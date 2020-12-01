Healthy Christmas Holiday Recipes

It's the best time of year, and we're here to help your celebrate with all of our healthy Christmas recipes. From prime rib to scalloped potatoes, we have a plethora of recipes to make sure you have a delicious holiday season!

Most Popular

Sugar Cut-Out Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy sugar cut-out cookie recipe uses white whole-wheat flour, honey and lemon zest to make a delicious cookie perfect for decorating. Pull out all your cookie cutters and decorate these adorable cookies with natural decorating sugar and icing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Ham with Red Pepper Glaze

For this fresh roast ham recipe, look for meat that hasn't been cured or smoked. Many markets stock fresh hams, but you may need to special-order one to be sure. Ask your butcher to remove the skin and leave a layer of fat to self-baste the ham as it roasts.
By Lia Huber

Perfect Prime Rib

Rating: Unrated
2
Cooking prime rib can be intimidating--it's such a big piece of meat and you're usually making it for a special occasion, like Christmas or a formal dinner, so you want to get it just right. But it needn't be stressful: This easy prime rib recipe calls for just a handful of ingredients and lays out how to cook prime rib so it's juicy, tender and full of flavor, without a lot of fuss. Cooking the prime rib low and slow safeguards the meat from cooking unevenly. See the Tips section below for more advice on making the perfect prime rib. And if you have leftovers, they make a killer sandwich!
By Liz Mervosh

Peanut-Apple Crunch Balls

Lightly wetting your hands helps make the cereal, apple, and peanut mixture easier to shape into balls. A drizle of white chocolate tops them off.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy stuffed mushroom appetizer is a nice balance of soft mushrooms, creamy filling and crunchy topping. This combination tastes downright decadent, but it's actually good for you. Be sure to get all of the moisture out of the chopped mushrooms before moving on to the next step; if not, the filling will be soggy and make the mushroom caps watery.
By Karen Rankin

Roasted Beet Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Walnuts, red onion and dill make this roasted beet salad recipe a fantastic accompaniment to chicken or topping for hummus. If you can't find beets with greens attached, use 1 pound of beets and 8 ounces of chard leaves.
By Michael Solomonov

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
These scalloped potatoes are surprisingly rich and creamy even though they're made with no dairy (milk, butter or cheese)--vegan comfort food at its best. We use almond milk, herbs and spices to make a flavorful sauce and finish the dish with a crunchy almond topping. This makes a satisfying side dish if you're cooking for dairy-free or vegan diets.
By Hilary Meyer

Cheese-&-Spinach-Stuffed Portobellos

Rating: Unrated
69
Here we take the elements of a vegetarian lasagna filling--ricotta, spinach and Parmesan cheese--and nestle them into roasted portobello mushroom caps. The recipe works best with very large portobello caps; if you can only find smaller ones, buy one or two extra and divide the filling among all the caps. Serve with a tossed salad and a whole-wheat dinner roll or spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli Casserole

Rating: Unrated
10
The lightened-up luscious sauce elevates this easy casserole recipe over standard broccoli and cheese side dishes.
By Breana Killeen

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

Rating: Unrated
11
Fresh herbs, onion and bacon sauté alongside Brussels sprouts in this easy vegetable side dish recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

18 Easy Christmas Cookies to Make This Season

18 Easy Christmas Cookies to Make This Season

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without some festive cookies to nosh on, but sometimes you’re too busy to spend hours decorating Christmas cookies. Luckily, these easy Christmas cookies take no longer than 45 minutes of prep time, so you can have traditional holiday cookies on hand without forgoing an entire afternoon.
How to Make Candy Cane Peppermint Bars

How to Make Candy Cane Peppermint Bars

These peppermint blondies are dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with peppermint candies for extra festive flair without a lot of extra carbs or calories.
EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Rating: Unrated
3
Broiled Lobster Tails

Broiled Lobster Tails

Rating: Unrated
1
Mini Gingerbread House Cookies

Mini Gingerbread House Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Stained Glass Sugar Cookies

Stained Glass Sugar Cookies

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2

Enjoy this Mediterranean-inspired Christmas-morning casserole while you open presents. Breakfast casseroles are perfect for when you have a crowd to feed, and you can make the prep even quicker by tearing the bread into pieces the night before.

All Healthy Christmas Holiday Recipes

21 Delicious Christmas Appetizers That Can Be Made Ahead of Time

These festive and flavorful dishes can be prepped a few days in advance, so you can spend more time opening presents and sitting around the tree.

15 Dreamy Christmas Breakfast Casserole Recipes

18 Easy Christmas Cookies to Make This Season

23 Low-Carb Christmas Appetizers That Still Feel Festive

Whether it’s our 3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Bites or Baked Stuffed Shrimp, these healthy holiday appetizers are festive and have no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving.

28 Impressive Seafood Recipes to Make for the Feast of the Seven Fishes

Many Italian and Italian-American families celebrate Christmas Eve by cooking up a Feast of the Seven Fishes. While every family puts their own spin on the tradition, having delicious fish and seafood recipes is a must. Even if you don’t make all seven fish, get inspired to serve up some seafood dishes that are sure to wow. We’ve got recipes for appetizers, soups, mains and pastas to help you cook up a special holiday feast.

23 Healthy Christmas Recipes with 5 Ingredients

These side dishes, appetizers and desserts have just five ingredients or less, so making a delicious holiday spread is a breeze.

18 Make-Ahead Christmas Side Dishes for an Easier Holiday

43 Christmas Breakfast Ideas the Whole Family Will Love

Diabetes-Friendly Christmas Cookie Recipes

Celebrate the season with a batch of classic Christmas cookies. From gingerbread to sugar cookies, we've reduced the carbs, calories, and sugar--but kept the flavor--in your favorite holiday cookie recipes. Bake these delicious diabetic cookies today!

23 Showstopping Christmas Salad Recipes

22 Easy Make-Ahead Christmas Desserts You Can Prep in 30 Minutes or Less

Plan in advance with these easy, make-ahead Christmas dessert recipes. Whether it’s cookies, cakes or other tasty treats, you can make these desserts a few days in advance of the holiday. Plus, these desserts only require 30 minutes of prep time, so you can focus on preparing the rest of the meal. Desserts like Cranberry Cheesecake Bars and Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark are healthy, seasonal and delicious.

35 Homemade Food Gifts Perfect for the Holidays

Give your friends and family a healthy homemade treat to show you care this holiday season. You can easily package these gifts into individual bags or containers and drop them off for a fun surprise. Treats like Chile-Lime Peanuts and Dark Chocolate Truffles are unique and so delicious your loved ones will be asking for the recipe!

Our 20 Best Christmas Candy Recipes

Bring some holiday cheer to your kitchen with our best Christmas candy recipes. These candy recipes are a fun weekend baking project. Whether it’s Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark or Cranberry-Raspberry Jellies, these holiday sweets are fun, festive and sure to put everyone in a jolly mood.

Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
41
In this easy vegetable side dish recipe, sweet potatoes are tossed with maple syrup, butter and lemon juice and are roasted until tender and golden brown. The delicious glaze that forms on these maple-roasted sweet potatoes transform this ultra-simple dish into something sublime.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

The 25 Best Holiday Cookies to Make This Month

Bring a little holiday cheer to your kitchen with these festive Christmas cookie recipes.

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rating: Unrated
1
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes Menu for an Italian-Style Christmas Eve

Feast of the Seven Fishes is the Italian-American name for a multicourse seafood feast on Christmas Eve. This menu features a hearty seafood stew, garlic shrimp, salmon crudo and a bitter greens salad with blood oranges. End your meal with a round or two of amaro and tiramisù with a twist. Recipes by Domenica Marchetti.

Hasselback Potatoes with Cheese

Hasselback potatoes are the perfect side dish for people who love crispy potato-chip-like slices as well as the tender interior of a baked potato. Simple to prepare, these hasselback potatoes look impressive and decadent with melted Cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of paprika on top.
By Carolyn Casner

Dill Mustard Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This tangy mustard-dill sauce recipe is delicious served with smoked salmon, used as a vegetable dip or spread on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
1
Stuffed shrimp make a quick and easy appetizer perfect for holiday parties. The trick to great stuffed shrimp? Make sure your shrimp are large enough to hold the filling. We recommend jumbo shrimp, which easily encase the savory filling of scallions, breadcrumbs and bacon with just a hint of spice from cayenne pepper.
By Liz Mervosh

Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

10 Chocolate-Peppermint Recipes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
4
This eye-catching frozen peppermint-chocolate bark was inspired by Williams Sonoma's Original Peppermint Bark--our loose interpretation of the treat is frozen and made with Greek yogurt, chocolate and crushed candy canes. For the creamiest bark, be sure to use full-fat yogurt, as fat-free yogurt can get icy when frozen. Serve this healthy dessert when you want all those festive holiday flavors in a lightened-up--and totally delicious--package. Just don't stuff your Christmas stockings with this bark because it melts quickly.
By Adam Hickman

Cranberry Crumble Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.
By Summer Miller
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com