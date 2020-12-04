Chocolate Chunk-Walnut Meringue Cookies

Look to these meringue cookies if you want a new, simple, no-fuss holiday cookie recipe. They’re ready to eat after drying in the oven for an hour, but you can leave them in there longer–even overnight.

Hilary Meyer
EatingWell.com, December 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetic Appropriate
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 275°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. 

  • Place egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat to soft peaks. With the mixer running, gradually add sugar and beat to stiff, shiny peaks. Beat in vanilla and salt. Gently fold in chocolate, walnuts, and dried cranberries with a flexible spatula.

  • Scoop the batter by heaping tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake until completely firm and dry but still white, 25 to 30 minutes. Turn off the oven and open the door. Leave the cookies in the oven for an additional 30 minutes.

Tips

Equipment: Parchment paper; stand mixer

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Tip: To get the most volume from beaten egg whites, it's best to start with the whites at room temperature. Submerge the eggs in their shells in a bowl of lukewarm (not hot) water for about 5 minutes before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cookie
Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 5.9g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 4.7mg
Reviews

