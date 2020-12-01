Healthy Polenta Recipes

Find healthy, delicious polenta recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Creamy Polenta

This easy polenta takes only a few minutes of stirring before it's left to cook on its own to creamy perfection. If you have leftovers, chill them overnight in a greased pan, slice into slabs, brush with canola oil and broil until both sides begin to crisp. Serve as a side dish at supper or for breakfast with maple syrup or honey.
By Marialisa Calta

Cuban Polenta with Chorizo & Corn (Tamal en Cazuela)

Just a small amount of spicy fresh chorizo makes this Cuban polenta-like side dish more special. For this healthy corn porridge recipe, look for Mexican-style chorizo rather than the dry-cured Spanish variety.
By Darra Goldstein

Crunchy-Munchy Corn & Millet Bread

The outside of this rustic-looking bread is crunchy and the inside is soft, with a smattering of small bits of corn grits and millet or sesame seeds. The loaf's mild corn flavor goes well with chowders, stews and Tex-Mex dishes. The bread calls for millet, but sesame seeds can be substituted with good results. A pot with a 9- to 10-inch diameter, such as a Dutch oven, will produce a nicely domed loaf, while a wider-bottomed pot will allow the dough to spread out and form a relatively flat loaf.
By Nancy Baggett

Polenta-Stuffed Kabocha Squash

The cheesy polenta filling in this healthy stuffed squash recipe makes a great alternative to mashed potatoes, as well as a hearty vegetarian entree. If you can't find kobocha squash, try using a buttercup squash or pie pumpkin--or skip serving it in the hollowed-out vegetable altogether and use 2 cups of your favorite pureed winter squash in Step 5.
By Lia Huber

Sweet Corn Polenta with Bell Pepper & Tomato Salad

Serve this simple vegetarian side dish warm or room temperature alongside grilled meats and a stacked summer salad. A flash under the broiler leaves these slices of corn-studded polenta golden on the outside and soft on the inside; an herby, smoky tomato-pepper salad acts like a salsa to be spooned over the top.
By Julia Clancy

Roasted Vegetables Over Rosemary Polenta

Made with edamame, a variety of healthy vegetables and served over hearty polenta, this recipe is vegetarian, flavorful, and filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Polenta with Olive-Raisin Compote

Tubed polenta is great to have on hand when you need a quick side dish. In this 25-minute recipe, lightly browned polenta slices are topped with a fruity compote made with olives, raisins, orange peel and fragrant spices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomatoey Shrimp and Polenta

Creamy polenta is topped with a mixture of tomatoes and shrimp in this 25-minute seafood entrée. Don't skimp on the orange peel--it adds a delicious zest to this under-200 calorie meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheese Polenta Cutouts

Make this fun side dish with your kids! They'll enjoy helping to cut the polenta into shapes and they'll definitely love eating the cheesy cutouts they helped you create.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Polenta-Asiago Croutons

These croutons are so addictive, you'll be dreaming of different ways to use them. Float them in soup or serve on top of a salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
