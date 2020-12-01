Healthy Middle Eastern Recipes

Find healthy, delicious middle Eastern recipes including Lebanese, Israeli and Turkish recipes. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew

Rating: Unrated
22
This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Feta, Kale & Pear Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
The crunchy seed topping is the perfect textural juxtaposition to a creamy dressing, soft pears and tender massaged kale salad. Tossing it all with mint, feta and red onion gives it a Middle Eastern flair.
By Cara Chigazola Tobin

Vegan Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
6
This easy grain bowl has so much to love--sweet potatoes, protein-packed chickpeas, creamy avocado and homemade tahini dressing. Make the full recipe on the weekend and pack into individual serving containers for ready-to-go lunches for work all week.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Shawarma with Yogurt Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
The key to cooking juicy chicken without a spit in this healthy recipe is high heat and dark meat. The yogurt in the marinade gives the chicken both its tender texture and its alluring char. More yogurt in the sauce, along with crunchy cucumbers and herbs, keeps the flavors bright.
By JJ Goode

Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
10
Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Be sure to use dried, instead of canned, chickpeas in this healthy recipe--canned chickpeas add too much moisture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea & Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
It seems Buddha bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!
By Katie Webster

Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

Rating: Unrated
3
Elevate hummus and pita by piling your plate high with cucumbers, carrots and mixed greens! Just a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil is all it takes to dress it up.
By Katie Webster

Spiced Chickpea "Nuts"

Rating: Unrated
24
When roasted in a hot oven, chickpeas become super crunchy. They're a great low-fat substitute for nuts when salty cravings hit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

Rating: Unrated
6
Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving.
By Kathy Gunst

Lemon Chicken & Rice

Rating: Unrated
3
This easy Persian-inspired chicken and rice dish has a beautiful golden color and a wonderful fragrance. If you have saffron in the cupboard, do add that optional pinch; just a little will enhance the flavor and aroma of the dish.
By Joyce Hendley

Falafel Burgers

Rating: Unrated
4
Pureed chickpeas, seasoned with the characteristic flavors of falafel, make excellent veggie burgers. We use a two-stage method for cooking the patties, first browning them in a skillet and then finishing them in the oven. Garnish the burgers with tzatziki or tahini sauce (see associated recipes), pickled red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Edamame Hummus Wrap

Rating: Unrated
2
Made with protein-rich edamame instead of chickpeas, this easy hummus recipe is the perfect vegetarian filling for a grab-and-go wrap. Or double the recipe and use the hummus for a healthy snack with cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Lebanese Recipes to Give You a Taste of the Middle East

Healthy Lebanese Recipes to Give You a Taste of the Middle East

Taste the middle east through savory mezze dishes that have layered simple ingredients, with exciting spices to create dishes like, Pumpkin Kibbeh. Many Lebanese dishes include chickpeas or fava beans to create a spiced hummus or sauce, an important part of every Lebanese meal. Most dishes are vegetarian or use meat sparingly due to the traditional Levant style of cooking, red meat is uncommon but when used it is usually, goat or lamb.
Healthy Turkish Recipes That Will Transport You to Istanbul

Healthy Turkish Recipes That Will Transport You to Istanbul

Turkish food has mastered savory and sweet dishes without using any traditional sweet ingredients, try out our Borrek recipe to taste it yourself. Many of these dishes play with flavors and combinations that we don't normally use in everyday cooking like, pickled cherries and eggplant, and cucumbers and yogurt. Turkish cuisine is one of the richest in the world because of the mix of cultures and styles it has adopted from countries like Egypt, Syria, Greece and Iraq.
Healthy Persian Recipes That Everyone Will Love

Healthy Persian Recipes That Everyone Will Love

Middle Eastern Mezze Recipes

Middle Eastern Mezze Recipes

Om Buddha Bowl

Om Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
3
Green Shakshuka with Spinach, Chard & Feta

Green Shakshuka with Spinach, Chard & Feta

Rating: Unrated
1

Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5

Fragrant with North African spices and made hearty with chunks of lean pork, this bulgur pilaf casserole recipe is ready to go in the oven in just 25 minutes. Vary the dish by substituting shrimp, Pacific cod fillets or chunks of boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the pork.

All Healthy Middle Eastern Recipes

Salad of Avocado & Romaine with Black Olive Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
John Willoughby helped to launch Cooks Illustrated, was executive editor at Gourmet and has authored several cookbooks, including Big Flavors of the Hot Sun, from which this salad was adapted for a March/April 1995 EatingWell story about olives. It's one of the favorites--chosen from more than 1,000 salad recipes--that we revisited in our 30th anniversary issue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Middle Eastern Lamb Stew

Rating: Unrated
31
This brothy stew is boldly flavored with a blend of characteristic Middle Eastern spices and finished with fresh spinach and fiber-rich chickpeas. Economical lamb shoulder tenderizes beautifully when leisurely cooked in a slow cooker. If you can't find boneless shoulder stew meat, do not substitute more-expensive lamb leg--it tends to dry out during slow cooking. Instead, purchase lamb shoulder chops and debone them. Serve over bulgur and accompany with a salad.
By Patsy Jamieson

Broccoli, Chickpea & Pomegranate Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Simple steps give this broccoli salad recipe a more nuanced flavor: soaking the onion tempers its bite and toasting the cumin enhances its aroma. Serve alongside grilled chicken, pork or fish.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Vegan Bistro Lunch Box

Perfect to pack for lunch to take to work or for a picnic in the park, this vegan bistro box is filled with Mediterranean diet-inspired crunchy vegetables, pita bread, creamy hummus and olives.
By Joy Howard

Afghan Vegetable & Chickpea Soup (Tarkari)

Rating: Unrated
2
Try topping this simple but satisfying vegetable soup with a spoonful of Red Chutney (see Associated Recipes). Recipe adapted from New Arrivals Supper Club chef Naseema Kashefi.
By Laurel Randolph

Classic Hummus

Rating: Unrated
4
It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Herb & Lemon Bulgur Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
5
This pilaf, made with nutty bulgur, gets plenty of bright flavor from fresh dill, mint, parsley, ginger and lemon.
By Marie Simmons

Middle Eastern Zucchini Dip

Rating: Unrated
7
This creamy and tangy Middle Eastern zucchini dip recipe, also known as Koosa Ma Laban, is best served with baked pita chips or crunchy vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Kibbeh (Kebbet Laa'tin)

Rating: Unrated
1
"Kibbeh" describes dishes made with bulgur, onions and spices. That mixture is combined with everything from tomatoes to goat. It's layered and baked, shaped into balls or footballs, stuffed, deep-fried or eaten raw. This vegetarian kibbeh recipe is made with pumpkin and stuffed with seasoned greens. Sorrel adds a lemony flavor, but you can use chard or kale and add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to the filling. Use fine bulgur or the texture of the dough will be gritty.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Persian-Style Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Swap out your basic butternut squash soup for this fragrant version that includes sweet potato and a medley of spices like cinnamon, cumin, coriander and saffron. A drizzle of maple syrup and a few drops of orange water brighten the flavors, while a sprinkle of sumac adds a pop of color and a tangy edge. This healthy butternut squash soup would be a wonderful starter for your Thanksgiving meal.
By Naz Deravian

Muhammara

Muhammara is a smoky, hot and sweet red pepper dip that originated in Syria. A staple in Middle Eastern cooking, pomegranate molasses (a dark red syrup made from tart pomegranate juice) adds just the right amount of sweetness and acidity to this healthy recipe. Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread (or dinner, we won't judge!) with the addition of some crudités, grilled eggplant and crackers for scooping. Pair it with a bubbly cava or other sparkling wine for an instant party.
By Carolyn Casner

Circassian Chicken (Çerkez Tavugu)

Circassian cooking is from the North Caucasus, which was at different times part of the Ottoman and Persian empires. This chicken stew recipe is made with a creamy walnut sauce and was originally served as a main dish, but became a mezze somewhere along the way. Serve at room temp along with some bread for dipping.
By Anya von Bremzen

Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets

Rating: Unrated
1
Mediterranean flavors and fiber-packed ingredients combine for a satisfying and tasty pita-pocket sandwich.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Carob Molasses Cake (Sfouf b' Debs)

Rating: Unrated
2
With all due respect to baklava, we've found a new favorite Lebanese dessert. This rich, moist cake is sweetened with carob molasses and has a hit of anise. We may or may not have fought over it in the Test Kitchen.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Yatimcheh (Iranian Eggplant, Tomato & Potato Stew)

Rating: Unrated
1
Yatimcheh is a comforting, economical and easy-to-prepare Iranian vegetarian stew of eggplant, tomatoes and potatoes. This dish can be prepared year-round but is particularly flavorful with sweet late-summer tomatoes and eggplant. Serve yatimcheh with flatbread, like lavash or sangak, or rice, with a side of fresh herbs such as parsley, mint, basil or green onions, and plain yogurt.
By Naz Deravian

Falafel

Rating: Unrated
4
Tuck these tasty chickpea patties into whole-wheat pitas and top with tahini sauce (see associated recipe, below). Be sure to soak the chickpeas overnight for the creamiest mixture. The quick-soak method won't work for these pan-fried falafel patties.
By Carolyn Casner

Fattoush Salad

Red cabbage gives this fattoush salad extra crunch. Recipe adapted from New Arrival Supper Club chef Maysaa Kanjo.
By Laurel Randolph

Persian Grilled Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy grilled chicken recipe owes its tenderness to an overnight soak in a yogurt-lemon juice marinade and its soulful flavor to saffron and onion. A healthy drizzle of saffron-infused butter before serving adds an extra layer of richness. Serve with aromatic rice with pistachios and torshi, Central Asian pickles available at Persian and Middle Eastern grocery stores.
By Steven Raichlen

Cucumber & Pomegranate Salad (Salad-e Khiar-o Anar)

A platter of herbs, scallions and feta is typically served alongside Persian meals in lieu of a Western-style green salad. They are meant to be folded into flatbread as an accompaniment to a meal (or sometimes as the meal itself). This salad is a riff on that, with pomegranate seeds and cucumbers mixed in.
By Louisa Shafia

Parsley Tabbouleh

Rating: Unrated
9
Serve this tart, parsley-dominated tabbouleh at your next backyard gathering.
By Jessie Price

Za'atar-Roasted Chicken Tenders & Vegetables with Couscous

Rating: Unrated
2
Za'atar (or zaatar)--a Middle-Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs--gives this sheet-pan roast chicken recipe tons of flavor. Chicken tenders and pretrimmed green beans make this healthy dinner super-fast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut & Shrimp Soup

This Moroccan-inspired soup is made with roasted butternut squash and tomatoes, flavored with creamy peanut butter, and topped with zesty shrimp and julienned carrots. It's a beautiful appetizer to serve to guests--and they'll love the taste!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pressure-Cooker Hummus

Rating: Unrated
1
Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.
By Hilary Meyer

Chickpea Burgers & Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
48
Rather than a heavy, fried falafel, here's a lighter version of the pocket sandwich: a chickpea patty served in a whole-wheat pita with a flavorful and lower-in-fat tahini sauce. Make it a Meal: Serve with a tomato-&-feta salad or Parsley Tabbouleh. Wash it down with an organic Wit Bier from Wolaver's.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com