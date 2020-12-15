Honey Lemon Drop
This honey lemon drop cocktail is the perfect balance of tart and sweet. Serve this ice-cold beverage anytime you need a refreshing pick-me-up.
EatingWell.com, December 2020
Gallery
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 8.3g; dietary fiber 0g; soluble fiber 0g; insoluble fiber 0g; sugars 8.3g; monosaccharides 0g; disaccharides 0g; other carbs 0g; fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; mono fat 0g; poly fat 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; cholesterol 0mg; water 51.8g; ash 0g; vitamin a iu 0IU; vitamin a re 0RE; vitamin a carotenoid 0RE; vitamin a retinol 0RE; vitamin a carotene 0mcg; vitamin b1 thiamin 0mg; vitamin b2 riboflavin 0mg; vitamin b3 niacin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; vitamin b12 0mcg; vitamin c 0mg; vitamin d iu 0IU; vitamin d mcg 0mcg; vitamin e alpha equivalents 0mg; vitamin e iu 0IU; vitamin e mg 0mg; folate 0mcg; vitamin k 0mcg; pantothenic acid 0mg; boron 2.7mg; calcium 0.5mg; copper 0mg; fluoride 12.1mg; iron 0mg; magnesium 0.1mg; manganese 0mg; phosphorus 2.8mg; potassium 0.9mg; selenium 0.1mcg; sodium 1mg; zinc 0mg; 40 butyric 0g; 60 caprioc 0g; 80 caprylic 0g; 100 capric 0g; 120 lauric 0g; 140 myristic 0g; 160 palmitic 0g; 180 stearic 0g; 161 palmitol 0g; 181 oleic 0g; 201 eicosen 0g; 221 erucic 0g; 182 linoleic 0g; 183 linolenic 0g; 184 stearidon 0g; 204 arachidon 0g; 205 epa 0g; 225 dpa 0g; 226 dha 0g; omega 3 fatty acid 0g; omega 6 fatty acid 0g; alanine 0g; arginine 0g; cystine 0g; glycine 0g; histidine 0g; isoleucine 0g; leucine 0g; lysine 0g; methionine 0g; phenylalanine 0g; proline 0g; serine 0g; threonine 0g; tryptophan 0g; tyrosine 0g; valine 0g; alcohol 18.6g; caffeine 0mg; energy 160.7kcal; aspartic acid 0g; glutamic acid 0g; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; chromium 0mcg; pyramid fat 0; exchange other carbs 0.