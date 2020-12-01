Healthy Cranberry Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cranberry smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie

Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.
By Devon O'Brien

Cranberry-Apple Smoothie

This riff on a classic fruit juice combines sweet apples with tart cranberries for a healthy, fiber-filled smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Cranberry Smoothie

Banana helps sweeten tart cranberries--without any added sugar--in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Orange Smoothie

Orange juice adds sweetness to tart cranberries in this quick recipe for a healthy morning fruit smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Strawberry Smoothie

Reminiscent of an old-fashioned strawberry milkshake, this smoothie blends that cold, creamy luxury with the healthful benefits of fresh fruit.
By Patsy Jamieson

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie Pops

Turn a strawberry-banana smoothie, or your favorite blended concoction, into freezer pops for a cool treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Smoothies

This creamy smoothie with lots of berries and cranberry-raspberry juice makes a quick snack or on-the-go breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mix and Match Banana Berry Smoothie

Tailor the fruits and type of milk to your preference in this yummy granola-topped smoothie recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
