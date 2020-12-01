Healthy Mealtime Recipes

Find healthy, delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner mealtime recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Rating: Unrated
16
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Melting Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
4
The name for these spuds hints at their creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

Rating: Unrated
10
This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce.  Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken

Rating: Unrated
16
This rich-tasting but better-for-you creamy chicken soup has a delicious chicken pot pie feel to it. We call for rotisserie chicken to streamline your prep time--look for a nice big one with lots of breast meat on it. Pair this comforting and easy soup recipe with a green salad, or, if you're really hungry, a grilled cheese sandwich.
By Karen Rankin

Cabbage Diet Soup

Rating: Unrated
4
Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy vegetable soup packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.
By Carolyn Casner

Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew

Rating: Unrated
22
This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Rating: Unrated
14
You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup

Rating: Unrated
21
A big bowl of this veggie-packed minestrone will leave you satisfied for hours without consuming a lot of calories--plus it's an easy way to boost your vegetable servings for the day. Top with a dollop of pesto before devouring this delicious skinny vegetable soup.
By Hilary Meyer

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Rating: Unrated
8
Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

Rating: Unrated
4
Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made.
By Carolyn Casner

Flat-Belly Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer

Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops

Rating: Unrated
4
These easy baked scallops have a delightful balance of crunchy, golden-brown topping and tender, sweet scallops. They feel decadent like scallops should, thanks to the tasty lemon-butter sauce. Look for uniform scallops; if they're particularly large, you might need to bake them for more than 10 minutes.
By Karen Rankin

Inspiration and Ideas

Breakfast Blueberry Oatmeal Cakes

Breakfast Blueberry Oatmeal Cakes

The perfect recipe for having an easy healthy breakfast at the ready for busy weekdays.
Easy, Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work

Easy, Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work

These quick recipes for wraps, salads and sandwiches are low-calorie and high in protein.
Quick-as-Takeout Dinner Recipes Cookbook

Quick-as-Takeout Dinner Recipes Cookbook

Quick & Healthy Vegan Lunch Ideas for Work

Quick & Healthy Vegan Lunch Ideas for Work

Healthy Kid-Friendly Pizzas to Make at Home

Healthy Kid-Friendly Pizzas to Make at Home

Healthy Dinners in a Bowl

Healthy Dinners in a Bowl

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Rating: Unrated
15

This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.

All Healthy Mealtime Recipes

30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Dinners

The Mediterranean Diet loaded with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and olive oil is one of the world's healthiest styles of eating. Here are EatingWell's best Mediterranean dinner recipes, from colorful sheet-pan recipes to veggie-packed pastas.

24 Dinner Recipes That Help Promote Healthy Aging

These satisfying dinners provide plenty of nutrients and vitamins your body needs.

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

Rating: Unrated
37
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries

Rating: Unrated
8
This healthy recipe combines two bar food favorites--fried zucchini and curly fries--into one tempting package. Serve these baked zucchini fries with a simple dipping sauce made with ranch dressing and marinara sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a side dish for burgers, chicken or pizza. No matter what you serve them with, they're a fun way to eat more vegetables for kids and adults alike.
By Robin Bashinsky

20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet

Rating: Unrated
5
Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

Rating: Unrated
7
If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
10
This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
By Robin Bashinsky

American Goulash

Rating: Unrated
7
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

22 Slow-Cooker Beef Dinners for Winter

Alongside the beef, these recipes have plenty of veggies, like carrots and potatoes, plus plenty of flavorful spices to create a delicious dinner.

28 Impressive Seafood Recipes to Make for the Feast of the Seven Fishes

Many Italian and Italian-American families celebrate Christmas Eve by cooking up a Feast of the Seven Fishes. While every family puts their own spin on the tradition, having delicious fish and seafood recipes is a must. Even if you don’t make all seven fish, get inspired to serve up some seafood dishes that are sure to wow. We’ve got recipes for appetizers, soups, mains and pastas to help you cook up a special holiday feast.

Easy Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

Start your day off right with these fast and easy Mediterranean diet breakfast recipes. Perfect for busy mornings, these simple recipes can be made ahead of time for easy grab-and-go breakfasts (think overnight oats and egg muffins) or can be quickly whipped up in minutes (think peanut butter and fruit-topped toast). These healthy recipes follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet and feature wholesome ingredients like fruits, veggies, whole grains and healthy fats.

A Month of Healthy Dinner Ideas for Kids

Make a healthy meal your whole family can enjoy with these kid-friendly dinner recipes. Your kids still get to eat all their favorite foods—mac & cheese, spaghetti, pizza and chicken fingers. And you can feel good about cooking up a healthier meal for your family.

30 High-Protein Sunday Dinners for Winter

These dinners are high in protein, at least 15 grams per serving, thanks to ingredients like chicken, beans and salmon.

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
14
Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas

Rating: Unrated
2
These chicken enchiladas are great for using up any veggies you have lingering in your fridge. Our chicken enchilada recipe calls for zucchini, squash and onion, but you could easily swap in spinach, onions or potatoes.
By Cooking Light

Carrot Soup

Rating: Unrated
33
This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

22 Vegetarian Diabetes-Friendly Dinners to Make on Weeknights

These healthy recipes are low in sodium, saturated fat and calories, which makes it easy (and delicious) to follow a healthy eating pattern.

Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
5
Slash the calories and carbs of traditional stuffed peppers by swapping white rice for cauliflower "rice." The riced cauliflower is hearty and won't turn to mush during baking. Use an assortment of red, yellow, orange and green peppers to make an appealing presentation.
By Carolyn Casner

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

19 Winter Dinners for Weight Loss in 30 Minutes

In just 30 minutes, you can have a healthy and filling dinner on the table. These recipes are low in calories and high in fiber, which is an important combination if you’re looking to slim down. Fiber makes you feel fuller for longer periods of time and helps you maintain a healthy weight over time. Recipes like Lentil Vegetable Dal with Chicken and Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa are nutritious and delicious.

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Rating: Unrated
6
This one-pan chicken-and-broccoli recipe comes out of the oven all browned, cheesy and bubbling like a casserole, but is really prepared more like a skillet meal on the stovetop. Serve with a crunchy green salad.
By Robin Bashinsky

Firehouse Enchiladas

Rating: Unrated
1
Our take on this popular Mexican dish certainly does not disappoint. Packed with protein and easy to make, this recipe is the perfect dinner solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Rating: Unrated
92
Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker White Bean, Spinach & Sausage Stew

Rating: Unrated
8
Reach for this recipe on a chilly morning when you know you'll want a steaming bowl of slow-cooker sausage stew for supper. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free sausage.
By Cooking Light
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com