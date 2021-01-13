Cheesy Baked Brussels Sprouts

This creamy, cheesy baked Brussels sprout gratin will convince even the pickiest of eaters to gobble down their veggies. Gruyère cheese adds richness and flavor, while the panko adds a little crunch on top.

Julia Levy
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Credit: Fred Hardy

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
High-Protein
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Place Brussels sprouts and water in a microwaveable bowl. Cover and microwave on High until tender-crisp, 5 to 7 minutes, depending on the size of your sprouts. Drain well. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

  • Meanwhile, combine garlic, thyme sprigs and 2 tablespoons oil in a medium saucepan; cook, undisturbed, over medium heat, until the mixture sizzles, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Add flour and stir to combine; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk and bring to a simmer, whisking occasionally. Simmer, whisking often, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; remove and discard thyme sprigs. Stir in salt, pepper and ½ cup cheese. Pour the sauce over the Brussels sprouts in the baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with remaining ½ cup cheese.

  • Toss panko with the remaining 1 ½ teaspoons oil in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over the mixture in baking dish. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with thyme leaves, if desired, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
211 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 314mg; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 11g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 1098IU.
