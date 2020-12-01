Healthy Grain Side Dish Recipes

Easy Brown Rice
Here's the only recipe you need to make perfect brown rice every time! This healthy whole grain is great on its own as a side dish, or use it in your favorite recipes calling for cooked brown rice.
Basic Risotto
Slowly adding hot broth to arborio rice helps release the starch from the rice, giving risotto its characteristic silky, creamy texture. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 2 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, then begin adding the broth. If you prefer to omit wine, use more broth in its place.
Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice
You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
Basic Quinoa
This foolproof recipe for perfectly cooked quinoa is fast and easy! Use cooked quinoa as a simple healthy side dish, in a salad or as a base for a delicious main dish.
Cooked Wheat Berries
Contrary to popular belief, wheat berries do not require an overnight soak before cooking. Simply boil them for 1 hour to soften the kernels, which will produce their characteristically chewy texture.
Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)
Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
Apple, Onion & Cranberry Stuffing
Apples and fresh cranberries add a unique twist to this variation on the classic stuffing. Use fresh sage or rubbed sage in this recipe; the ground version is too bitter.
Black Sticky Rice
Black sticky rice, a delicious whole-grain alternative to white rice, is purplish black in color and has a chewy texture. This recipe gives you a simple method for how to make black sticky rice. Look for it in natural-foods stores in the bulk department or with other whole-grain rice.
Waffle-Maker Latkes
Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
Creamy Wild Rice Pilaf
This recipe takes rice pilaf to the next level. It's full of creamy, melt-in-your melt flavor.
Italian Rice & Peas (Risi e Bisi)
This risotto-like combo of rice and peas is made with a very cool technique that infuses the dish with one of the great tastes of spring.
Nina's Mexican Rice
The key to nutty and flavorful Mexican rice is cooking the rice first in oil until it is nicely golden.