Healthy Chicken Pasta Recipes

Sopa de Fideos (Chicken Noodle Soup with Sofrito)

Sofrito is a flavor base made by sautéing onions and garlic in oil. In Latin America, each region has its own variation that incorporates native ingredients; the tomato-based sofrito here is common in Mexico. The key to the color and flavor of this soup is to fry the sofrito in the oil: it’s imperative that it sizzles as soon as it hits the pot. (Stand back and use a long spoon!)