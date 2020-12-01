Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes

Find healthy, delicious salad dressing recipes including vinaigrettes and low-fat salad dressings. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Creamy Cilantro-Avocado Dressing

Use this tangy, creamy cilantro-avocado dressing on a salad of romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and black beans, with crumbled tortilla chips or toasted pine nuts on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Here is a great, all-purpose salad dressing. The pleasing pungency of Dijon mustard makes it a good match for slightly bitter greens, such as escarole, chicory, radicchio or Belgian endive. It also makes an irresistible dipping sauce for crunchy vegetables (especially fennel) and crusty whole-wheat bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Tahini Dressing

Extra-virgin olive oil and lemon juice are the backbone of this dressing, but it gets a unique toasty flavor from tahini.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Orange juice and cilantro yield a tangy dressing that you'll want to have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado Buttermilk Dressing

This herbaceous and healthy salad dressing gets a tangy flavor from buttermilk, richness from avocado and brightness from fresh herbs. Try it on sliced tomatoes, cucumber salad or chopped chicken salad and as a dip for carrot sticks, celery, peppers and radishes--you name it! It would also make a great spread for sandwiches.
By Liz Mervosh

Caesar Salad Dressing

Double this recipe to have extra dressing on hand for tomorrow night's salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sherry Dijon Vinaigrette

This healthy salad dressing takes just a few minutes to whip together and keeps for several days in the fridge. Try it with spicy greens, such as arugula, or any of your favorite dinner salads.
By Breana Killeen

Herb Vinaigrette

This fresh herb vinaigrette dressing recipe is great tossed with mixed greens or as a dressing for cold pasta salads. To make a vegetarian version, swap the chicken broth for vegetable broth.
By Stacy Fraser

Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette

This Asian carrot-ginger vinaigrette recipe is so yummy, you'd never guess it contains 37% of the daily value of vitamin A from the carrots. Use this quick and easy ginger salad dressing tossed with zesty salad greens or Asian stir-fry greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette with Shallots

This healthy homemade salad dressing has just the right amount of sweetness without being cloying. Try it on a salad with fresh strawberries and spinach or arugula.
By Breana Killeen

Spicy Mediterranean Vinaigrette

Sweet raisins, honey and carrot juice balance the heat of crushed red pepper in this brightly colored vinaigrette.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette with Lemon

A healthy, tasty homemade salad dressing is as simple as shaking a few ingredients in a jar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Our Top 10 Vinaigrettes That Will Make You Love Salad Again

No more boring salads. Once you start making your own dressing, there's no going back.
Ginger-Sesame Vinaigrette

This versatile vinaigrette combines sesame oil, rice vinegar, fresh ginger, and green onions for a quick and easy salad dressing. Serve over torn romaine lettuce.
Greek Salad Dressing

Citrus Vinaigrette

Classic Dijon Vinaigrette

Orange-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette

In this balsamic vinaigrette recipe, the addition of Italian seasoning adds an extra layer of flavor and spice. Use as a quick and easy balsamic vinegar salad dressing or as a balsamic marinade for chicken that's delicious and moist.

All Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes

Flat-Belly Salad

This salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus Vinaigrette

This versatile citrus salad dressing gets a touch of natural sweetness from orange juice, which balances the acidity of the lemon juice. Use it in coleslaw for a mayo-free dressing, or drizzle it over winter greens with dried fruit and nuts.
By Katie Webster

Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad

This festive salad features colorful greens, fruit and cheese tossed with a light and zesty dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Rating: Unrated
Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

This hearty salad comes together with little effort, since the squash and chicken can roast together on the same sheet pan. Prep the dressing and the salad greens while the chicken is roasting.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

Rating: Unrated
Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

Rating: Unrated
Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.
By Carolyn Casner

Crunchy Mexican Salad with Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

A spicy cilantro vinaigrette gives this black bean salad Mexican flair. We used the beans for protein, but if you have cooked chicken on hand, you can use that instead. Also, if you have it, finish the salad with a quarter of an avocado for a boost of healthy fats.
By Lauren Grant

Crispy Chickpea Grain Bowl with Lemon Vinaigrette

Our favorite part of these vegetarian grain bowls is the tangy lemon vinaigrette, which ties together a satisfying combo of quinoa, toasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted chickpeas and kale. Whip them up for easy meal-prep lunches or a healthy and satisfying dinner.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated
By Carolyn Casner

All-Purpose Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
By Ruth Cousineau

Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Loaded Mediterranean Chicken-Quinoa Salad

Rating: Unrated
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Crunchy Chicken & Mango Salad

Rating: Unrated
By Carolyn Malcoun

Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese

Rating: Unrated
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Greens with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
