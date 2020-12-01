Healthy Cucumber Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cucumber recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Japanese Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
20
This Japanese-inspired cool, crisp salad is as elegant and well balanced as it is simple.
By Jessie Price

Quick Cucumber Kimchi

Rating: Unrated
11
While slowly fermented cabbage and pungent garlic are the ingredients most people associate with kimchi, there are dozens and dozens of other versions of Korea's national dish, featuring all manner of vegetables, such as these quickly pickled cucumbers with just a trace of garlic.
By Jamie Purviance

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

Rating: Unrated
5
Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber-Yogurt Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
A refreshing accompaniment to a main course of meat or fish, this cucumber-yogurt salad also makes a tasty filling for pita bread. If the cucumbers are grated instead of chopped, this mixture can be served as a dip.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
7
Seek out several varieties of heirloom tomatoes for this simple salad. Sweeter and juicier than conventional tomatoes, they add the perfect pop of color.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

Rating: Unrated
13
When Paul Newman and Michel Nischan opened their Westport, Connecticut, restaurant Dressing Room, Paul's request was that the menu always include a chopped salad that you could eat with a spoon. This chopped salad recipe is full of great flavors, colors and textures, featuring celery, carrots, red pepper, apple, cucumber, greens, cabbage, goat cheese and almonds. This is great for any holiday meal: you can let it stand and it stays crisp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Persian Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Preserved Lemon

In this cucumber and tomato salad recipe, preserved lemon adds a tangy, salty bite. Serve this healthy salad as an accompaniment to dishes like grilled lamb or chicken or as a side on a bed of finely julienned purple kale, lightly dressed with more olive oil and lemon juice. Look for preserved lemons at specialty-foods stores. Or, to make your own, see our Preserved Lemons recipe on eatingwell.com.
By Romney Steele

Greek Revival Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This attractive, full-bodied dish celebrates the Greek flavors of feta, black olives and plenty of oregano.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
Feta cheese and chickpeas lend a Mediterranean flair to this satisfying side salad. The Creamy Dill Ranch is great with it, but would also be good with a tangy vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot-Cucumber Salad

Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
11
Fresh wedges of tomato, thinly sliced onion and sliced cucumber dressed simply with vinegar and oil makes the most simple salad possible--think of it as the Southern counterpart to the classic Italian tomato-and-mozzarella salad. It is best enjoyed at the height of summer, when tomatoes and cucumbers are fresh from the garden.
By Virginia Willis

Parsley Tabbouleh

Rating: Unrated
9
Serve this tart, parsley-dominated tabbouleh at your next backyard gathering.
By Jessie Price

Inspiration and Ideas

13 Easy Cucumber Salads

13 Easy Cucumber Salads

These tasty, easy salad recipes bring cucumber to the next level. They’re ready in minutes with simple dressings and just a few extras, like feta, onions and tomatoes, really help the cucumbers shine in these simple salads. Try our Japanese Cucumber Salad, Cucumber Avocado Salad and more.
Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Rating: Unrated
18
An easy salad to serve with grilled chicken or steak for supper or on a bed of greens for a satisfying lunch. Substitute white beans or chickpeas for the black-eyed peas if you prefer.
Cucumber Salad (Tzatziki)

Cucumber Salad (Tzatziki)

Rating: Unrated
2
Veggie Egg Salad

Veggie Egg Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
Tropical Cucumber Salad

Tropical Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
10
Tabbouleh with Chickpeas

Tabbouleh with Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
2

Smashed Cucumber Salad with Lemon & Cumin

Rating: Unrated
2

Don't skip salting the cucumbers in this quick cucumber salad recipe--just 10 minutes pulls out some of their excess moisture, concentrating the flavor and keeping the salad from being watered down. Serve as a healthy side dish at a summer cookout alongside burgers and hot dogs.

All Healthy Cucumber Side Dish Recipes

Mixed Lettuce Salad with Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Oak leaf and baby romaine lettuces are so tender they're best eaten straight from the garden or at least within a day or two of picking. Mild and delicate, they pair wonderfully with peppery radishes and chopped hard-boiled eggs in this easy salad.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Fattoush with Yogurt-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
In this healthy Lebanese-inspired fattoush salad recipe, lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes are tossed with a yogurt dressing and topped with pita chips and feta cheese. Serve with Mediterranean grilled lamb chops or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Pepper Cucumbers

When you need a refreshing low-calorie snack, nibble on these Lemon-Pepper cucumbers for just 8 calories and 2 grams of carb. Plus the lemon juice and black pepper count as free foods!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
A summer staple, this flavorful salad--shown here with grilled tofu--is also good with grilled fish or chicken. Like all fresh tomato salads, it provides some fiber and a healthy dose of vitamin C.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fattoush

Rating: Unrated
2
Toasting the pita adds crunch to this bright-tasting salad, and a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of ground sumac--the berry of a bush that grows wild all over Lebanon--add depth. Letting the salad sit for a bit before eating allows the pita to soak up the lemony dressing.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cucumber with Basil, Yogurt, Walnuts & Browned Butter (Yanik Tereyagli Cacik)

You may not typically serve your cucumbers bruised, but intentionally smashing them releases their flavorful juices. Taking the time to soak the walnuts for this dish gives them a special soft texture and plumpness. Serve this vegetable dish with pita as part of a mezze platter or as a side salad.
By Gamze Ineceli

Melon, Tomato & Onion Salad with Goat Cheese

Rating: Unrated
3
In this beautiful riff on the traditional tomato, mozzarella and basil salad, sweet melon slices are layered with tomato and cucumber and topped with crumbled goat cheese, crisp onion and fresh basil. Any variety of pale green- or orange-fleshed melon will work well in this melon, tomato and onion salad. Compose the salad on a large platter for a crowd or make it more elegant by assembling it on individual plates. Either way it'll look gorgeous.
By Marie Simmons

Jicama & Cucumber Salad with Red Chile Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
This salad combines cucumber and jicama with a sweet-sour, slightly spicy vinaigrette and makes a great start to any Mexican-inspired meal.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Persian Cucumber Salad with Lentils & Sprouts

Rating: Unrated
2
Quick-pickling adds bright flavor to this cucumber and lentil salad recipe, perfect for a simple lunch or as part of a larger meal. We like French green lentils for this salad because they hold their shape well when cooked. Look for them in natural-foods stores and well-stocked supermarkets.
By Romney Steele

Shepherd's Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple salad of chopped summer vegetables and herbs is typical of country salads served throughout the Mediterranean. It is best served right after mixing, but if you wish to make the salad ahead, add the tomatoes just before serving. Serve with warm pita bread.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spinach Salad with Black Olive Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Good imported olives in a sophisticated dressing make eating your spinach a special pleasure.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Tangy Watermelon Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
Looks like tomato--surprise, it's watermelon.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Red Rice Salad with Peaches & Cucumber

Sweet peaches or nectarines, lemon and a kiss of ginger and chile sparkle against chewy red rice in this rice salad recipe. Bhutanese red rice has a delicate flavor and cooks in 20 minutes. Look for it near other whole-grain rice in natural-foods stores. Can't find Bhutanese rice? Use another red rice or brown rice and adjust the cooking time.
By Anna Thomas

The EatingWell Diet House Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Starting a meal with a “garden” or “house” salad at restaurants is a winning appetite-cutting strategy that works just as well at home. This everyday side salad is a breeze to make; try it with soup or a sandwich for lunch, or for your first course at dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spring Green Salad with Rouille Dressing

Fresh spring greens are set off by a dressing that takes its cue from the classic bouillabaisse flavoring, a nutty, creamy, garlicky mélange that's stirred into the soup just before it's served.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watercress & Citrus Tabbouleh

In this twist on a classic Middle Eastern tabbouleh recipe, we add juicy citrus, peppery watercress and cool, crunchy cucumber. Serve with grilled chicken or lamb kebabs, pita and tzatziki.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garden Fresh Quinoa

Quinoa is a whole grain and contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. With its high fiber and antioxidant content it's easy to see why everyone is talking about quinoa these days! Try it with garden vegetables in this delicious, quick-and-easy dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Green Salad with Chive Dressing

Mustard, vinegar and chives bring their lively flavors to this simple salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scandinavian Rice Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Serve this Scandinavian-inspired salad for lunch on the patio, accompanied by some good rye bread or rye crisps.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber and Dill-Sour Cream on English Muffins

This tasty snack is ready in ten minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cucumber Sambal

Spicy and tangy, this cucumber and onion mixture is a refreshing accompaniment to grilled meats.
By Kate Hays
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com