Healthy Asian Recipes

Find healthy, delicious meals from Asian countries, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai and Vietnamese recipes. These recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell include both authentic recipes and recipes inspired by these varied cuisines and are perfect for weeknights or special occasions.

Most Popular

Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew

Brown sugar makes this slow-cooker beef stew a tad sweet, which beautifully complements the spicy kimchi. You can make this soup ahead and refrigerate it until ready to eat. If you opt to make it ahead, wait until you reheat the soup to add the cabbage.
By Cooking Light

Japanese Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
20
This Japanese-inspired cool, crisp salad is as elegant and well balanced as it is simple.
By Jessie Price

Spicy Vegetable Lo Mein

Rating: Unrated
1
Skip takeout and make a healthier Chinese lo mein at home that's packed with vegetables. Make sure you drain your noodles well before adding them, as wet noodles will turn your stir-fry into a soggy mess. For a less spicy option, omit the sriracha hot sauce.
By Grace Young

Slow-Cooker Korean Beef in Cabbage Leaves

Rice vinegar, sesame seeds and brown sugar make this simple sauce irresistible! One-fourth cup of sesame seeds may sound like a lot, but it's the perfect amount to give the sauce its nutty, earthy flair. Serve this slow-cooker Korean beef with hot cooked rice and garnish with thinly sliced red and green jalapeño peppers, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Quick Cucumber Kimchi

Rating: Unrated
11
While slowly fermented cabbage and pungent garlic are the ingredients most people associate with kimchi, there are dozens and dozens of other versions of Korea's national dish, featuring all manner of vegetables, such as these quickly pickled cucumbers with just a trace of garlic.
By Jamie Purviance

Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
3
Classic sesame noodles become a healthy meal with lean chicken and tons of veggies in this quick recipe for Asian noodles. Be sure to rinse the spaghetti until it's cold, then give it a good shake in the colander until it's well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie “noodles” for the cooked pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli, Mushroom & Beef Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
6
This healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Ramen with Bok Choy & Soy Eggs

Ditch the seasoning packet! Homemade ramen may take more time but it's worth it for the deep, impressive flavor. This healthy ramen recipe features tons of vegetables and soy eggs, which are hard not to eat just on their own.
By Kathy Gunst

Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles

Rating: Unrated
7
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this vegetarian ramen recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Moo Shu Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
52
This vegetarian version of the classic Chinese stir-fry, Moo Shu, uses already-shredded vegetables to cut down on the prep time. Serve with warm whole-wheat tortillas, Asian hot sauce and extra hoisin if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Tofu Hotpot

Rating: Unrated
11
Warm up a chilly evening with this light but satisfying one-pot meal. The tofu absorbs the flavors of this fragrant, spicy broth, making it anything but bland. Look for fresh Chinese-style noodles in the refrigerated case of your supermarket alongside wonton wrappers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

General Tso's Chicken

Rating: Unrated
11
In this healthy version of a General Tso's Chicken recipe, we cut the fat and sodium in half from the original version by not frying the chicken and by using half as much soy sauce in this Chinese-takeout favorite. Serve with steamed baby bok choy or sautéed spinach and steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

27 Chinese-Inspired Sunday Dinner Recipes

27 Chinese-Inspired Sunday Dinner Recipes

Make one of these Chinese-inspired recipes for a delicious and filling Sunday dinner.  These tasty recipes are full of vegetables and proteins like pork, tofu and chicken. And the best part is that you can take any leftover proteins and make fried rice to enjoy later in the week!
21 Korean-Inspired Recipes for Sunday Dinner

21 Korean-Inspired Recipes for Sunday Dinner

For Sunday dinner, these Korean-inspired recipes are a delicious and healthy choice. These recipes feature popular Korean flavors and ingredients like gochujang, kimchi and beef.
Vegan Cauliflower Fried Rice

Vegan Cauliflower Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated
1
Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers

Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pho

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pho

Rating: Unrated
18
Thai Coconut Basmati Rice with Seared Scallops

Thai Coconut Basmati Rice with Seared Scallops

Rating: Unrated
2

Gochujang Stir-Fry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1

Get Korean street-food flavor with this quick and healthy homemade stir-fry sauce. Use it for stir-fries, as a marinade for chicken, beef or pork or for tossing with Asian noodles.

All Healthy Asian Recipes

32 Healthy Recipes to Recreate Your Favorite Chinese Takeout at Home

Try recreating your favorite Chinese takeout with these recipes. These recipes are much healthier than the sugary-sweet or way-too salty sauces and fried options you could order. In the time it takes to get takeout, you can make Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp and Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy, which are lower in calories, fat and sodium but taste just as delicious.

27 Chinese-Inspired Sunday Dinner Recipes

Make of these Chinese-inspired recipes for a delicious and filling Sunday dinner. These tasty recipes are full of vegetables and proteins like pork, tofu and chicken. And the best part is that you can take any leftover proteins and make fried rice to enjoy later in the week! Recipes like Spicy Pork & Green Bean Stir-Fry and Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers are flavorful and satisfying.

Szechuan Tofu & Green Bean Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
31
This spicy vegetarian stir-fry is a great way to use green beans when they're bountiful and inexpensive at the supermarket. You can also try it with other vegetables, such as broccoli or peppers, just make sure to cut them into small pieces so that they cook quickly. Coating the tofu in cornstarch before you cook it gives it a light crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean Grilled Mackerel

Rating: Unrated
3
Oily fish, such as mackerel, are strong-flavored and pair well with boldly seasoned glazes made from gochujang chile paste. The red, rich paste is so common in Korea that it is sold in virtually every supermarket in plastic containers ranging in size from about 2 cups to about 2 quarts. Normally the main ingredients are fermented soybeans ground with red chiles and powdered rice, plus a little salt and sweetener.
By Jamie Purviance

Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy

Rating: Unrated
1
All of the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.
By Grace Young

Vegan Cauliflower Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated
1
Substituting riced cauliflower for rice trims calories and carbs in this veggie-packed dish. Use the vibrant flavors of traditional fried rice--ginger, scallions and tamari--to create a low-carb fried rice version of the classic take-out meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Beef Pad Thai

Rating: Unrated
1
We've bulked up the serving size of beef pad thai by adding in lots of healthy veggies like matchstick carrots, snap peas and scallions. Look for whole-grain brown-rice pad thai noodles to add an additional 3 grams fiber to each serving.
By Katie Webster

Vegetarian Hot Pot

Rating: Unrated
16
Quick to prepare, this Asian-style noodle soup has all the makings of a one-pot meal. To punch up the heat, add a dab of chile-garlic sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gyoza (Chinese Dumplings)

Sabrina Gee-Shin uses her grandmother’s Chinese filling to make this gyoza recipe. She teaches several folding methods in her Kimchee Mama cooking classes. This one, from a Japanese friend, is quick and simple.
By Sabrina Gee-Shin

Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers

Here's an easy chicken recipe you'll definitely want to add to your dinner repertoire. A quick marinade tenderizes the chicken and infuses flavor in this healthy version of a take-out favorite. Adding a little oil to finish the marinade coats the chicken and helps keep it from sticking to the pan.
By Grace Young

Korean Chicken Soup

Rating: Unrated
5
This quick and easy spicy chicken soup recipe is made with leftover cooked chicken and is spiked with garlic, ginger and hot sauce.
By Natalie Danford

Gochugaru Shrimp & Black Rice Bowls

This shrimp rice bowl gets its kick from fiery gochugaru—Korean-style red pepper flakes. Don’t let that carrot-pickling liquid go to waste! We stir it into the cooked rice in these bowls to really bump up the flavor.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Umami Chicken & Vegetable Ramen Bowl

Not only is this show-stopping dish beautiful, it also contains all the protein, carbs and vegetables needed for a complete meal. And the fact that it only requires 20 minutes of hands-on time means that you can make this slow-cooker ramen anytime.
By Cooking Light

Pork Chop Suey

Rating: Unrated
31
Chop suey is often made with bamboo shoots and water chestnuts--add them to this recipe if you wish. Serve with: Udon noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Japanese Chicken-Scallion Rice Bowl

Rating: Unrated
55
Here's the quintessence of Japanese home cooking: an aromatic, protein-rich broth served over rice. Admittedly, Japanese cooking leans heavily on sugar--for a less traditional taste, you could reduce or even omit the sugar.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Japanese Chicken Noodle Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy, Japanese-inspired chicken noodle soup recipe is made with udon noodles and gets a hit of umami flavor from a swirl of miso at the end. To make the miso easier to stir into the soup, combine a little bit of the hot broth with the thick miso to thin it before adding to the rest of the soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Tofu Stir-Fry with Cabbage & Shiitakes

This healthy vegetarian tofu stir-fry recipe is made with less oil by cooking the ingredients on two large sheet pans in the oven instead of in a wok. Flavored with savory black bean-garlic sauce, toasted sesame oil and Chinese rice wine, this quick stir-fry recipe makes a delicious, low-fuss weeknight dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Shrimp Curry with Instant Ramen Noodles

A splash of coconut milk and some curry powder elevate ordinary ramen soup into a memorable bowl of noodles. Add protein with cooked shrimp or cubed tofu and a pop of freshness with cilantro and lime juice. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
By Jamie Purviance

Thai Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
10
Spicy peanut sauce is the perfect match for these Thai-marinated grilled chicken strips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

21 Korean-Inspired Recipes for Sunday Dinner

For Sunday dinner, these Korean-inspired recipes are a delicious and healthy choice. These recipes feature popular Korean flavors and ingredients like gochujang, kimchi and beef. Whether it’s Korean Steak, Kimchi & Cauliflower Rice Bowls or Korean Chicken Skewers (Dak Ggochi), these dinners are a hearty and filling way to end your weekend.

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Rating: Unrated
3
A touch of honey balances the bitterness of matcha in this healthy latte recipe. For a nondairy latte, swap unsweetened almond, soy or coconut milk for the low-fat milk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brothy Chinese Noodles

Rating: Unrated
36
This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles--ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Squash Lo Mein

Rating: Unrated
1
Swap regular noodles for veggie noodles in this low-calorie, healthy spaghetti squash recipe. For a fun presentation, serve the lo mein in the hollowed-out spaghetti squash boat. If you like it hot, serve with extra Sriracha.
By Breana Killeen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com