Healthy Hot Cacao

If you're looking for a warm, chocolaty treat that's also nutritious, try this healthy hot chocolate made with cacao powder. It's made from the same cacao beans as cocoa, but without roasting them before grinding. While proponents say skipping the heat processing preserves more nutrients, cacao and cocoa powders offer similar health benefits, including being rich in antioxidants, which may help improve cholesterol and lower blood pressure. They also contain minerals like iron and magnesium, and give you a bit of fiber, which helps to promote a healthy digestive system. Unlike many hot chocolate recipes, which are high in sugar, this flavorful treat is made with only a little bit of agave syrup for sweetness (you can also sub in honey, maple syrup or regular sugar if you don't have agave on hand). In addition to being wholesome and delicious, this recipe is very easy to make—and whips up in less than 5 minutes!

Andrea Mathis, M.A., R.D.N., L.D.
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Directions

  • Combine milk, cacao powder and cinnamon in a small saucepan over medium heat; whisk to break up any clumps. Cook, whisking occasionally, until the mixture is smooth and steaming, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in agave and vanilla. Pour into two mugs. Top with whipped cream and shaved dark chocolate, if desired.

Tip: Substitute unsweetened almond milk, oat milk, cashew milk or coconut milk, if desired.

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
170 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 116mg; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 9g; sugars 19g; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 481IU.
