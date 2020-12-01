Healthy Casserole Recipes

Find healthy, delicious casserole recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Rating: Unrated
14
You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
10
This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Rating: Unrated
6
This one-pan chicken-and-broccoli recipe comes out of the oven all browned, cheesy and bubbling like a casserole, but is really prepared more like a skillet meal on the stovetop. Serve with a crunchy green salad.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
By Adam Hickman

Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole

Rating: Unrated
3
In this healthy casserole recipe--sometimes called tamale pie--the cornbread gets crusty at the edges, thanks to a cast-iron skillet. For the best texture, use yellow cornmeal with a medium grind. Serve with lime wedges for a little extra tang.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jalapeño Popper Casserole

In this jalapeño popper casserole, tender, juicy bites of chicken are slathered in a creamy, slightly spicy, sauce with a crunchy topping of panko breadcrumbs and crispy bacon. Enjoy this casserole over rice for dinner or serve it with chips as a game-day appetizer.
By Karen Rankin

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Penne Florentine

Rating: Unrated
2
This comforting and flavorful vegetarian dish is packed with protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole

Use reduced fat soup and fat-free milk to make this favorite casserole lower in fat and calories. Adding a variety of vegetables makes it more nutritious than the traditional recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
This classic and comforting Mexican dish is easy to make on a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

Rating: Unrated
41
In this low-carb spaghetti squash lasagna recipe, garlicky broccolini, spaghetti squash and cheese are combined for a healthy take on a favorite casserole. This bakes right in the squash shells for a fun presentation. Serve with a big Caesar salad and some warm and crusty whole-grain bread.
By Breana Killeen

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

Rating: Unrated
8
This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Broccoli Casserole

Broccoli Casserole

See how to make this cheesy broccoli side dish. A homemade cheese sauce adds richness while a crispy whole-wheat breadcrumb topping adds texture.
Free Healthy Casserole Recipes Cookbook

Free Healthy Casserole Recipes Cookbook

Get cooking with these delicious and healthy casserole recipes in our free cookbook!
Gluten-Free Lasagna with Quinoa

Gluten-Free Lasagna with Quinoa

Cook Once, Eat Twice Recipes

Cook Once, Eat Twice Recipes

Healthy MyPlate-Inspired Casserole Recipes

Healthy MyPlate-Inspired Casserole Recipes

Make-Ahead Casserole Recipes

Make-Ahead Casserole Recipes

Chicken Tetrazzini

Rating: Unrated
14

This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.

All Healthy Casserole Recipes

Our Best Casserole Recipes

These healthy casserole recipes are sure to please the whole family.

20 Budget-Friendly Casseroles to Make for Dinner

12 Mini Casseroles That Are Equal Parts Delicious and Adorable

We’ve got the perfect dinner option with these mini casserole recipes. These casseroles are baked in muffin tins and individual ramekins, which leaves you with just enough for dinner, so you don’t have to worry about reheating leftovers. Or you could make these mini casseroles for a socially distanced gathering and everyone gets their own. Recipes like Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles and Mini Chile Relleno Casseroles are healthy, delicious and perfect for tonight’s menu.

29 Casserole Recipes Perfect for Sunday Dinner

End your weekend with a comforting casserole. These casserole recipes are full of healthy vegetables like eggplant, zucchini and sweet potatoes and proteins like chicken and ground beef. Everyone in your family will be a fan of these dishes, and there will be plenty of leftovers to enjoy throughout the week. Recipes like Chicken Tamale Casserole and Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole are warm, delicious and can be paired easily with a side salad to round out the meal.

20 Casserole Recipes That Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

These casseroles are packed with seasonal produce like Brussels sprouts and kale. You can easily freeze and reheat these casseroles for a comforting weeknight dinner or side dish.

34 Healthy Vintage Casseroles

We’re celebrating the classics with these vintage casserole recipes. Whether you have fond memories of these casseroles from your childhood kitchen or grandma’s house, these casseroles are timeless. Make these dishes when you need a delicious meal that will yield plenty of leftovers. Recipes like Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole and Creamy Turkey and Rice Bake are healthy, filling and perfect for dinner.

Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
Usually made by layering creamy chicken and tortillas (lasagna-style), this classic Tex-Mex chicken casserole gets speedier for an easy weeknight dinner when we mix everything together in a skillet, then pop the whole pan under the broiler to make the cheese topping gooey.
By Julia Levy

Eggs Benedict Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
An eggs benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.
By Pam Lolley

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan--ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce--and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole. We simplified it by skipping the breading on the chicken and, instead, loaded the top of the casserole with cheese and breadcrumbs. Serve with a crisp green salad to complete the meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Strands of tender squash replace pasta for a more flavorful version of spaghetti pie casserole. Not to mention, spaghetti squash is a low-carb alternative to pasta and saves more than 150 calories per serving compared to a traditional recipe. A sprinkling of nutty fontina cheese melts into a gooey topping.
By Devon O'Brien

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Rating: Unrated
4
Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

19 Cozy Casserole Recipes for Weight Loss

These casseroles are packed with plenty of nutritious vegetables and protein to create a satisfying meal.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu--salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard--with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.
By Hilary Meyer

Seafood Chowder Casserole

Rating: Unrated
14
New England seafood chowder inspired the flavors here, but we've enhanced them further with Gruyère cheese and a crispy crumb topping. We like the combination of shrimp, cod and crab, but feel free to experiment with other types of seafood--scallops, clams and mahi-mahi would also work well.
By Jessie Price

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Cod Casserole

Rating: Unrated
23
Dry white wine and Gruyère cheese give this fish casserole a rich flavor that hides its virtue. Before baking, we top the dish with seasoned whole-wheat breadcrumbs, which add a wholesome, nutty flavor and dietary fiber. For variety, you can substitute almost any mild white fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Roasted Fish & Vegetables

Here's a roasted fish entree plus side dish all in one package. Besides the convenience of one roasting pan, both the fish and the vegetables get the benefit of their flavors mingling as they cook side by side. The recipe calls for a firm white fish, such as striped bass or cod, but salmon would also work beautifully with the fennel, potatoes and tomatoes.
By Ruth Cousineau

These 30 Make-Ahead Casseroles Are Perfect for the Holidays

Chilaquiles Casserole

Rating: Unrated
172
Our version of this enchilada-style chilaquiles casserole is packed with nutritious beans and vegetables. Canned prepared enchilada sauce has great flavor and keeps the prep time quick. It can vary in heat level so find one that suits your taste. If you want to eliminate the heat altogether, try a green enchilada sauce (which is often milder than red) or substitute two 8-ounce cans of plain tomato sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits

Rating: Unrated
7
In this vegetarian white bean potpie recipe, kale and hearty white beans are topped with easy, homemade chive biscuits. If desired, add a little shredded Gruyère or Cheddar cheese to the biscuit dough.
By Breana Killeen

Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles

Rating: Unrated
1
These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet

Rating: Unrated
1
This breakfast skillet is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast. Be sure to use a large skillet because although it may seem too big for the amount of ingredients, you need the surface area to get your potatoes crispy (overcrowding your skillet will just steam them).
By Ivy Odom

17 Casserole Recipes Perfect for Busy Weeknights

When you need an easy dinner on weeknights, make one of these casserole recipes. These recipes take just 20 minutes to prepare before going in the oven. And with plenty of vegetables and proteins like chicken and ground beef, you’ll have a balanced meal in no time. Recipes like Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake and Cheesy Eggplant Casserole are delicious, filling and perfect for busy nights.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com