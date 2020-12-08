Chicken Nachos

Rating: Unrated

These chicken nachos have crunchy chips topped with hot spiced shredded chicken, beans and melted cheese with cooling chunks of avocado, red onion and cilantro. If you like the heat, add jalapeño slices at the end. These quick nachos work well with shredded chicken breast or rotisserie chicken if you have leftovers around.

Karen Rankin
EatingWell.com, December 2020

Credit: Jennifer Causey

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
High-Protein
  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Arrange tortilla chips in a single layer on the pan. Sprinkle the chips evenly with 1 cup cheese. Combine chicken, oil, cumin, chili powder and salt in a medium bowl; toss until the chicken is coated. Sprinkle the chicken evenly over the cheese and chips. Sprinkle tomatoes and beans evenly over the chicken layer and top evenly with the remaining cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and the toppings are hot, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, toss avocado with lime juice in a small bowl. Top the baked nachos evenly with the avocado, red onion and cilantro. If desired, top with jalapeño slices.

Serving Size: 2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
