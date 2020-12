Preheat oven to 400°F. Lay puff pastry on a baking sheet and roll it out to about 10 or 11 inches. Peel it up from the baking sheet, so it doesn't stick when rolling, then lay it back down. Evenly spread jam over the pastry and crumble goat cheese on top. Roll up into a log; place seam-side down on the baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 17 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing into 10 pieces and serving.