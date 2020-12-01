Healthy Cranberry Smoothie Recipes

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie
Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.
Cranberry-Apple Smoothie
This riff on a classic fruit juice combines sweet apples with tart cranberries for a healthy, fiber-filled smoothie.
Cranberry Smoothie
Banana helps sweeten tart cranberries--without any added sugar--in this healthy smoothie recipe.
Cranberry-Orange Smoothie
Orange juice adds sweetness to tart cranberries in this quick recipe for a healthy morning fruit smoothie.
Strawberry Smoothie
Reminiscent of an old-fashioned strawberry milkshake, this smoothie blends that cold, creamy luxury with the healthful benefits of fresh fruit.
Strawberry-Banana Smoothie Pops
Turn a strawberry-banana smoothie, or your favorite blended concoction, into freezer pops for a cool treat.
Berry Smoothies
This creamy smoothie with lots of berries and cranberry-raspberry juice makes a quick snack or on-the-go breakfast.
Mix and Match Banana Berry Smoothie
Tailor the fruits and type of milk to your preference in this yummy granola-topped smoothie recipe.