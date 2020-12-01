Healthy Grain Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious side dish recipes with grains. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Easy Brown Rice

Here's the only recipe you need to make perfect brown rice every time! This healthy whole grain is great on its own as a side dish, or use it in your favorite recipes calling for cooked brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basic Risotto

Slowly adding hot broth to arborio rice helps release the starch from the rice, giving risotto its characteristic silky, creamy texture. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 2 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, then begin adding the broth. If you prefer to omit wine, use more broth in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice

You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
By Marie Simmons

Basic Quinoa

This foolproof recipe for perfectly cooked quinoa is fast and easy! Use cooked quinoa as a simple healthy side dish, in a salad or as a base for a delicious main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cooked Wheat Berries

Contrary to popular belief, wheat berries do not require an overnight soak before cooking. Simply boil them for 1 hour to soften the kernels, which will produce their characteristically chewy texture.
By Cheryl Sternman Rule

Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)

Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
By Raghavan Iyer

Apple, Onion & Cranberry Stuffing

Apples and fresh cranberries add a unique twist to this variation on the classic stuffing. Use fresh sage or rubbed sage in this recipe; the ground version is too bitter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Sticky Rice

Black sticky rice, a delicious whole-grain alternative to white rice, is purplish black in color and has a chewy texture. This recipe gives you a simple method for how to make black sticky rice. Look for it in natural-foods stores in the bulk department or with other whole-grain rice.
By Naomi Duguid

Waffle-Maker Latkes

Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
By Devon O'Brien

Creamy Wild Rice Pilaf

This recipe takes rice pilaf to the next level. It's full of creamy, melt-in-your melt flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Rice & Peas (Risi e Bisi)

This risotto-like combo of rice and peas is made with a very cool technique that infuses the dish with one of the great tastes of spring.
By Mauro Stoppa

Nina's Mexican Rice

The key to nutty and flavorful Mexican rice is cooking the rice first in oil until it is nicely golden.
By Bruce Aidells

Our whole grain side dishes feature hearty whole grains like barley, quinoa and bulgur. Whole grains are full of vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants and phytonutrients and are also rich in carbohydrates, the body’s main fuel supply. Research shows that filling up on high-fiber foods may help you prevent weight gain—or even encourage weight loss. You’ll feel full longer with these delicious and healthy side dish recipes featuring whole grains.
Roasted beets and sweet dates, tangy oranges and juicy pomegranate seeds make this quinoa salad recipe festive. It pairs beautifully with turkey or roast pork.
Creamy Polenta

This easy polenta takes only a few minutes of stirring before it's left to cook on its own to creamy perfection. If you have leftovers, chill them overnight in a greased pan, slice into slabs, brush with canola oil and broil until both sides begin to crisp. Serve as a side dish at supper or for breakfast with maple syrup or honey.

Grits & Greens Casserole

Here we've combined two favorite Southern side dishes--grits and greens--into one casserole; it's a natural choice to serve with Easter ham. Try omitting the bacon and using vegetable broth to make it a vegetarian dish.
By Katie Webster

Lemon Rice (Chitrannam)

Use up leftover rice and make it into something delicious with this healthy Indian recipe. Because cooked rice refrigerated overnight dries out a little, it's better suited to absorb all the flavors in this dish without getting sticky or mushy. In a pinch, use frozen or shelf-stable precooked basmati rice, available in many stores. Urad dal and roasted chana dal add texture and authenticity to the rice--look for both types of dal in Indian markets or online.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Wild Rice Pilaf

This healthy rice pilaf combines wild rice with brown rice for a nutty, delicious side dish that pairs perfectly with roasted salmon, chicken or pork. Bonus: Nutrient-rich wild rice has a higher protein content than many other whole grains.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Risotto

Serve this pretty, pesto-flavored risotto alongside roasted chicken or pork roast or serve with a big salad for a light dinner. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 3 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is gone, then begin adding the broth. You can substitute more broth in place of the wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parsley Tabbouleh

Serve this tart, parsley-dominated tabbouleh at your next backyard gathering.
By Jessie Price

Japanese Shiitake & Vegetable Rice (Takikomi Gohan)

Dashi gives this vegetable rice recipe its savory depth. Rinsing the rice may seem like an extraneous step but it removes some of the surface starch for fluffier rice. And soaking the rice in seasoned dashi before cooking infuses the dish with more flavor.
By Andrea Nguyen

Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage

This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with rustic fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.
By Lia Huber

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
By Breana Killeen

Savory Millet Cakes

In this recipe, millet is cooked to a polenta-like consistency with shredded vegetables, lemon zest and grated cheese, shaped into patties and browned in a skillet. The result is a unique pancake that's a little crunchy on the outside and creamy inside. Try them as a side dish with chicken or fish for dinner or over mixed greens for lunch.
By Marie Simmons

Whole-Wheat Couscous with Parmesan & Peas

Couscous, which is actually a type of tiny pasta, makes an almost-instant side dish. Happily, the whole-wheat variety is just as fast to prepare as regular couscous. Lemon zest is a delicious accent to nutty Parmesan in this Italian-inspired couscous.
By Patsy Jamieson

Barley & Wild Rice Pilaf with Pomegranate Seeds

This pilaf melds the chewy texture of barley and wild rice with the richness of toasted pine nuts and the sweet-sour crunch of pomegranate seeds. The elegant dish is perfect for entertaining.
By Kitty Morse

Wild Rice with Shiitakes & Toasted Almonds

Toasted almonds enhance the nutty flavor of wild rice in this simple yet luxurious side dish. You could give it an Asian twist by substituting sesame oil for the butter and adding a drizzle of soy sauce.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Butternut Squash and Quinoa Pilaf

Quinoa, butternut squash, and almonds combine to make this hearty vegetarian side dish. It's perfect for a family dinner or to delight your vegan friends on Thanksgiving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad

This whole-grain wild rice and quinoa salad recipe is perfect for toting to summer potlucks. It features sweet cherries, crunchy celery, nutty aged goat cheese and toasted pecans. If you can find red quinoa, it's particularly pretty.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lamb & Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

These traditional Lebanese lamb-and-rice stuffed grape leaves are fragrant with mint, marjoram, cinnamon, cumin and allspice. Serve with lemon wedges and plain yogurt for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice & Lentil Salad

A simple dressing of sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard and paprika flavors this rice and lentil salad. It's a great way to use up leftovers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Almond Farro Salad

Tossed with a minty vinaigrette, this healthy farro and cherry salad recipe can be served as a light lunch or as a side dish along with grilled chicken, duck or pork. Look for farro--a high-fiber whole grain that is an ancestor of modern wheat--with other whole grains in well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cuban Polenta with Chorizo & Corn (Tamal en Cazuela)

Just a small amount of spicy fresh chorizo makes this Cuban polenta-like side dish more special. For this healthy corn porridge recipe, look for Mexican-style chorizo rather than the dry-cured Spanish variety.
By Darra Goldstein

Really Low-Fat Garlic Bread

Quick and garlicky, this bread will soon become a staple on pasta night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Zucchini & Couscous

Made all in one saucepan, this curried zucchini and couscous recipe is a quick side dish, perfect to serve with grilled meats. For a little sweetness, throw in a handful of raisins with the carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Mushroom & Barley Risotto

In this pungent mushroom risotto, we substitute fiber-rich barley for the more traditional arborio rice. Any combination of mushrooms will work; if you use shiitakes, remove the stems from the caps before using.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Rice & Baby Kale Salad with Persimmons

This colorful, healthy salad recipe features persimmons--lightly sweet fruit, commonly grown in California, that ripen just in time to grace holiday tables. If you can't find persimmons, diced apples are a good alternative.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Quinoa-Stuffed Delicata Squash

With its pretty striped skin and uniform shape, delicata squash is a beautiful vessel for serving up this healthy quinoa stuffing. Serve this recipe as a stunning side dish or a vegetarian main with a big leafy green salad alongside.
By Molly Stevens

Kinche (Cracked Wheat)

This Ethiopian buttery grain porridge recipe is often served for breakfast, but you can also top it with other dishes like messer wot (spiced lentils) or gomen (Ethiopian-spiced collards) for lunch or dinner and eat it in place of the traditional flatbread, injera.
By Fetlework Tefferi
