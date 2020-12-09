Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole
This version of the holiday staple uses a little bourbon to boost the flavor of the sweet potatoes, but you can also use orange juice. Baking the potatoes in their skins allows their natural sugars to caramelize for enhanced sweetness.
EatingWell.com, December 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Bake sweet potatoes (Step 2) up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate. Assemble the casserole through Step 3 up to 1 day ahead and refrigerate. Prepare topping (Step 4) up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate; sprinkle it over the casserole just before baking.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: ½ cup
Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 29.2g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 5.6g; monosaccharides 2.2g; disaccharides 3.4g; other carbs 19.3g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; mono fat 0.7g; poly fat 0.2g; trans fatty acid 0g; cholesterol 6.9mg; water 111.6g; ash 1.4g; vitamin a iu 18862.8IU; vitamin a re 1899.1RE; vitamin a carotenoid 1878.5RE; vitamin a retinol 20.6RE; vitamin a carotene 11272.2mcg; vitamin b1 thiamin 0.1mg; vitamin b2 riboflavin 0.1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 0.8mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; vitamin b12 0mcg; vitamin c 3.2mg; vitamin e alpha equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin e iu 0.6IU; vitamin e mg 0.4mg; folate 15.9mcg; vitamin k 2.7mcg; pantothenic acid 1.1mg; calcium 47.3mg; copper 0.2mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 38.3mg; manganese 0.5mg; molybdenum 6.6mcg; phosphorus 81.7mg; potassium 465.7mg; selenium 1.9mcg; sodium 75.4mg; zinc 0.6mg; 40 butyric 0.1g; 60 caprioc 0g; 80 caprylic 0g; 100 capric 0.1g; 120 lauric 0.1g; 140 myristic 0.3g; 160 palmitic 0.8g; 180 stearic 0.3g; 161 palmitol 0.1g; 181 oleic 0.7g; 201 eicosen 0g; 221 erucic 0g; 182 linoleic 0.3g; 183 linolenic 0.1g; 184 stearidon 0g; 204 arachidon 0g; 205 epa 0g; 225 dpa 0g; 226 dha 0g; omega 3 fatty acid 0g; omega 6 fatty acid 0.2g; alanine 0.2g; arginine 0.1g; cystine 0g; glycine 0.1g; histidine 0.1g; isoleucine 0.1g; leucine 0.2g; lysine 0.1g; methionine 0.1g; phenylalanine 0.2g; proline 0.1g; serine 0.1g; threonine 0.1g; tryptophan 0g; tyrosine 0.1g; valine 0.2g; alcohol 2.5g; caffeine 0mg; pyramid vegetables 0; exchange starch 0; energy 175.4kcal; aspartic acid 0.4g; glutamic acid 0.4g; phytosterols 15.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; soluble fiber 0g; insoluble fiber 0g; vitamin d iu 0IU; vitamin d mcg 0mcg; pyramid fat 0; biotin 0.8mcg; boron 2.5mg; fluoride 0.2mg; iodine 1mcg; pyramid milk 0; exchange fat 0; pyramid bread 0; chromium 0mcg.