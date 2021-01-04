Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs

Rating: Unrated

Meal-prep breakfast for the week with these easy sheet-pan eggs, which can be served as is or in a sandwich. Smoky salmon, briny capers and creamy goat cheese load these frittata-like slices with flavor.

Devon O'Brien
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Casey Barber

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
9
Nutrition Profile:
Gluten-Free
Low-Calorie
Low Cholesterol
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk eggs with milk, salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture into the prepared pan and top with spinach, onion, cheese, salmon and capers.

  • Bake until just set, 20 to 25 minutes. Cut into 9 slices.

Tips

To make ahead: Wrap individual slices in plastic wrap or layer between parchment paper in a sealed container. Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To reheat, remove plastic, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds.

Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com 01/05/2021