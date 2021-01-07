Mushroom Melts
This mushroom melt has both Gruyère and Swiss cheeses that work together with earthy mushrooms to create a delicious ooey-gooey vegetarian grilled cheese. Balsamic vinegar helps lighten the sandwich, and the thin slices of rye bread help keep the sodium in check.
EatingWell.com, January 2021
Gallery
Credit: Antonis Achilleos
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 sandwich
Per Serving:
448 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 498mg; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 18g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 4mg; saturated fat 13g; vitamin a iu 616IU.