Healthy Green Bean Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious green bean recipes including steamed green beans, sautéed green beans, and green bean casserole. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Green Beans with Parmesan-Garlic Breadcrumbs

Rating: Unrated
3
In this easy green bean recipe, browning the butter before tossing it with the breadcrumbs produces a nice nutty flavor. Serve this green bean dish as a healthy alternative to green bean casserole or as an easy side with steak, chicken or fish.
By Breana Killeen

Green Beans Amandine

A rich browned butter and white wine sauce updates this holiday mainstay. Haricots verts are French-style green beans that are slender and delicate. You can usually find bags of them in the produce section. The packaged beans are often trimmed, which saves time. You can sub traditional green beans; steam those about 2 minutes longer in Step 1.
By Andrea Kirkland

Quick Vegetable Saute

Rating: Unrated
4
Add a little shallot and dried dill or tarragon to any mixture of frozen vegetables and have a delicious side dish on the table fast. If you'd like to make this recipe with fresh vegetables instead, cut them into bite-size pieces and add a tablespoon or two of water to the skillet when you add the vegetables; adjust the cooking time as needed.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Green Beans with Applewood Bacon

Cooking bacon and green beans on a sheet pan together simplifies holiday meal prep. Red-wine vinegar and lemon juice provide a balanced, bright flavor.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Microwaved Fresh Green Beans

Steaming green beans in the microwave is quick and convenient, helping you to get dinner on the table in minutes. This basic recipe is a great starting point for the seasoning of your choice--a little butter, toasted nuts or a creamy sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steamed Fresh Green Beans

Steaming (but not for too long!) is a foolproof way to get perfect, crisp-tender green beans, every time. This easy recipe is a great starting point for other flavors or preparations, like adding cooked green beans to a salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Green Bean Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
Typical green bean casseroles bathe ingredients in a heavy cream sauce and top them with buttered breadcrumbs or cheese. Our healthier version saves about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soft Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
2
Modern cooking may champion barely cooked, tender-crisp veggies, but the soft and luscious ones you find in many Southern kitchens, like these super-soft green beans, make a mouthwatering healthy side dish to classic Southern barbecue.
By Genevieve Ko

Turkey Meatballs with Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

The flavor of the turkey meatballs is enhanced by the Asiago and prosciutto. We love keeping this turkey meatball recipe on hand for meal prep, since meatballs can be used in sandwiches, salads, pasta and more.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions

Rating: Unrated
1
Thanks to fresh green beans, an easy homemade cream sauce and crispy onion topping, this green bean casserole recipe is healthier and more delicious than traditional recipes that use canned soup, beans and onions. Plus, the slow cooker saves you time cooking at the stove. Make sure to use fresh green beans, as frozen green beans will become mushy.
By Carolyn Casner

Green Bean Casserole Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Trying to lighten up your green bean casserole? Try this quick and easy salad version, which combines fried shallots, croutons, mushrooms, green beans, and chopped chard leaves for a lighter take on a holiday classic.
By Lauren Grant

Lemon-Dill Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
14
This lemon and dill vinaigrette is a natural complement to green beans. It's also great tossed with steamed asparagus or drizzled over sliced fresh tomatoes. To make this recipe serve 10, multiply all the ingredients by 2 1/2: Use 2 1/2 pounds green beans, 3 tablespoons dill, 2 1/2 tablespoons each shallot, oil and lemon juice, 2 1/2 teaspoons mustard and 3/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Green Bean Salad Recipes That Your Thanksgiving Wouldn’t Be Complete Without

18 Green Bean Salad Recipes That Your Thanksgiving Wouldn’t Be Complete Without

From Green Bean Salad with Feta Dressing to Mushroom and String Bean Salad, these are our picks for the best green bean salad recipes for Thanksgiving.
Our Favorite Healthy Green Bean Recipes for Thanksgiving

Our Favorite Healthy Green Bean Recipes for Thanksgiving

Green bean casserole has a place in our hearts, but we also love using fresh veggies in our Thanksgiving lineup. Here are some of our favorite healthy green bean recipes for Thanksgiving. Be warned: These are all so tasty you may just forget about grandma’s green bean casserole.
Dilly Potato Salad with Green Beans

Dilly Potato Salad with Green Beans

Green Beans & Tomatoes with Sizzled Garlic

Green Beans & Tomatoes with Sizzled Garlic

Sizzled Green Beans with Crispy Prosciutto & Pine Nuts

Sizzled Green Beans with Crispy Prosciutto & Pine Nuts

Rating: Unrated
6
Chicken, Mushroom & Wild Rice Casserole

Chicken, Mushroom & Wild Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated
32

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.

All Healthy Green Bean Side Dish Recipes

Fossolia (Ethiopian-Style Green Beans)

Like many Ethiopian dishes, this green bean side dish recipe has endless variations depending on who's cooking it. Green beans are always the star, most often along with carrots and rosemary, though it can also be served with potatoes or cabbage.
By Fetlework Tefferi

Sautéed Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
9
Here's a simple sauté that is well suited for a special meal and versatile enough for your everyday repertoire.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blue Cheese-Walnut Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
8
Tender-crisp green beans tossed with creamy blue cheese and topped with toasted walnuts pair well with grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Fresh Green Beans

After a few minutes in a super-hot oven, these roasted green beans are delightfully browned but still tender. This simple sheet-pan vegetable side dish is great with grilled or roasted meats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Braised Green Beans & Summer Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
9
When green beans, summer squash and cherry tomatoes are plentiful in backyard gardens and farmers' markets, try this quick braise. We like the salty, nutty flavor of Parmesan, but you can use any flavorful cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Green Beans & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
2
This take on a green bean casserole from José Andrés features perfectly cooked green beans in a mushroom sauce made with real cream. Andrés even gives the traditional canned french-fried onions a run for their money with some freshly frizzled shallot rings. Serve for Thanksgiving or as a side for roast beef or roast chicken.
By José Andrés

Garlicky Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
10
We cook then cool the beans in advance so they can be heated up and seasoned moments before the meal. If you don't like tarragon, substitute dill or leave it out completely.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Green Bean Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
A slimmed-down white sauce makes this creamy green bean casserole side dish recipe low fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Beans with Pistachios & Orange

Pistachios are a relatively recent addition to commercial agriculture in New Mexico, where abundant sunshine makes them easy to grow. New Mexican chef and five-time James Beard Award semifinalist Jonathan Perno showcases them in an otherwise straightforward green bean dish. The nuts and roasted beans create a toasty flavor that blends beautifully with the chile-infused turkey and potatoes.
By Jonathan Perno

Gluten-Free Green Bean Casserole

Turn a classic holiday side dish gluten-free with a healthy version of cream of mushroom soup and a homemade crispy onion topping. No one will even know it's wheat-free!
By Devon O'Brien

Green Bean Casserole

Rating: Unrated
29
This healthy revision of green bean casserole skips the canned soup and all the fat and sodium that come with it. Our white sauce with sliced fresh mushrooms, sweet onions and low-fat milk makes a creamy, rich casserole.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smothered Green Beans with New Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
6
This green bean recipe from chef Alex Patout of Landry's restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana, gets plenty of flavor from bacon and onions.
By Alex Patout

Roasted New Potatoes & Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
10
Whoever said potato salad needs to be cold? For this warm version, new potatoes are roasted right alongside green beans, then tossed in a tangy champagne vinegar and Gorgonzola dressing. If you like, you can toss in some baby arugula.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Beans with Caramelized Red Onions

For an attractive presentation, trim the stem ends of the beans, leaving the pointed ends intact. Most fresh beans today do not require stringing, as the fibrous string has been bred out of them.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Instant Pot Green Bean Casserole

Free up space in your oven and on the stovetop this Thanksgiving with the help of an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot. Not only does it cook entirely in one pot, it cooks super-quick, perfect for a last-minute side dish.
By Hilary Meyer

Skillet Green Bean Casserole for Two

Green bean casserole is usually built for a crowd, but not this one! It's perfectly portioned for a smaller Thanksgiving and done on the stovetop to free up oven space. Fresh breadcrumbs combined with caramelized onions deliver a savory alternative to the classic fried onions.
By Hilary Meyer

Simply French Green Beans

Thin green beans cook quickly, so rinsing them with cold water (or putting them into an ice water bath) is important if you want to keep them crisp. The beans in this side dish recipe take only 20 minutes to prepare, but taste their best after a couple hours in the fridge where they soak up the flavor of the shallot-thyme mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steamed Green Beans with Rosemary-Garlic Vinaigrette & Fried Shallots

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a new way to delight your green-bean-loving guests. The genius of this easy green bean recipe is in the dressing, which is made with savory oil that has also been used to fry shallots and garlic.
By Breana Killeen

Three-Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
This three-bean salad has far less sugar than typical versions. We opt for a combination of canned and frozen beans (for convenience) along with fresh green beans for their great taste and texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Marinated Vegetable Salad

This marinated vegetable salad recipe is a colorful composed salad inspired by the classic Italian giardiniera. Serve on a platter as is or on a bed of crisp greens. For a heartier appetizer or light lunch, add 1/2 cup each diced salami and hard cheese, such as Provolone or even white Cheddar, to the mix.
By Romney Steele

Three Sisters Succotash

Rating: Unrated
2
In this easy succotash recipe, corn, squash and beans--known as the three sisters--are as delicious married in the pot as they are harmonious in the garden. Succotash, from the Native American word msiquatash, referred to a winter stew made from corn and beans, but now also describes various vegetable blends, such as this delightful summer garden mix. If you find lovely patty pan squashes, you could use those instead of regular zucchini or summer squash.
By Ronni Lundy

Green Bean Salad with Feta Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
Briny feta, tangy buttermilk and fresh herbs combine in a yummy dressing for steamed green beans in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve with grilled chicken, pork or steak for an easy dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Green Beans & Onions

Sautéed onions, garlic powder and red pepper add plenty of flavor to canned green beans to make an easy and economical side for your Thanksgiving table or any other dinner.
By Andrea Mathis

Skillet Green Bean Casserole

Juggling space in the oven on Thanksgiving is always a challenge. This stovetop version of a classic favorite casserole made with fresh green beans has all the traditional flavors, but doesn't take up any precious oven space.
By Hilary Meyer
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com