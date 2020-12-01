Healthy Side Dish Recipes

22 Slow-Cooker Side Dishes That Complete Any Meal

Move over entrées and say hello to these slow-cooker side dishes. These side dishes are perfect if you’re looking for a healthy and delicious accompaniment to your meal, but don’t want to spend active time making it. Just add your ingredients and let your slow-cooker do the work. Recipes like Slow-Cooker Cheesy Potatoes and Slow-Cooker Brussels Sprouts with Lemon are flavorful, nutritious and make the most of your slow-cooker.