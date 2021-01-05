Heart-Shaped Cake

Rating: Unrated

This lightly sweetened heart-shaped cake is a fun and festive way to celebrate Valentine's Day, a birthday or any time that calls for celebration. Raspberries make a cheerful outline, but any fruit or berry will work well in this surprisingly simple cake.

Karen Rankin
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
18
Nutrition Profile:
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line the bottoms of an 8-inch round and an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper; lightly coat the bottom and sides of each pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Beat granulated sugar, oil and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until just incorporated. Beat in vanilla.

  • Whisk together pastry flour, cake flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl until blended. With the mixer running on medium-low speed, add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating just until combined after each addition and stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Divide the batter between the prepared pans.

  • Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 22 to 25 minutes. Let the cakes cool in the pans on a wire rack for 15 minutes; turn out onto wire racks and let cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Beat cream cheese, confectioners' sugar and milk with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 30 seconds.

  • To assemble the cake, place the square cake on a platter in a diamond position. Cut the round cake in half crosswise, creating 2 perfect half-moon shapes. Position the halves on the 2 top angles of the square, forming a heart shape. Spread frosting over the top of the cake just to the edges, leaving the sides unfrosted. Place raspberries along the outside edges to outline the cake.

Tips

Equipment: 8-inch round baking pan; 8-inch-square baking pan

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
259 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 219mg; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 5g; sugars 16g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 277IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2021