Healthy Pepper Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pepper side dish recipes including roasted pepper, stuffed pepper and bell pepper recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

These easy roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color. Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.
By Katie Webster

Sautéed Peppers & Onions

This simple technique of cooking onions and peppers is a useful way to get your veggie servings in. They're quite versatile--use these peppers and onions on a burger or sausage sandwich, stuff them into quesadillas or layer them into casseroles.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice

You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
By Marie Simmons

Roasted Peppers & Onions

Roasted peppers and onions complement just about everything from grilled and roasted meats to seafood. This easy low-carb side dish, with its vibrant color and simple flavor, is sure to become a staple.
By Liv Dansky

Bell Pepper Oven Fries

These crispy bell pepper oven fries are a great way to add more colorful veggies to your plate. A crispy breaded coating adds crunch on the outside, while keeping the peppers tender inside. The simple creamy dipping sauce with Greek yogurt and sherry vinegar adds a tart and tangy finish.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.
By Cooking Light

Sautéed Peppers, Asparagus, and Zucchini

Pair this flavorful veggie combo with chicken or fish for a taste of summer any time of year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stir-Fried Carrots, Corn & Peppers

This eclectic stir-fry is a colorful combination of carrot, red bell pepper, corn and romaine lettuce. This recipe exemplifies how to stir-fry vegetables with different textures. The carrots, which are a “hard vegetable,” should be stir-fried for a minute before adding “medium-hard” vegetables like peppers or corn, which require slightly less cooking. Finally, add “soft or leafy vegetables” in the last 30 seconds to ensure all the vegetables achieve the same level of doneness. Make sure the lettuce is dry--if it's wet when added to the pan, it will turn the stir-fry into a braise.
By Grace Young

Cheesy Sweet Peppers and Corn

If you like cheese, you'll love this vegetable side dish. Sweet peppers--both red and green--and sweet yellow corn are slow-cooked, topped with a creamy, blue cheese sauce and sprinkled with shredded cheddar. It's decadently delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Cauliflower Rice

Restaurant-style Mexican rice (sometimes called Spanish rice) gets a healthy, low-carb makeover in this recipe that swaps white rice for riced cauliflower. Cooked with other flavorful ingredients like tomatoes, jalapeño and cilantro, this makes the perfect, festive side for taco night.
By Carolyn Casner

French Ratatouille

Ratatouille, a classic French dish with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and onion, is frequently cooked low and slow until it turns silky and luscious. We kept the classic flavor but gave it a makeover by thinly slicing the vegetables and layering them in a cast-iron pan. We brighten up the flavor at the end with a splash of red-wine vinegar.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Braised Collard Greens with Pepperoncini

Collard greens have large, dark green leaves that are dense with vitamins, calcium and fiber. The briny pepperoncini and salty pancetta add enough brightness to this dish to balance the collards' vegetal flavor. These slow-cooker collard greens pair perfectly with braised meat or barbecue.
By Cooking Light

Inspiration and Ideas

Escalivada (Smoky Slow-Roasted Vegetables)

This vegan side dish is traditionally served at room temperature with grilled meat or fish, but feel free to double your portion and eat it as a vegan entree with crusty bread for dipping in that garlicky, flavor-packed olive oil. The name for this combination of roasted vegetables comes from the Catalan escalivar, meaning to cook in ashes, though most folks these days use an oven or grill to put some char on their veggies.
Cauliflower with Peppadew Peppers & Raisins

We sauté the cauliflower to get it slightly caramelized, then steam it to soften the vegetable without burning the spices.
Steamed Cabbage & Carrots

Sesame Snap Peas with Carrots & Peppers

Grilled Vegetables In Foil

Honey BBQ Roasted Root Vegetables

Homemade Ranch Dressing with Veggies

Make a big batch of homemade ranch dressing to keep on hand for dipping crisp, raw vegetables anytime for a healthy snack both kids and adults will enjoy.

All Healthy Pepper Side Dish Recipes

Instant-Pot Vegan Black-Eyed Peas

The Instant Pot makes quick work of cooking up these vegan black-eyed peas. Fresh and dried spices and onion lend rich flavor to this simple bean dish.
By Karen Rankin

Roasted Cauliflower with Mojo Sauce

For this healthy cauliflower recipe, roasted florets are tossed in mojo, a Latin sauce that's gently spicy but can complement almost any other dish in your meal. If you can't find Cotija cheese, use another salty, crumbly cheese, such as feta.
By Susan Feniger

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Honey-Chipotle Roasted Broccoli

Honey and chipotle peppers coat roasted broccoli in this sweet and smoky side dish. Serve alongside grilled pork, roasted chicken or with any main dish that could use some kick.
By Carolyn Casner

Red Chile Mashed Potatoes

The deep orange color of this mash may make your brain think you’re about to tuck into some whipped squash, but one taste tells you otherwise. The homemade New Mexican red chile sauce is a good match for the russets, letting just enough of their earthy flavor shine through.
By Jonathan Perno

Roasted Cauliflower with Banana Peppers

Don't be tempted to jam all the cauliflower onto one sheet pan in order to make fewer dirty dishes. Spreading it out on two pans ensures that it gets golden brown.
By Fabio Viviani

Grilled Carrots with Smoky Ketchup

Rainbow carrots are a feast for the eyes in this healthy and easy side dish, although any colors will be just as tasty. If you like, save some of the carrot greens for garnish.
By Judith Fertig

Brown Rice-Stuffed Peppers

This whole grain recipe version of Spanish rice is served in a sweet pepper but could be served in a bowl as a side dish. It goes well with chicken or pork.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Skillet Zucchini & Summer Squash

Choose this easy squash recipe in late summer when your garden is overflowing with zucchini and summer squash. Green chiles add a bit of zing to this colorful side dish that can be served alongside chicken, fish, pork, or beef.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Broccolini with Garlic-Chile Oil

In this easy and healthy side dish recipe, broccolini turns vivid green and gets sweeter on the grill--delightful when drizzled with the juice of grilled lemons.
By Judith Fertig

Sweet Corn Polenta with Bell Pepper & Tomato Salad

Serve this simple vegetarian side dish warm or room temperature alongside grilled meats and a stacked summer salad. A flash under the broiler leaves these slices of corn-studded polenta golden on the outside and soft on the inside; an herby, smoky tomato-pepper salad acts like a salsa to be spooned over the top.
By Julia Clancy

Orange-Infused Roasted Green Beans & Red Peppers

Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of the green beans and bell pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Eggplant & Shishitos

Ben Bebenroth, chef and owner of Cleveland's farm-to-table Spice Catering, likes to make this sauté with Ichiban eggplant, which is a long, slender variety with thin skin that he grows on his farm.
By Ben Bebenroth

Barley Pilaf with Mushrooms, Red Peppers & Spinach

Flecks of sweet red pepper and spinach add festive flair to the classic mushroom and barley combo. You can use either convenient quick-cooking barley or pearl barley, but note that the amount of liquid and the cooking times will vary.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Vegetables with Gremolata

Roasted vegetables are an easy side dish as they give you time to prepare the rest of your meal while they roast in the oven. This recipe is tossed with a citrusy dressing and then sprinkled with a fragrant gremolata of parsley, scallions, sun-dried tomatoes, and toasted almonds. There's so much flavor in this dish that it works best with something simple like grilled fish or chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Vegetable Platter

This veggie platter is a perfect side dish for any gathering. Vegetables like asparagus, mushrooms, Japanese eggplant and fennel are marinated and then grilled to perfection.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Elvia's Mexican Pickled Vegetables

These spicy pickled vegetables are like a Mexican version of Italian giardiniera and are delicious with tacos and as a condiment for any sandwich or burger. The recipe makes a large batch but it keeps well in the refrigerator. Packed into glass jars, it makes a nice gift.
By Bruce Aidells

Chile-Garlic Roasted Kohlrabi

Roasted kohlrabi has a pleasantly tender yet not watery texture, similar to broccoli stalks. Its mild flavor lets the garlic, serrano and cilantro play starring roles in this easy side dish recipe.
By Adam Dolge

Chipotle Mashed Sweet Potatoes

These healthy mashed sweet potatoes owe their kick to the chipotle peppers. Want it spicier? Add another tablespoon to your mash. You can even use chipotle chile powder to punch up the heat--use a couple teaspoons instead of the full 3 tablespoons of chipotles in adobo.
By Adam Dolge

Green Beans & Onions

Don't settle for boring green beans! In this quick-and-easy side-dish recipe, onions, roasted red peppers, olives and a sweet and tangy sauce add flavor and interest.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Squash-Stuffed Roasted Poblano Peppers

When fresh, poblanos have a wonderful, somewhat sweet heat that makes a terrific vessel for rich-tasting butternut squash stuffing. Accompanied by corn tortillas or rice and beans, this makes a special vegetarian entree. Most of the preparation can be done in advance and the recipe can easily be doubled. Look for dark green poblanos about 5 inches long, with broad shoulders at the stem, tapering to a pointy tip. Wash your hands thoroughly after removing the seeds or wear rubber gloves; most of the chile oils are found in the seeds and connective membranes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ratatouille of Roasted Vegetables

In this Provençal classic, roasting rather than sautéing the vegetables enables you to cut back dramatically on the amount of olive oil in the recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pan-Roasted Campfire Veggies

Get your veggies even while you're camping with this spicy, smoky and colorful side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stuffed Onions with Balsamic Drizzle

Tender baked onions make the perfect edible container for whole-wheat couscous pilaf in this hearty side dish. The balsamic drizle is a real treat--try it for a party or holiday dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
