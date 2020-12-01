Healthy Bell Pepper Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bell pepper side dish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

These easy roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color. Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.
By Katie Webster

Sautéed Peppers & Onions

This simple technique of cooking onions and peppers is a useful way to get your veggie servings in. They're quite versatile--use these peppers and onions on a burger or sausage sandwich, stuff them into quesadillas or layer them into casseroles.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice

You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
By Marie Simmons

Roasted Peppers & Onions

Roasted peppers and onions complement just about everything from grilled and roasted meats to seafood. This easy low-carb side dish, with its vibrant color and simple flavor, is sure to become a staple.
By Liv Dansky

Bell Pepper Oven Fries

These crispy bell pepper oven fries are a great way to add more colorful veggies to your plate. A crispy breaded coating adds crunch on the outside, while keeping the peppers tender inside. The simple creamy dipping sauce with Greek yogurt and sherry vinegar adds a tart and tangy finish.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.
By Cooking Light

Sautéed Peppers, Asparagus, and Zucchini

Pair this flavorful veggie combo with chicken or fish for a taste of summer any time of year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stir-Fried Carrots, Corn & Peppers

This eclectic stir-fry is a colorful combination of carrot, red bell pepper, corn and romaine lettuce. This recipe exemplifies how to stir-fry vegetables with different textures. The carrots, which are a “hard vegetable,” should be stir-fried for a minute before adding “medium-hard” vegetables like peppers or corn, which require slightly less cooking. Finally, add “soft or leafy vegetables” in the last 30 seconds to ensure all the vegetables achieve the same level of doneness. Make sure the lettuce is dry--if it's wet when added to the pan, it will turn the stir-fry into a braise.
By Grace Young

Cheesy Sweet Peppers and Corn

If you like cheese, you'll love this vegetable side dish. Sweet peppers--both red and green--and sweet yellow corn are slow-cooked, topped with a creamy, blue cheese sauce and sprinkled with shredded cheddar. It's decadently delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

French Ratatouille

Ratatouille, a classic French dish with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and onion, is frequently cooked low and slow until it turns silky and luscious. We kept the classic flavor but gave it a makeover by thinly slicing the vegetables and layering them in a cast-iron pan. We brighten up the flavor at the end with a splash of red-wine vinegar.
By Hilary Meyer

Escalivada (Smoky Slow-Roasted Vegetables)

This vegan side dish is traditionally served at room temperature with grilled meat or fish, but feel free to double your portion and eat it as a vegan entree with crusty bread for dipping in that garlicky, flavor-packed olive oil. The name for this combination of roasted vegetables comes from the Catalan escalivar, meaning to cook in ashes, though most folks these days use an oven or grill to put some char on their veggies.
By Emily Monaco

Steamed Cabbage & Carrots

It's been said that serving cabbage for New Year's promises prosperity, so adding a few carrot coins can only sweeten the purse.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

The colorful combination of sugar snap peas, red bell pepper and carrot plus Asian-inspired flavors make this side dish a pleasure to whip up for a weeknight dinner.
Grilled vegetables in foil is a great recipe to have on hand when camping or cooking over an open fire, but it's also nice on your backyard gas grill too. Here, we cook asparagus, mini peppers and zucchini together with a hint of garlic and butter. Delicious!
Instant-Pot Vegan Black-Eyed Peas

The Instant Pot makes quick work of cooking up these vegan black-eyed peas. Fresh and dried spices and onion lend rich flavor to this simple bean dish.

Grilled Vegetable Platter

This veggie platter is a perfect side dish for any gathering. Vegetables like asparagus, mushrooms, Japanese eggplant and fennel are marinated and then grilled to perfection.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Vegetables with Gremolata

Roasted vegetables are an easy side dish as they give you time to prepare the rest of your meal while they roast in the oven. This recipe is tossed with a citrusy dressing and then sprinkled with a fragrant gremolata of parsley, scallions, sun-dried tomatoes, and toasted almonds. There's so much flavor in this dish that it works best with something simple like grilled fish or chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Beans & Onions

Don't settle for boring green beans! In this quick-and-easy side-dish recipe, onions, roasted red peppers, olives and a sweet and tangy sauce add flavor and interest.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stuffed Onions with Balsamic Drizzle

Tender baked onions make the perfect edible container for whole-wheat couscous pilaf in this hearty side dish. The balsamic drizle is a real treat--try it for a party or holiday dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basic Grilled or Roasted Peppers

Grilling or roasting bell peppers is much easier than you might think. The method in this recipe is simple, straightforward and pretty much fail-proof. Your homemade roasted pepper will be so delicious you might stop buying them jarred! The dressing turns these peppers into a delightful appetizer or tasty addition to a simple sandwich, but feel free to skip dressing them if you need plain grilled peppers for another recipe.
By Adam Hickman

Grilled Spring Onions with Romesco Sauce

If you can find torpedo onions, try them in this healthy grilled recipe. These long, cylindrical purple onions, similar in flavor and texture to leeks, soften and caramelize to a sweet finish on the grill. You can find them at farmers' markets in spring or fall. Any spring onion or even 1-inch-thick slices of sweet onion make a good substitute.
By Judith Fertig

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad with Herbed Vinaigrette

Make use of your entire grill surface the next time you're grilling chicken, fish, or pork. These vegetables are simple to prepare and cook on the grill alongside your main dish. They're topped with a delicious herbed vinaigrette and make a wonderful low-calorie side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hopping John Salad with Molasses Dressing

"Hopping John" is a southern pea and rice dish, also known as "Carolina Peas and Rice." In this version, we've eliminated the rice and gone heavy on the veggies, combining black-eyed peas, sweet peppers and jalapeño peppers with herbs and spices, a molasses dressing, and a sprinkling of crumbled bacon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage and Sweet Pepper Hash

Sweet peppers and thyme add a twist to this classic American breakfast side dish. Serve it with an egg and whole-wheat toast to start your day off right.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Green Beans & Red Peppers

Roasting plentiful summer green beans with sweet bell pepper yields a delicious result.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rainbow Pepper Saute

Use these colorful, versatile peppers to top crostini, on a sandwich or as a condiment on fish or chicken. Reader Maggie Poppa from Yorkshire, England, contributed the recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus with Red Peppers

By simmering the asparagus in water with fresh tarragon sprigs we've added lots of flavor to this side dish recipe. And no, that's not grated cheese on top! It's grated hard-cooked egg, which adds protein to this 35-minute dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus with Red Peppers

Fresh asparagus is simmered in water with tarragon, which really adds to the flavor in this simple side-dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Bell Peppers

Fat bell peppers taste like summer itself when grilled.
By Ann Lovejoy

Chard & Sweet Pepper Stir-Fry

Sweet and tangy hoisin sauce is a delicious base for stir-fried chard and bell pepper. You can substitute escarole for chard; reduce the cooking time to 2 to 3 minutes.
By Bharti Kirchner
