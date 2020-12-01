Healthy Nut & Seed Snack Recipes

Find healthy, delicious nut and seed snack recipes including almond, pecan and pistachio snacks. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Rating: Unrated
2
These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate Nut Bark

Rating: Unrated
11
Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

Rating: Unrated
3
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
By Pam Lolley

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
11
Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Smoked Salmon Cheese Ball

Blanketed in chopped nuts and zesty chives, this cheese ball is festive enough for even the most discerning party guests. Serve with sturdy crackers or toasted baguette slices for easy spreading.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Oatmeal-Peanut Butter Cookies with Dates

Cookie recipes usually require you to combine the liquid ingredients in one bowl and dry ingredients in another, but for this gluten-free cookie recipe the dry ingredients are sprinkled right on top of the liquids so there's just one bowl to clean. Don't skip the step of refrigerating the dough. The oat flour needs time to hydrate or the cookies will be too dry and crumbly. Regular rolled oats work if you're not gluten-sensitive.
By Stacy Fraser

Almond Linzer Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
In this almond cookie recipe, star-shaped cutters give these classic jam-filled sandwich Linzer cookies holiday sparkle, but you can also use a more traditional round or scalloped cookie cutter. Almond flour adds crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Look for it near other specialty flours in natural-foods markets.
By Virginia Willis

Chocolate-Dipped Pecans

Rating: Unrated
1
These chocolate-dipped pecans get an elegant finish from a sprinkling of turbinado sugar. You can use this technique with other nuts to make chocolate-covered nuts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

Rating: Unrated
2
A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
By Ali Slagle

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Rating: Unrated
67
Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts

Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Chile-Lime Peanuts

Chile-Lime Peanuts

Rating: Unrated
8
These spicy nuts were inspired by ones sold by street vendors across Mexico. If you can only find salted peanuts, omit the added salt. Add the maximum amount of cayenne pepper if you want an extra hit of spice.
Vegan Charcuterie Board

Vegan Charcuterie Board

A dairy-free dip sets the tone for this vegan "charcuterie" board. Rainbow carrots and crisp pear slices offer refreshing crunch and visual appeal, while an assortment of seeded crackers and mini toasts make blank canvases for spreads and jams. Blackberries and grapes lend a fresh and fruity finish.
Everything-Seasoned Almonds

Everything-Seasoned Almonds

Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares

Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares

Walnut Raspberry Thumbprints

Walnut Raspberry Thumbprints

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

Rating: Unrated
19

Fruit Energy Balls

Rating: Unrated
2

Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.

All Healthy Nut & Seed Snack Recipes

Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls

Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.
By Katherine Martinelli

Italian Hazelnut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
10
These crispy cookies are made with Piedmontese staples--hazelnuts and eggs--and called Brutti Ma Buoni: literally, “Ugly But Good.” But they are really more plain-looking than “ugly,” and pack a powerful, sweet, nutty burst of flavor, making them welcome at any table.
By Marialisa Calta

Smoky Nut-Stuffed Apricots

Dried apricots are stuffed with provolone cheese and pecan halves, then wrapped in bacon, baked, and served warm for a fresh take on a favorite appetizer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
3
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Coconut Energy Balls

Rating: Unrated
1
These easy pumpkin-spiced coconut oat balls make a great, packable afternoon snack or a delicious party appetizer.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Spiced Pecans

Rating: Unrated
1
Making this delicious and healthy snack is very simple but also a rare instance where the recipe is meant to take longer in order to make it easier. Most nuts can burn faster than you can say "What's that smell?"--so these spiced pecans are baked low and slow to avoid any nasty surprises.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Homemade Trail Mix

Rating: Unrated
1
Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
By Joyce Hendley

Peanut-Apple Crunch Balls

Lightly wetting your hands helps make the cereal, apple, and peanut mixture easier to shape into balls. A drizle of white chocolate tops them off.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate & Nut Butter Bites

Rating: Unrated
13
Sweet satisfaction in seconds.
By Mariana Velasquez

Caramel Apple Crisp

This Caramel Apple Crisp is so decadent it might be worth the carb indulgence. For a holiday recipe, the low-carb, diabetic-friendly apple crisp is perfect for any family member!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jonathan Perno’s Spiced Candied Pecans

At home or at Campo, the restaurant he oversees at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm in Albuquerque, chef Jonathan Perno likes to welcome guests with spiced New Mexican pecans. You won’t see this in most spiced-nut recipes, but Perno blanches them to reduce some of the bitter tannins in the skin that can sometimes overwhelm the pecans’ delicate flavor.
By Jonathan Perno

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Orange-Almond Slices

These twice-baked almond- and orange-flavored cookies are wonderful on cookie trays or served with fresh fruit or ice cream. Dip one edge of the crunchy slices into melted chocolate to dress them up for a special celebration.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nut & Honey Biscotti

This crunchy Italian cookie recipe isn't traditionally very sweet, so just a touch of honey adds flavor along with mild sweetness. Dipping them in chocolate makes them extra special.
By Joanne Chang

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Dark Chocolate Trail Mix

Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack.
By Breana Killeen

Almond Cranberry Banana Bread

This flavorful banana bread combines almonds, cranberries, orange juice, and honey for a make-ahead snack or breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mississippi Spiced Pecans

Rating: Unrated
6
Make plenty of these mildly sweet and salty nuts--they are great to have on hand over the holidays.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Double Nut & Date Tassies

Rating: Unrated
22
The two-bite pecan tarts satisfy the sweet tooth with far less guilt than pecan pie.
By Jessie Grearson

Pistachio & Peach Toast

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
By Ellen Davis

Apricot-Walnut Cereal Bars

Rating: Unrated
30
Crisp and chewy, this bar is a good-for-you alternative to store-bought cereal bars. The secret ingredient, silken tofu, will give your day a protein-packed start. The recipe also works with other fruit-and-nut combinations.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Peanut Energy Bars

Rating: Unrated
27
This carbohydrate-rich bar, full of nuts, seeds, fruit and oats, was adapted from Amy Harrison's prize-winning submission in the Plains (Georgia) Peanut Festival recipe competition sponsored by The Peanut Institute. It includes a little protein, and is a great grab-and-go pre-workout snack on mornings when you don't have time to digest a full meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com