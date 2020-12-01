Healthy Cornmeal Recipes

Zucchini Fritters with Dill Yogurt
Serve these crispy zucchini fritters with creamy dill-yogurt sauce during the summer when zucchinis are abundant at the farmers' market (or in your backyard garden). The key to the best fritters is moisture management. Zucchini is primarily made up of water, so this recipe starts with a two-step process of salting and squeezing the vegetable to remove as much of that water as possible. Once that simple step is done, this easy healthy recipe comes together in a snap.
Cornbread & Oyster-Mushroom Stuffing
Mushrooms are a rich, meaty addition in this healthy cornbread stuffing recipe. Here we use oyster mushrooms, but you can use any variety you like. If you have time, bake the cornbread a day or two in advance so it has time to dry out a bit, which lets it absorb the flavors more readily.
Fresh Corn Hush Puppies
Stirring chopped corn kernels into the batter and serving these homemade hush puppies with a lemony herb yogurt sauce give these tasty bites fresh flavor. Holding the frying oil at a steady 360 degrees F prevents the dough from absorbing too much.
Gluten-Free Cornbread
This simple gluten-free cornbread recipe makes a great side dish for chili night or use it in your favorite cornbread stuffing recipe to easily make it gluten-free-friendly.
Cheesy Corn Casserole
This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.
Sweet Corn Polenta with Bell Pepper & Tomato Salad
Serve this simple vegetarian side dish warm or room temperature alongside grilled meats and a stacked summer salad. A flash under the broiler leaves these slices of corn-studded polenta golden on the outside and soft on the inside; an herby, smoky tomato-pepper salad acts like a salsa to be spooned over the top.
Herbed Cornbread Dressing
Cornbread studded with plenty of herbs gives this classic stuffing a subtly sweet flavor.
Fennel Cornbread Stuffing
This unique cornbread stuffing is seasoned with sweet fennel and kohlrabi. Starting with a packaged corn muffin mix saves prep time and allows you to focus on other holiday dishes while this bakes in the oven.
Roasted Vegetables Over Rosemary Polenta
Made with edamame, a variety of healthy vegetables and served over hearty polenta, this recipe is vegetarian, flavorful, and filling.
Polenta with Olive-Raisin Compote
Tubed polenta is great to have on hand when you need a quick side dish. In this 25-minute recipe, lightly browned polenta slices are topped with a fruity compote made with olives, raisins, orange peel and fragrant spices.
Cheddar-Cornmeal Shortbread
Crunchy cornmeal and sharp Cheddar pair perfectly in this savory shortbread.
Tomatoey Shrimp and Polenta
Creamy polenta is topped with a mixture of tomatoes and shrimp in this 25-minute seafood entrée. Don't skimp on the orange peel--it adds a delicious zest to this under-200 calorie meal.