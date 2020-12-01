Healthy Eggplant Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious eggplant recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sheet-Pan Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.
By Cooking Light

French Ratatouille

Ratatouille, a classic French dish with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and onion, is frequently cooked low and slow until it turns silky and luscious. We kept the classic flavor but gave it a makeover by thinly slicing the vegetables and layering them in a cast-iron pan. We brighten up the flavor at the end with a splash of red-wine vinegar.
By Hilary Meyer

Eggplant-Zucchini Parmesan

This side dish is a cinch -- place the ingredients in your slow cooker and forget about them until dinnertime.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sicilian Caponata

This caponata is a vibrant mixture of fresh vegetables, including eggplant, onion, celery and tomatoes. Olives, capers, basil and pine nuts makes it special. Serve it as a side with fish or as a spread on rustic bread. Prepare it the night before serving if you can; it always tastes better the next day.
By Sheilah Kaufman

Ratatouille

Bursting with fresh vegetables, this classic Provençal stew is wonderful with eggs, pasta or grilled fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Escalivada (Smoky Slow-Roasted Vegetables)

This vegan side dish is traditionally served at room temperature with grilled meat or fish, but feel free to double your portion and eat it as a vegan entree with crusty bread for dipping in that garlicky, flavor-packed olive oil. The name for this combination of roasted vegetables comes from the Catalan escalivar, meaning to cook in ashes, though most folks these days use an oven or grill to put some char on their veggies.
By Emily Monaco

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Stacks

You can grill the eggplant rounds up to a day in advance, then assemble the eggplant, tomato and mozzarella “stacks” at the last minute. To make the eggplant and tomato stacks look symmetrical, use eggplant and tomatoes with approximately the same diameter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eggplant Bulgur Pilaf

One of the most important dishes at a Turkish table, this simple pilaf recipe features a combination of eggplant and bulgur. It is often an accompaniment to meat or chicken.
By Sheilah Kaufman

Summer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Summer's harvest--eggplant, corn and zucchini--stars in this healthy, Mexican-inspired casserole that's perfect for serving a crowd or for a dinner with leftovers for the next day.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Baby Eggplant Agrodolce

In this vegetable side dish, the Italian sauce agrodolce translates to sour ("agro") and sweet ("dolce"). Pro tip: It's as delicious on grilled summer vegetables as it is on bitter greens and roasted winter squash. Here, grilled eggplant acts like a sponge, soaking in that addictive sweet-sour sauce as it rests. No baby eggplant? No problem. Cut large eggplant into 1/4-inch-thick slices.
By Julia Clancy

Vegetable Medley

Roasted vegetables are a popular choice because they are so easy to prepare. In this recipe, eggplant, mushrooms, sweet pepper and red onion are drizzled in a simple sage vinaigrette and roasted until tender.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Eggplant & Baba Ghanoush

This healthy eggplant appetizer recipe pairs grilled eggplant slices with smoky eggplant dip. Serve with garlic-rubbed grilled bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Provencal Summer Vegetables

This stunning side dish of layered tomatoes, eggplant, summer squash and leeks bursts with fresh flavor. To make it even more colorful, use half a summer squash and half a zucchini. Try it alongside any grilled meat. Leftovers are delicious sandwiched between slices of crusty whole-grain bread.
Southern Ratatouille

Adding okra to traditional ratatouille gives this French vegetable stew recipe Southern flair. It's delicious on the day it's cooked, but even better the next day. Serve as a side to grilled chicken or on top of thick, crusty bread.
Porcini Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant & Shishitos

Grilled Vegetable Platter

Grilled Eggplant

Grilled Eggplant with Sumac Aioli

In this quick grilled vegetable side dish recipe, tart sumac lends a slightly fruity but sour flavor. Paired with the garlicky mayo, it's delicious served alongside grilled fish. If you can't find sumac, try using cumin or paprika instead.

All Healthy Eggplant Side Dish Recipes

Grilled Vegetable Platter

This recipe for grilled vegetables with romesco sauce is perfect for summer entertaining. You can make the spicy sauce ahead of time and grill the eggplant, leeks and bell pepper as your guests are arriving. Too chilly to grill? The vegetables can also be cooked in the oven.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad with Herbed Vinaigrette

Make use of your entire grill surface the next time you're grilling chicken, fish, or pork. These vegetables are simple to prepare and cook on the grill alongside your main dish. They're topped with a delicious herbed vinaigrette and make a wonderful low-calorie side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Vegetable Pilaf

The essences of lemon and fresh basil heighten the flavors of garden-fresh summer vegetables in this flavorful lentil and rice side-dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Poor Man's Steak (Bistecche dei Poveri)

Sweet, fragrant balsamic vinegar cuts the bitterness of the roasted eggplant and enables the health-conscious cook to cut back on the olive oil of the traditional version.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Baked Stuffed Eggplant

These stuffed eggplants are filled with peppers, onion, garlic and tomatoes. Serve it along with olives, hummus, warm pita and tabbouleh for a fantastic vegetarian feast.
By Sheilah Kaufman

Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Salad

Pureed plum tomatoes make the base for the dressing, and are a natural complement to the grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ratatouille a la Casablancaise

Ratatouille--a cooked eggplant and tomato dish combined with other seasonal vegetables and olive oil--has many regional variations. This one is made with cinnamon, a signature spice in Moroccan cooking. Try it as an appetizer with bread or as a sandwich filling.
By Kitty Morse

Eggplant with Sweet-Sour Onions & Pickled Cherries (Visneli Patlican Bayildi)

This layered dish features super-tender roasted eggplant and sweet sautéed onions spiked with tart and fruity pomegranate molasses. Serve with pita as part of a mezze course or as a side with a larger meal.
By Gamze Ineceli

Grilled Smoky Eggplant Salad

The mellow grilled eggplant melds perfectly with the smoked paprika and tart sherry vinegar that define the flavor of the dressing in this decidedly Spanish salad. Curls of mild Manchego complete the Spanish theme. If you can't find smoked paprika, substitute Hungarian paprika--the grilled eggplant brings some smoke to the salad on its own.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison
