

Reach for this recipe on a chilly morning when you know you'll want a steaming bowl of slow-cooker sausage stew for supper. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free sausage.
By Cooking Light

Pork Zuppa

This rich Italian soup, made with ground pork and potatoes, is sure to satisfy everyone who tries it. Using a slow cooker makes this recipe easy to execute.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Stew

This Mediterranean stew is a healthy dinner chock-full of vegetables and hearty chickpeas. A drizzle of olive oil to finish carries the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. Any way you vary it, this stew is sure to go into heavy rotation when you are looking for healthy crock-pot recipes.
By Sarah Epperson

Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs

Now here's a healthy beef short ribs slow-cooker recipe you can serve to company--even on a holiday. Serve with mashed celeriac or mashed potatoes, steamed green beans and a bold Italian red wine that has a touch of sweetness (think amarone or brunello).
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup

A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.
By Laura Walsh

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff

This slow-cooker Beef Stroganoff recipe brings together tender beef and fresh mushrooms served over hot noodles with a creamy sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Potato Soup

This easy slow-cooker potato soup has all the good stuff you love on a potato--including bacon, cheese and scallions. Serve this loaded baked potato soup with a salad for an easy dinner--just 15 minutes of active prep time!--whenever you're in need of some serious comfort food. It would also be fun fare for a casual party. Serve it straight out of the slow cooker and set out bowls of toppings so everyone can assemble their own. You can easily make this soup vegetarian--just use vegetable broth and skip the bacon.
By Robin Bashinsky

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

22 Slow-Cooker Side Dishes That Complete Any Meal

Move over entrées and say hello to these slow-cooker side dishes. These side dishes are perfect if you’re looking for a healthy and delicious accompaniment to your meal, but don’t want to spend active time making it. Just add your ingredients and let your slow-cooker do the work. Recipes like Slow-Cooker Cheesy Potatoes and Slow-Cooker Brussels Sprouts with Lemon are flavorful, nutritious and make the most of your slow-cooker.

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

Make a big batch of low-calorie veggie-packed soup with ease in this load-and-go crock pot recipe. After simmering away in the slow cooker, portion it into individual serving containers and store in the fridge or freezer for fast, healthy lunches or an easy, satisfying snack. This weight-loss vegetable soup fills you up without a lot of calories, plus it's an easy way to eat more vegetables.
By Hilary Meyer

Hungarian Beef Goulash

This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

22 Slow-Cooker Chicken Dinners to Keep You Cozy This Winter

Whether it’s Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew or Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie, these comforting, hearty meals will keep you warm.

Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew

Brown sugar makes this slow-cooker beef stew a tad sweet, which beautifully complements the spicy kimchi. You can make this soup ahead and refrigerate it until ready to eat. If you opt to make it ahead, wait until you reheat the soup to add the cabbage.
By Cooking Light

Savory Bean Spinach Soup

Let a slow cooker complete this vegetarian soup. Serve it in cups as a sandwich side or ladle it into bowls for a light meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

22 Italian Slow-Cooker Recipes

Let your slow-cooker do the work with these Italian slow-cooker recipes. Your kitchen will fill with intoxicating aromas and you’ll end up with a delicious, hearty meal. Recipes like Spicy Chicken Lasagna and Slow-Cooker Pork Sausage Bolognese are comforting, warm and Nonna-approved.

17 Slow-Cooker Dinners for Weight Loss

Making a healthy, delicious meal just got easier with these slow-cooker dinner recipes. Just load in your ingredients, walk away and come back to a flavorful dinner. These recipes are low in calories and high in fiber, which is a key nutrient if you’re looking to slim down. Dinners like Slow-Cooker Chile-Orange Chicken Tacos and Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash are nutritious and tasty.
