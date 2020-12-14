Air-Fryer Beignets

Combine milk, yeast and 1 tablespoon granulated sugar in a measuring cup. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Pour the yeast mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment. Add flour, salt and the remaining 5 tablespoons granulated sugar. Beat on low speed until combined, about 30 seconds. Whisk egg, egg yolk, vanilla and 4 tablespoons melted butter together in a measuring cup or small bowl until combined. With the mixer running on low speed, gradually add the egg mixture to the flour mixture. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until the dough forms a loose ball around the hook and is smooth and elastic, about 3 minutes.