Creamy Potato-Carrot Soup
In this sweet and savory potato and carrot soup, carrots and apple lend the sweet notes, while potato and half-and-half add a savory counterpoint and a layer of creaminess. The bay leaf gives it a depth of flavor. Top this simple soup with celery leaves and a drizzle of half-and-half.
EatingWell.com, December 2020
Gallery
Credit: Fred Hardy
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: about 1 cup
Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 9.3g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 3.8g; fat 0.1g; saturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 136.1mg.