Healthy Kids Lunch Recipes

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
By Katie Webster

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Brisket Sandwiches with Quick Pickles

Make your BBQ or cookout easy with this slow-cooker beef brisket recipe. Rauchbier, a smoky German beer, gives this fork-tender brisket real pit-barbecue flavor, but you can use any beer that suits your taste, or even substitute beef broth, to achieve mouthwatering results. While the brisket is cooking, whip up the quick pickle recipe and stir together a garlic mayo to top off the sandwiches.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Asian Broccoli and Beef

Skip the high-sodium take-out meal and make this flavorful slow-cooker broccoli and beef dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna & White Bean Salad

The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
By Ruth Cousineau

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together--and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.
By Katie Webster

Zesty Sloppy Joes

This version of the favorite ground beef sandwich is livened up with jalapeño peppers and chili powder.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic Hummus

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Veggistrone

This vegetable-packed minestrone soup recipe is inspired by a popular Weight Watchers vegetable soup recipe. It makes a big pot of soup, so keep some in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze the rest in single-serve portions. That way you always have an easy, delicious vegetable soup to start your meal or to eat for lunch. Think of this vegetable minestrone recipe as a starting point for other healthy soup variations, too: toss in leftover chopped cooked chicken or whole-wheat pasta or brown rice to make it more satisfying.
By Joyce Hendley

Toaster-Oven Quesadillas

We love finding new ways to use our kitchen tools and appliances. These toaster-oven quesadillas with peppers and avocado are the perfect example of an unexpected toaster-oven hack we had to share.
By Katie Webster

Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

These 15-minute quesadillas are a notch above basic with the addition of sautéed peppers and onions. Let the kiddos load them up with the toppings at the table.
By Katie Webster

Vegetarian Taco Salad

Nobody will miss the meat in this colorful, zesty vegetarian taco salad. The rice and bean mixture can be made ahead and the salad quickly assembled at mealtime. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.

Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

Here we marinate tofu cubes in soy sauce and lime juice with a touch of toasted sesame oil, then roast them--perfect tofu every time.
By Stacy Fraser

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread

Bake this healthy, seedy loaf on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week--if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey the next. Store it tightly wrapped, as all the seeds make it a little more apt to dry out than typical whole-wheat breads.
By Stacy Fraser

Lemon Herbed Orzo Pasta

This quick and easy lemony and herb pasta dish makes a delicious side. Try adding chicken or shrimp for a more complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta

For a fast weeknight pasta dinner, why not cook your sauce and pasta all at once? By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Killeen

Spicy Tuna Wrap

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Frittata

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Apple Sloppy Joes

A sloppy joe is typically made with ground beef and a spicy tomato sauce, but not this one! This makeover sandwich combines lean ground chicken breast with green peppers, and is topped with sweet apple slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets

These crispy air-fried chicken nuggets are a quick kid-friendly dinner that parents will love too. The homemade nuggets are healthier than fast-food versions--and more flavorful, thanks to the cornflake coating. You can also cut the chicken into strips for air-fryer chicken tenders. Be sure to cook those 2 to 3 minutes longer, or until done.
By Adam Hickman

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

Packed with protein and fiber, this tuna and bean salad is ready in a flash. For an extra kick, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto

Rating: Unrated
By Sylvia Fountaine

Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

Rating: Unrated
By Katie Webster

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.
By Julia Levy

Avocado Hummus

Rating: Unrated
By Devon O'Brien

Fresh Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
By Carolyn Casner

25 Healthy Lunch Ideas for Kids at Home

Get inspired with these easy, healthy lunch ideas for kids the whole family can enjoy at home together.

Taco Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Rating: Unrated
By Hilary Meyer

Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups

These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.
By Carolyn Casner

Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad

Rating: Unrated
By Ruth Cousineau

Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead.
By Patsy Jamieson
