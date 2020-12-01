Healthy Banana Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious banana smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Really Green Smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.
By Devon O'Brien

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie

Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.
By Devon O'Brien

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.
By Breana Killeen

Green Smoothie

Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie

Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Wake-Up Smoothie

With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.

All Healthy Banana Smoothie Recipes

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.
By Devon O'Brien

Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie

With plenty of protein from both tofu and soymilk, this banana-split-inspired breakfast smoothie will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.
By Lisa Valente

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.
By Lisa Valente

Banana-Berry Smoothie

This bright and easy breakfast packs two servings of fruit plus soy protein and fiber.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mermaid Smoothie Bowl

Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
By Sarah Epperson

Unicorn Smoothie

Turn a healthy breakfast into a magical treat with the naturally colorful layers in this fruit smoothie. Add a fruit skewer to take this fun rainbow recipe to the next level.
By Devon O'Brien

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

Whip up easy, sweet and satisfying smoothies with frozen fruit, almond milk and yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango-Coconut Green Smoothie

Mango, banana and kale are blended with coconut water and protein-rich cottage cheese in this delicious smoothie recipe. Flaxseed gives this smoothie a boost of healthy omega-3 fats.
By Lisa Valente

Pomegranate Berry Smoothie

This berry smoothie is made with pomegranate juice and packs lots of satisfaction from banana and cottage cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Spice Smoothie

This healthy banana smoothie is made with vanilla kefir and spiked with warming spices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Smoothie

Based on an Indian yogurt drink called lassi, this healthy fruit smoothie gets its cool flavor from banana with a touch of rose water and nutmeg.
By Steven Raichlen

Coffee-Banana Smoothie

Tofu packs protein and adds creaminess in this easy smoothie recipe for an easy way to start your day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Cranberry-Orange Smoothie

Orange juice adds sweetness to tart cranberries in this quick recipe for a healthy morning fruit smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Malted Banana Smoothie

Take a trip to the malt shop with this healthy smoothie recipe that's a twist on an old favorite.
By Patsy Jamieson

Shamrock Shake Smoothie

Our healthy take on the classic Shamrock Shake uses fresh spinach and juicy kiwi to achieve the fun and festive color we all love. Using fresh mint makes this smoothie extra minty and refreshing.
By Devon O'Brien

Thermos-Ready Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe is a protein and fiber-rich drink to go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Very Veggie Smoothies

Adding leafy greens into your smoothie recipes is a great way to boost the nutrients in your diet. This smoothie is fruit-flavored with peach, banana and mango but it's got chard in it for added vitamins K, C, and A.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Smoothie

Lots of tropical fruit flavors--pineapple, mango, banana--plus yogurt and carrot juice make a quick and delicious on-the-go breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

A blend of tropical fruits makes a refreshing breakfast smoothie. You can boost the fiber content by adding a sprinkling of oat or wheat bran, if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Fruit Smoothies

Tropical fruit yogurt, banana and mango slices, and fat-free milk make a quick and refreshing snack or on-the-go breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Acai-Strawberry Smoothie

This 4-ingredient fruit smoothie is a great way to try the acai berry. Simply blend with banana, strawberries and orange juice for an easy vegan breakfast recipe.
By Breana Killeen
