Chicken Nachos

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Arrange tortilla chips in a single layer on the pan. Sprinkle the chips evenly with 1 cup cheese. Combine chicken, oil, cumin, chili powder and salt in a medium bowl; toss until the chicken is coated. Sprinkle the chicken evenly over the cheese and chips. Sprinkle tomatoes and beans evenly over the chicken layer and top evenly with the remaining cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and the toppings are hot, about 10 minutes.