Healthy Polenta Recipes

Creamy Polenta
This easy polenta takes only a few minutes of stirring before it's left to cook on its own to creamy perfection. If you have leftovers, chill them overnight in a greased pan, slice into slabs, brush with canola oil and broil until both sides begin to crisp. Serve as a side dish at supper or for breakfast with maple syrup or honey.
Cuban Polenta with Chorizo & Corn (Tamal en Cazuela)
Just a small amount of spicy fresh chorizo makes this Cuban polenta-like side dish more special. For this healthy corn porridge recipe, look for Mexican-style chorizo rather than the dry-cured Spanish variety.
Crunchy-Munchy Corn & Millet Bread
The outside of this rustic-looking bread is crunchy and the inside is soft, with a smattering of small bits of corn grits and millet or sesame seeds. The loaf's mild corn flavor goes well with chowders, stews and Tex-Mex dishes. The bread calls for millet, but sesame seeds can be substituted with good results. A pot with a 9- to 10-inch diameter, such as a Dutch oven, will produce a nicely domed loaf, while a wider-bottomed pot will allow the dough to spread out and form a relatively flat loaf.
Polenta-Stuffed Kabocha Squash
The cheesy polenta filling in this healthy stuffed squash recipe makes a great alternative to mashed potatoes, as well as a hearty vegetarian entree. If you can't find kobocha squash, try using a buttercup squash or pie pumpkin--or skip serving it in the hollowed-out vegetable altogether and use 2 cups of your favorite pureed winter squash in Step 5.
Sweet Corn Polenta with Bell Pepper & Tomato Salad
Serve this simple vegetarian side dish warm or room temperature alongside grilled meats and a stacked summer salad. A flash under the broiler leaves these slices of corn-studded polenta golden on the outside and soft on the inside; an herby, smoky tomato-pepper salad acts like a salsa to be spooned over the top.
Roasted Vegetables Over Rosemary Polenta
Made with edamame, a variety of healthy vegetables and served over hearty polenta, this recipe is vegetarian, flavorful, and filling.
Polenta with Olive-Raisin Compote
Tubed polenta is great to have on hand when you need a quick side dish. In this 25-minute recipe, lightly browned polenta slices are topped with a fruity compote made with olives, raisins, orange peel and fragrant spices.
Tomatoey Shrimp and Polenta
Creamy polenta is topped with a mixture of tomatoes and shrimp in this 25-minute seafood entrée. Don't skimp on the orange peel--it adds a delicious zest to this under-200 calorie meal.
Cheese Polenta Cutouts
Make this fun side dish with your kids! They'll enjoy helping to cut the polenta into shapes and they'll definitely love eating the cheesy cutouts they helped you create.
Polenta-Asiago Croutons
These croutons are so addictive, you'll be dreaming of different ways to use them. Float them in soup or serve on top of a salad.