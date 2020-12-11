Jack Frost Cocktail

Rating: Unrated

This frozen cocktail is made blue with a natural infusion of butterfly pea flowers in vodka. A blend of mint liqueur and vanilla ice cream makes this cocktail the perfect frosty holiday dessert drink.

Amy Traynor
EatingWell.com, December 2020

Credit: Amy Traynor

active:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
  • Place butterfly pea flowers in a jar and pour in vodka. Cover the jar and shake gently. Let the mixture infuse for at least 15 minutes (or up to an hour for the best color). Strain through a fine-mesh sieve; discard the flowers and reserve the vodka. (You'll have more blue vodka than you need for these cocktails; refrigerate any extra for up to 1 week.)

  • To sugar the rims (if desired): Place sanding sugar in a small shallow dish. Place honey in a second small shallow dish. Dip the rims of each of 2 wineglasses into the honey and then into the sugar.

  • Combine 3 ounces of the infused vodka, crème de menthe (or mint syrup), ice cream and ice in a blender; blend on high until smooth. Divide between the prepared glasses (or 2 wineglasses) and serve.

To make ahead: Refrigerate butterfly pea flower-infused vodka (Step 1) for up to 1 week.

Tips: Dried butterfly pea flowers (aka butterfly pea tea) is an herbal tea from Southeast Asia that adds a beautiful blue color to drinks. You can buy it in bulk or in tea bags online.

Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
