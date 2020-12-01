Healthy Berry Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious berry smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.
By Devon O'Brien

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.
By Breana Killeen

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
5
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
By Breana Killeen

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Cranberry-Apple Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
This riff on a classic fruit juice combines sweet apples with tart cranberries for a healthy, fiber-filled smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
Wake-Up Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
64
Berry-Coconut Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Strawberry-Banana Smoothies

Rating: Unrated
1
Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

All Healthy Berry Smoothie Recipes

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
2
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
This PB&J-inspired green smoothie recipe makes for a quick and healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.
By Breana Killeen

Berry & Flax Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Banana-Berry Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
10
This bright and easy breakfast packs two servings of fruit plus soy protein and fiber.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mermaid Smoothie Bowl

Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
By Sarah Epperson

Cranberry Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Banana helps sweeten tart cranberries--without any added sugar--in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Berry Smoothies

These smoothies are full of raspberries and strawberries and make a delicious breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Unicorn Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Turn a healthy breakfast into a magical treat with the naturally colorful layers in this fruit smoothie. Add a fruit skewer to take this fun rainbow recipe to the next level.
By Devon O'Brien

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Add some oatmeal to give your fruity smoothie even more staying power--this quick breakfast will fuel your morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.
By Devon O'Brien

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

Rating: Unrated
1
Whip up easy, sweet and satisfying smoothies with frozen fruit, almond milk and yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pomegranate Berry Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
4
This berry smoothie is made with pomegranate juice and packs lots of satisfaction from banana and cottage cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Blueberry Green Smoothie

Chia (or hemp) seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost in this healthy smoothie recipe. Look for chia seeds near whole-grain flours and/or nuts and seeds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Peach Pie Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Who says you can't have pie for breakfast? Oats, vanilla, peaches and blueberries come together for a healthy and easy fruit smoothie recipe reminiscent of a favorite summer dessert.
By Devon O'Brien

Cranberry-Orange Smoothie

Orange juice adds sweetness to tart cranberries in this quick recipe for a healthy morning fruit smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Raspberry-Avocado Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
9
A creamy avocado makes a surprise appearance in a sweet beverage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Berry Smoothies

The beautiful color of this all-fruit smoothie represents healthy nutrients from its fresh ingredients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry Orange Smoothie

Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.
By Devon O'Brien

PB & J Smoothie Without Banana

This quick and easy, diabetic-friendly smoothie, inspired by the famous sandwich, is low-sugar and has 11 grams of protein per serving thanks to the tofu and peanut butter in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thermos-Ready Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
21
This healthy smoothie recipe is a protein and fiber-rich drink to go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whipped Frozen Pink Lemonade

Rating: Unrated
1
Feeling in the pink? It's berry easy to bring a blush to your cheeks when you whip up this creamy frozen pink lemonade made with frozen strawberries. It's the perfect balance of tangy and sweet--a better-for-you indulgence that you can whip up quickly with homemade lemon simple syrup. Use your favorite neutral-flavored nondairy milk in this vegan treat, though almond milk and other nut milks will add a stronger nutty flavor than coconut milk or oat milk.
By Casey Barber

Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet peaches and creamy avocado combine in this vegan smoothie bowl recipe for a delicious new way to try matcha green tea. Top it with sweet and crunchy toppings for a fun, easy breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Apricot-Strawberry Smoothie

Combine fresh apricots with frozen strawberries in this healthy smoothie recipe for a perfectly frosty way to cool down all summer long.
By Breana Killeen

Strawberry Ice Cream Soda

Rating: Unrated
1
Revisit your childhood while sipping one of these delicious treats on your front porch on a hot summer's night.
By Ruth Cousineau
