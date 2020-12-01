Healthy Holiday & Occasion Recipes

Find healthy, delicious holiday recipes including Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, and 4th of July recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup

Antioxidant-rich collard greens and fiber-packed black-eyed peas have a starring role in this nutritious soup. There's no need for loads of ham or salt pork--just a small amount of bacon gives it a wonderful smoky flavor. You can skip the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth for a great vegetarian dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Broccoli Casserole

The lightened-up luscious sauce elevates this easy casserole recipe over standard broccoli and cheese side dishes.
By Breana Killeen

Carrot Soup

This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Firehouse Enchiladas

Our take on this popular Mexican dish certainly does not disappoint. Packed with protein and easy to make, this recipe is the perfect dinner solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up these zesty chicken fajitas. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!
By Carolyn Casner

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

Fresh herbs, onion and bacon sauté alongside Brussels sprouts in this easy vegetable side dish recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

These seared pork chops are topped with a rich and creamy mushroom sauce that gets flavored with fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Bites

Baked Brie is a perennially popular appetizer. Here, we complement the Brie with tart cranberry sauce and bake it in pretty individual tartlets using premade pie crust for an ultra-easy crowd-pleasing appetizer.
By Carolyn Casner

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli, Cheese & Rice Casserole

Ditch the baking dish and make this easy skillet broccoli, cheese and rice casserole. Cooking the casserole in a skillet keeps the flavors and textures fresh--no mushy, sad broccoli! Serve this easy side with baked chicken for a family-pleasing healthy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. It would also be a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread or a party buffet.
By Julia Levy

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

34 Healthy Camping Recipes for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Grab your tent and sleeping bags and get ready to head outdoors. But just because you’re away from your kitchen, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some delicious food.
30 Recipes to Help You Feel Like You’re on a Tropical Vacation

It’s easy to picture yourself on a warm, sunny beach when you’re enjoying one of these tropical recipes. These recipes feature ingredients like mango, coconut and pineapple to transport you to another place.
Hasselback Potatoes with Cheese

Lobster Ravioli

3-Ingredient Cream Cheese & Cherry Pepper Bites

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.

All Healthy Holiday & Occasion Recipes

21 Delicious Christmas Appetizers That Can Be Made Ahead of Time

These festive and flavorful dishes can be prepped a few days in advance, so you can spend more time opening presents and sitting around the tree.

15 Dreamy Christmas Breakfast Casserole Recipes

18 Easy Christmas Cookies to Make This Season

23 Low-Carb Christmas Appetizers That Still Feel Festive

Whether it’s our 3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Bites or Baked Stuffed Shrimp, these healthy holiday appetizers are festive and have no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving.

28 Impressive Seafood Recipes to Make for the Feast of the Seven Fishes

Many Italian and Italian-American families celebrate Christmas Eve by cooking up a Feast of the Seven Fishes. While every family puts their own spin on the tradition, having delicious fish and seafood recipes is a must. Even if you don’t make all seven fish, get inspired to serve up some seafood dishes that are sure to wow. We’ve got recipes for appetizers, soups, mains and pastas to help you cook up a special holiday feast.

23 Healthy Christmas Recipes with 5 Ingredients

These side dishes, appetizers and desserts have just five ingredients or less, so making a delicious holiday spread is a breeze.

18 Make-Ahead Christmas Side Dishes for an Easier Holiday

43 Christmas Breakfast Ideas the Whole Family Will Love

Diabetes-Friendly Christmas Cookie Recipes

Celebrate the season with a batch of classic Christmas cookies. From gingerbread to sugar cookies, we've reduced the carbs, calories, and sugar--but kept the flavor--in your favorite holiday cookie recipes. Bake these delicious diabetic cookies today!

19 Holiday Roasts That Will Be the Star of Your Table

These holiday roast recipes will be the centerpiece of your holiday table. Whether it’s beef, pork or ham, these impressive roasts are delicious and flavorful. Plus, you can easily use any leftover protein in sandwiches or salads. Recipes like Garlic-Rosemary Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce and Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze are bold, stunning and tasty.

23 Showstopping Christmas Salad Recipes

22 Easy Make-Ahead Christmas Desserts You Can Prep in 30 Minutes or Less

Plan in advance with these easy, make-ahead Christmas dessert recipes. Whether it’s cookies, cakes or other tasty treats, you can make these desserts a few days in advance of the holiday. Plus, these desserts only require 30 minutes of prep time, so you can focus on preparing the rest of the meal. Desserts like Cranberry Cheesecake Bars and Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark are healthy, seasonal and delicious.

21 Holiday Recipes That Use Fresh Cranberries

Celebrate the holiday season with these delicious recipes that use fresh cranberries. Cranberries are super versatile and can be used in a sweet or savory fashion. Whether you use them in a drink or in a dessert, cranberries add a tart flavor to any dish. Recipes like Cranberry Crumble Bars and Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin are healthy, seasonal and will put you in the holiday spirit.

Must-Have Holiday Side Dishes for Diabetes

These diabetes-friendly side dish recipes show you that eating healthy during the holidays can be delicious. With these colorful, full-of-flavor recipes, you'll be sure to wow your guests (and keep your blood sugar level balanced).

35 Homemade Food Gifts Perfect for the Holidays

Give your friends and family a healthy homemade treat to show you care this holiday season. You can easily package these gifts into individual bags or containers and drop them off for a fun surprise. Treats like Chile-Lime Peanuts and Dark Chocolate Truffles are unique and so delicious your loved ones will be asking for the recipe!

Our 20 Best Christmas Candy Recipes

Bring some holiday cheer to your kitchen with our best Christmas candy recipes. These candy recipes are a fun weekend baking project. Whether it’s Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark or Cranberry-Raspberry Jellies, these holiday sweets are fun, festive and sure to put everyone in a jolly mood.

Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes

In this easy vegetable side dish recipe, sweet potatoes are tossed with maple syrup, butter and lemon juice and are roasted until tender and golden brown. The delicious glaze that forms on these maple-roasted sweet potatoes transform this ultra-simple dish into something sublime.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

The 25 Best Holiday Cookies to Make This Month

Bring a little holiday cheer to your kitchen with these festive Christmas cookie recipes.

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes Menu for an Italian-Style Christmas Eve

Feast of the Seven Fishes is the Italian-American name for a multicourse seafood feast on Christmas Eve. This menu features a hearty seafood stew, garlic shrimp, salmon crudo and a bitter greens salad with blood oranges. End your meal with a round or two of amaro and tiramisù with a twist. Recipes by Domenica Marchetti.

26 Low-Carb Side Dishes Perfect for the Holidays

Each side dish has no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving and is full of seasonal produce like squash and broccoli.

Dill Mustard Sauce

This tangy mustard-dill sauce recipe is delicious served with smoked salmon, used as a vegetable dip or spread on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Peppermint Energy Balls

These festive no-cook energy balls have all the flavors you love in peppermint-chocolate bark but in healthy snack form. Whip up a batch for an office or after-school treat, or take them along to a holiday cookie swap. The recipe is easily doubled or even tripled. Be sure to store the bites at room temperature rather than the refrigerator--the moisture from the fridge will melt the candy cane coating.
By Adam Hickman

Melting Sweet Potatoes with Maple Butter

As the name implies, these sweet potatoes melt right in your mouth. After browning in a hot oven, thick slices of sweet potato simmer in broth and soak up the flavors of maple syrup and lemon. This simple dish is great alongside roasted chicken or pork and makes a great Thanksgiving side dish.
By Carolyn Casner
