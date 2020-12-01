Healthy Broccoli Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious broccoli side dish recipes including steamed broccoli, roasted broccoli and broccoli soufflé. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Broccoli Casserole

The lightened-up luscious sauce elevates this easy casserole recipe over standard broccoli and cheese side dishes.
By Breana Killeen

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Broccoli

This healthy side dish recipe couldn't be simpler--or more delicious. Broccoli is roasted until brown and crispy, then topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a savory and sweet flavor combination that can't be beaten. Try this quick vegetable dish along with chicken, fish or really any main course. It's also great in salads or warm grain bowls. Tip: Preheating the pan helps the broccoli to brown and develop nutty flavors.
By Marianne Williams

Pureed Broccoli Soup

In this easy broccoli soup recipe, broccoli cooks together with onions, celery, garlic and fresh herbs and is puréed into a delicious creamy soup. Try this healthy broccoli soup alongside grilled cheese sandwiches or as a starter for a simple dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli, Cheese & Rice Casserole

Ditch the baking dish and make this easy skillet broccoli, cheese and rice casserole. Cooking the casserole in a skillet keeps the flavors and textures fresh--no mushy, sad broccoli! Serve this easy side with baked chicken for a family-pleasing healthy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. It would also be a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread or a party buffet.
By Julia Levy

Broccoli-Cranberry Salad

This easy broccoli salad is tossed in a creamy dressing and spiked with sweet cranberries, Cheddar cheese and toasty walnuts. This easy side is great for lunch--add shredded chicken to make it a main dish.
By Liz Mervosh

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

These easy roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color. Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.
By Katie Webster

Broccoli with Balsamic Mushrooms

Just a touch of butter adds silkiness to the balsamic sauce that coats broccoli and meaty mushrooms in this easy broccoli side dish recipe.
By Stacy Fraser

Stovetop Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

We trimmed 9 grams of fat and almost 100 calories in this makeover of cheesy chicken-and-broccoli casserole. All the raw ingredients are layered in a skillet, then simmered for a quick weeknight dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Low-Carb Broccoli & Cheddar Casserole

This simple cheesy casserole is comforting while keeping the carbs in check. Serve it alongside roasted chicken or pork.
By Carolyn Casner

Ginger-&-Miso-Glazed Broccoli

A touch of maple or honey balances the flavor of umami-laden miso while thickening the sauce to coat this stir-fried broccoli.
By Breana Killeen

Broccoli and Cauliflower Sauté

Mix up these nutrient-packed cruciferous vegetables for a flavorful and healthy side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli with Creamy Parmesan Sauce

Topping steamed broccoli with a good-for-you cheese sauce is an easy way to entice picky eaters to eat their veggies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

24 Broccoli Side Dishes in 20 Minutes

24 Broccoli Side Dishes in 20 Minutes

Make a healthy and delicious broccoli side dish with these easy recipes. These sides take just 20 minutes of active cooking time, so you can focus on preparing your main dish. Whether you keep it raw and crunchy or decide to cook it, broccoli is a great source of vitamins C and K. Recipes like Quick Broccoli Slaw and Honey-Chipotle Roasted Broccoli are flavorful, nutritious and a great addition to any meal.
Slow-Cooker Cheesy Rice with Broccoli

Slow-Cooker Cheesy Rice with Broccoli

This dish is sure to be a kid favorite that adults will crave, too. Broccoli and cheese is a classic pairing for a reason, and when served with rice and umami-rich mushrooms, the combo is even more comforting. Garnish with shaved Parmesan and additional kosher salt and black pepper, if desired.
Sautéed Broccoli with Peanut Sauce

Sautéed Broccoli with Peanut Sauce

Broccoli, Chickpea & Pomegranate Salad

Broccoli, Chickpea & Pomegranate Salad

Air-Fryer Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potatoes

Air-Fryer Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potatoes

Cauliflower-Broccoli Gratin

Cauliflower-Broccoli Gratin

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Resist the temptation to turn the broccoli over while it roasts in this easy recipe. Leaving it cut-side down means you'll get deliciously caramelized results.

All Healthy Broccoli Side Dish Recipes

Roasted Tomato and Vegetable Soup

This veggie-packed side-dish vegetable soup can be made in the slow cooker. Just make a few tweaks (see Variation).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Roasted Broccoli & Tomatoes

This dish of roasted broccoli and tomatoes is tossed with bright Mediterranean ingredients just before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Stir-Fried Broccoli & Peanuts

Broccoli and red bell pepper tossed with a spicy peanut sauce makes a delicious side or stir in some cooked chicken or tofu to make it a main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli Rabe with Orange & Sesame

You can go without using oil if you are cooking broccoli rabe in the dry heat of a skillet. It adds a nice sear to the oranges as well. Seasoned with toasty sesame, this healthy vegetable side dish is an easy flavor upgrade.
By Judith Fertig

Broccoli with Black Bean-Garlic Sauce

The bold taste of black bean-garlic sauce mellows into a rich and warming glaze in this fast Asian-style dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Broccoli Gratin

This lighter and easier take on a traditional cheesy broccoli casserole subs tangy feta cheese for the usual Cheddar to pack in flavor. Plus, using a mixture of mayonnaise and yogurt in place of a traditional cheese sauce saves tons of time, making this a quick and easy side dish to pair with chicken or fish. Or, serve as a vegetarian main with a salad.
By Karen Rankin

BBQ Baked Potatoes with Pork & Broccoli

Use leftover cooked pork to whip together these easy BBQ pork baked potatoes. Add steamed broccoli and Cheddar cheese to round out this easy healthy dinner.
By Devon O'Brien

Tangy Broccoli with Almonds

This easy 15-minute broccoli side dish means you have no excuse not to eat your veggies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli Salad with Creamy Feta Dressing

Finely chopped raw broccoli is tender and mild--here it's tossed with a creamy dressing, meaty chickpeas and sweet bell pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese-Flavored Broccoli Rabe

A simple dressing of fish sauce, lime juice and hot pepper gives broccoli rabe a Vietnamese twist. Try it with grilled pork and rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky Gouda-Sauced Broccoli

This broccoli side dish is made irresistible with Gouda cheese and can be served with something simple in flavor, such as a pork roast or grilled pork chops.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Broccoli with Smoky Yogurt Sauce

Blanching broccoli florets before charring ensures the broccoli's tender all the way through, helping it crisp up quickly in a very hot pan. Firing up the grill? Cook the blanched broccoli in a grill basket over medium-high heat instead.
By Devon O'Brien

Roasted Broccoli

Broccoli, flavored with just oil, salt and pepper and then roasted to perfection, is a simple and delicious side dish for any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Broccoli with Garlicky Tahini Sauce

Roasting the broccoli results in crisp edges and a just-tender bite, the perfect texture to pair with a creamy tahini sauce.
By Lauren Grant

Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli

In this Asian stir-fried vegetable recipe, a touch of sugar is added to balance the bitterness of Chinese broccoli. Serve with Asian-marinated meat and brown rice for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Grace Young

Broccoli with Caramelized Shallots

Despite the scorn of former presidents and children, broccoli is America's second most popular green vegetable. Not only does it belong to the cancer-fighting cruciferous family, it is an excellent source of vitamins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broiled Broccolini

This broiled broccolini recipe is the answer when you're looking for a quick vegetable side dish. Broccolini is a bit sweeter and more tender than broccoli, and tastes delicious when broiled quickly and topped with chopped walnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Dill Cauliflower & Broccoli

This lemony side dish of steamed cauliflower and broccoli florets goes perfectly with poultry or fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli Rabe with Cannellini Beans

Broccoli rabe can be a bitter bomb. Some people love it, while others… not so much. In this easy recipe, we cook the broccoli rabe for a few minutes in boiling water to tame its bitter bite. Serve with roasted chicken and potatoes.
By Carolyn Casner

Massaged Broccoli Rabe Salad

In this broccoli rabe salad recipe, the dressing is massaged into the leaves and florets, virtually eliminating its bitter undertones.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon

Maybe you've never considered cooking broccoli this way, but roasting yields surprisingly good results. The heat concentrates the flavors and caramelizes the natural sugars. A touch of olive oil gives it a crispy, delicious finish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli Rabe with Olives & Garlic (Broccoli di Rape Stufati)

In this healthy Italian vegetable side recipe, garlic, olives and olive oil tone down broccoli rabe's bitterness a bit. Serve with your favorite Italian pasta, chicken or steak.
By Nancy Harmon Jenkins

Ham and Broccoli Topped Baked Potato

Jazz up your simple baked potato with a quickly microwaved topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Charred Broccoli with Almonds & Cherries

With many layers of texture and flavor, this creamy broccoli salad recipe is a delicious vegetable side that pairs with almost anything. If you can't find dried cherries, try cranberries or currants.
By Alon Shaya
