Healthy Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bread recipes including easy banana bread, Irish soda bread, gluten-free and yeast free breads, and bread dough, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Rating: Unrated
12
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple-Pie Bread

Rating: Unrated
4
This easy everyday apple-pie bread makes a great breakfast-on-the-go with a cup of coffee. The fragrant spices typical of apple pie and the tender bits of baked apple inside also make it worthy as a healthy after-dinner dessert. Enjoy it warm from the oven with a pat of butter or cream cheese or keep it on your counter for a tasty treat during the week.
By Jasmine Smith

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated
9
Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Rating: Unrated
25
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated
56
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
By Marie Simmons

Cauliflower English Muffins

Rating: Unrated
18
These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
By Hilary Meyer

Two-Ingredient Dough

Rating: Unrated
3
Containing just two ingredients--self-rising flour and Greek yogurt--this healthy dough is a snap to make! It is exceptionally versatile; you can use it to make pizza and even bagels (see associated recipes). To make this dough whole-wheat or gluten-free, make your own self-rising flour by adding baking powder and salt to your favorite whole-wheat or gluten-free flour (see Tip).
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
8
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Cake Doughnut Holes

Rating: Unrated
1
Deep-frying doughnuts adds a lot of unnecessary oil and fat. Air-frying doughnut holes, however, cuts the amount of oil you use but still delivers a delicious crispy crust. Serve these no-yeast doughnut holes warm for the best texture and flavor.
By Adam Hickman

Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins

Carrot cake meets muffins in this healthy breakfast recipe. Whole-wheat pastry flour along with plenty of carrots and toasted walnuts add fiber while applesauce keeps the muffins moist and helps cut back on sugar.
By Marianne Williams

Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread

Rating: Unrated
5
This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
By Carolyn Casner

Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread

Rating: Unrated
20
Bake this healthy, seedy loaf on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week--if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey the next. Store it tightly wrapped, as all the seeds make it a little more apt to dry out than typical whole-wheat breads.
By Stacy Fraser

22 No-Knead Bread Recipes That Practically Make Themselves

Making bread is easier than you thought with these delicious no-knead bread recipes. These recipes leave the bulk of the work to the mixers so you can relax and watch the dough come together. Learn how to make no-knead bread recipes like Seeded Multigrain Boule and No-Knead Focaccia with Peaches & Prosciutto, which are tasty and a great project to get you in the kitchen.

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

Rating: Unrated
3
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
By Pam Lolley

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

Rating: Unrated
2
The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Honey Oat Quick Bread

Rating: Unrated
59
This honey-oat bread has a pleasant flavor and divinely moist, tender crumb. It requires minimal mixing and cleanup, calls for ingredients usually stocked in the pantry, and is tasty yet healthful. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Apple-Cinnamon Muffins

Rating: Unrated
4
These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack.
By Julia Levy

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
11
These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pumpkin Pie English Muffin Bake

This festive brunch dish is perfect for when you have to feed a crowd and want to get some of the preparation out of the way the night before. It will fill your kitchen with the smell of spices and pumpkin while it’s baking, bringing people to the table without you even having to ask.
By Caroline Fennessy Campion

Diabetes-Friendly Banana Bread Recipes

Banana bread is a classic comfort food that’s perfect for a diabetic breakfast or healthy snack. We’ve added delicious twists to classic banana bread recipes, plus included other recipes for carb-smart breakfasts and snack options for diabetes  all under 250 calories

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated
7
These rolls are wonderfully fluffy and packed with cinnamon flavor--you'd never know they're gluten-free. Plus, with only one rise time, this recipe is quicker to make than other yeasted doughs.
By Devon O'Brien

Easy Chicken Enchiladas

These easy Mexican enchiladas are filled with flavorful, shredded slow-cooked shredded chicken. Placed on a bed of fresh lettuce, this delicious recipe is sure to be the hit of any dinner occasion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole-Wheat Sourdough Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Re-create fresh artisan sourdough bread to rival your local bakery--at home! This simple blend of whole-wheat flour, sourdough starter, sea salt and water produces bread with a tart, melt-in-your-mouth taste perfect for sopping up sauces, eating as toast or making into a sandwich.
By Elisabeth Almekinder

Banana Protein Muffins

These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.
By Jasmine Smith

Morning Glory Muffins

Rating: Unrated
12
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
By Patsy Jamieson

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1
You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

Rating: Unrated
29
To improve the nutritional profile of pizza, use half whole-wheat and half all-purpose flour, which yields a light crust with a distinctive nutty taste. Quick-rising yeast shortens rising time to just 10 minutes, making homemade pizza a possibility for busy weeknights. Use a food processor, stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or your hands to mix the dough. Add enough liquid to the dry ingredients to make a soft dough. If kneading by hand, toss, rather than push, the dough onto the counter for about 10 minutes; this allows the gluten to develop without incorporating too much flour.
By Patsy Jamieson

Blueberry-Oat Muffins

Rating: Unrated
2
These diabetic-friendly, Blueberry-Oat Muffins, sweetened with brown sugar and honey, are best when served still warm from the oven.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Bundt Cake

Rating: Unrated
6
In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemon Bread

Rating: Unrated
2
This moist lemon bread is perfect for breakfast or a tasty dessert. It's delicious on its own or topped with the optional lemon-sugar glaze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seeded Multigrain Boule

Rating: Unrated
21
Not only is this seeded loaf high in fiber, but the blend of seeds and grains lends it a wonderfully nutty flavor, aroma and texture. A heavy container with a tight-fitting lid works best, as the steam trapped inside the pot helps crisp the crust of the boule. Keep in mind that in a very wide-bottomed pot the loaf will spread out and be fairly flat; in a taller, narrower one it will be thicker and have more height (but may take slightly longer to bake).
By Nancy Baggett

Banana Bread French Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.
By Breana Killeen

Chicken Sausage Calzone

Rating: Unrated
5
A typical calzone packs almost 800 calories and 25 grams of saturated fat. In this healthier calzone recipe, we use lean chicken sausage to keep fat in check and add nutrient-rich spinach to bulk up the filling without adding calories. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fried Apple Pie Rolls

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
By Breana Killeen
