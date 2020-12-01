Healthy Fish & Seafood Main Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fish and seafood main dish recipes including crab, salmon, shrimp and tuna. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops

Rating: Unrated
4
These easy baked scallops have a delightful balance of crunchy, golden-brown topping and tender, sweet scallops. They feel decadent like scallops should, thanks to the tasty lemon-butter sauce. Look for uniform scallops; if they're particularly large, you might need to bake them for more than 10 minutes.
By Karen Rankin

Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes

Looking to add some interest to an easy dinner recipe? Five-spice may be your new best friend. What is five-spice powder? A mixture of these five spices: cinnamon, clove, fennel, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. (There are regional recipes in China that include more spices, including white pepper, nutmeg and orange peel.) It adds a distinct warm flavor to these healthy salmon cakes.
By Adam Dolge

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

Rating: Unrated
5
Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Cajun Shrimp

This Cajun shrimp recipe is as quick and easy as it gets. It's spicy and buttery, with a kick of lemon and fresh parsley to round out the flavors. The shrimp get a nice char on one side, then finish cooking in butter so the texture remains tender.
By Ali Ramee

Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
After making the salmon cakes, we firm them up for 5 minutes in the freezer before cooking so they don't fall apart when they hit the hot oil. You can also make these salmon cakes with canned salmon to make them pantry- and budget-friendly.
By Adam Dolge

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

Rating: Unrated
5
Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
By Carolyn Casner

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Rating: Unrated
4
Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Italian Fish Stew

Rating: Unrated
4
This fish and shrimp stew is often served over crostini or toast. With less than 200 calories per serving, it makes a great diet lunch or light dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
12
In this quick dinner recipe, the delicious garlicky-mustardy mayo that tops baked salmon is very versatile. Make extra to use as a dip for fries or to jazz up tuna salad. Precooked brown rice helps get this healthy dinner on the table fast, but if you have other leftover whole grains, such as quinoa or farro, they work well here too.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Scallops

Rating: Unrated
1
A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.
By Adam Hickman

Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole

Use reduced fat soup and fat-free milk to make this favorite casserole lower in fat and calories. Adding a variety of vegetables makes it more nutritious than the traditional recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes

In this healthy, 30-minute fish recipe, cooking the fillets skin-side down makes it easy to keep them intact when you flip them. Be sure to pat the fish dry before cooking--it's the key to getting the skin crispy.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Inspiration and Ideas

EatingWell's Best Seafood Recipes

EatingWell's Best Seafood Recipes

Check out EatingWell's 10 best seafood recipes for a healthy fish dinner or seafood dinner!Download a Free Top 10 Seafood Recipe Cookbook!
Brain-Boosting, Healthy Fish Recipes

Brain-Boosting, Healthy Fish Recipes

Do your heart and brain good by eating more fish. Studies show that eating fish at least once a week, especially cold-water species high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, tuna and sardines, reduces the risk of heart problems. Other research suggests that regularly eating omega-3-rich fish may prevent or relieve depression, joint problems, Alzheimer’s disease and, perhaps, several cancers.Watch Video
Best Healthy Shrimp Recipes

Best Healthy Shrimp Recipes

5-Ingredient Fish Recipes & 5-Ingredient Seafood Recipes

5-Ingredient Fish Recipes & 5-Ingredient Seafood Recipes

Recipes for the Healthiest Fish

Recipes for the Healthiest Fish

30 Seafood Recipes for Lent That Are So Tasty You Won’t Even Miss Meat

30 Seafood Recipes for Lent That Are So Tasty You Won’t Even Miss Meat

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Rating: Unrated
15

Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.

All Healthy Fish & Seafood Main Dish Recipes

23 Creamy Pasta Recipes with Seafood

Make a rich, yet healthy, dinner with these creamy pasta recipes with seafood. These dinners feature plenty of fresh vegetables with proteins like shrimp, salmon and tuna. Whether it’s Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta or Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce, these indulgent pasta dishes are comforting, delicious and perfect for any weeknight meal.

Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
4
This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls

Rating: Unrated
7
These shrimp and pesto Buddha bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

Rating: Unrated
2
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
By Adam Hickman

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Rating: Unrated
7
In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.
By Breana Killeen

Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon

Rating: Unrated
2
This recipe for seared scallops with white beans and spinach turns out a healthy dinner that looks impressive (and tastes great) in just 25 minutes. Giving lemons a quick sizzle in the skillet amps up the flavor of this piccata-inspired dish. The heat helps release even more citrus juice and sweetens it too. When shopping for scallops, look for ones labeled "dry." Some scallops are soaked in a solution that prevents them from searing properly and can give them a soapy flavor.
By Adam Dolge

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
51
Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe. Top with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete this quick and easy dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Brown Butter Seared Scallops

Rating: Unrated
1
Get perfectly cooked scallops every time with this easy method. Sea scallops (the large ones) are sautéed in butter that turns deliciously nutty as it cooks, to make a super-fast, special dinner. A splash of lemon juice and fresh herbs finish the dish. Round out the menu with sautéed spinach and brown rice or orzo.
By Carolyn Casner

26 Fish & Seafood Dinner Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet

Fish and seafood are two key ingredients of the Mediterranean diet and it’s easy to incorporate these ingredients into a healthy and delicious dinner.

Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
Cut down on carbs and amp up your veggie servings with this healthy cauliflower fried rice with shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers and garlic. Everything is cooked in one wok or skillet, but in stages, so each element keeps its integrity in the finished dish instead of being all mushed together--it may seem fussy, but it's worth it and actually quite easy. Resist the urge to stir the cauliflower rice right away; letting it cook undisturbed for a few minutes allows it to brown and develop sweet, nutty flavors. This better-than-takeout healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's perfect for busy weeknights.
By Robin Bashinsky

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

22 Seafood Sunday Dinners Perfect for a Winter Night

Whether it’s salmon, shrimp or scallops, these recipes are also packed with healthy vegetables for a well-rounded and satisfying meal.

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy pasta with creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken and shrimp is your classic fettuccine Alfredo done one better--and it takes less than 30 minutes to make! Add a simple green salad and you have a family-friendly weeknight dinner that you'd be happy to serve to company.
By Robby Melvin

Easy Salmon Cakes

Rating: Unrated
119
If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Shrimp Puttanesca

Rating: Unrated
2
Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets a makeover with shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.
By Katie Webster

Southwest Salmon and Sweet Potatoes

Using a foil packet to steam this salmon and sweet potato dinner, instead of cooking in butter or oil, helps keep the calories and fat low.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
2
Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.
By Liz Mervosh

Miso-Maple Salmon

Rating: Unrated
1
White miso paste packs an umami punch to this healthy salmon recipe. But being the mildest and sweetest variety of the gluten-free fermented paste, it won't overpower this dish. Use any leftover salmon (within 3 days) to make our Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon, Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip or Spicy Salmon Cakes (see Associated Recipes).
By Adam Dolge

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

Rating: Unrated
2
This spring-produce-packed one-pan meal makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp-&-Grits-Stuffed Peppers

Shrimp and grits are stuffed inside bell peppers and baked in this healthy stuffed peppers recipe. Add the optional hot sauce if you want to give the filling some kick. Look for bell peppers--use any color--with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own when they're cooked.
By Carolyn Casner

Seafood Chowder Casserole

Rating: Unrated
14
New England seafood chowder inspired the flavors here, but we've enhanced them further with Gruyère cheese and a crispy crumb topping. We like the combination of shrimp, cod and crab, but feel free to experiment with other types of seafood--scallops, clams and mahi-mahi would also work well.
By Jessie Price

Tuna & White Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
12
The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
By Ruth Cousineau
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com