Healthy Apple Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious apple smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
8
Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Apple Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
This riff on a classic fruit juice combines sweet apples with tart cranberries for a healthy, fiber-filled smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.
By Liv Dansky

Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie

This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mermaid Smoothie Bowl

Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
By Sarah Epperson

Carrot Cake Smoothie

Have your cake and eat it too--this smoothie recipe is bursting with flavor, including everything from pineapple to pumpkin pie spice to vanilla. A healthy and delicious treat for any time of day.
By Breana Killeen

Lean & Green Smoothie

This quick and easy smoothie combines the sweet flavors of pineapple, apples and green grapes with kale. Packed with Vitamins A and C, this drink offers nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
