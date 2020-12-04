Chocolate Chunk-Walnut Meringue Cookies
Look to these meringue cookies if you want a new, simple, no-fuss holiday cookie recipe. They’re ready to eat after drying in the oven for an hour, but you can leave them in there longer–even overnight.
EatingWell.com, December 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Parchment paper; stand mixer
To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.
Tip: To get the most volume from beaten egg whites, it's best to start with the whites at room temperature. Submerge the eggs in their shells in a bowl of lukewarm (not hot) water for about 5 minutes before using.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 cookie
Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; dietary fiber 0.5g; soluble fiber 0.1g; insoluble fiber 0.2g; sugars 5.9g; monosaccharides 0g; disaccharides 0.1g; other carbs 0.5g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.3g; mono fat 0.4g; poly fat 2.4g; trans fatty acid 0g; cholesterol 0mg; water 3.7g; ash 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1IU; vitamin a re 0.1RE; vitamin a carotenoid 0.1RE; vitamin a retinol 0RE; vitamin a carotene 0.6mcg; vitamin b1 thiamin 0mg; vitamin b2 riboflavin 0mg; vitamin b3 niacin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; vitamin b12 0mcg; biotin 1.1mcg; vitamin c 0.1mg; vitamin d iu 0IU; vitamin d mcg 0mcg; vitamin e alpha equivalents 0mg; vitamin e iu 0.1IU; vitamin e mg 0mg; folate 5mcg; vitamin k 0.1mcg; pantothenic acid 0mg; calcium 5.1mg; copper 0.1mg; iodine 2mcg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 8.2mg; manganese 0.2mg; phosphorus 17.7mg; potassium 29.2mg; selenium 0.8mcg; sodium 4.7mg; zinc 0.2mg; 40 butyric 0g; 60 caprioc 0g; 80 caprylic 0g; 100 capric 0g; 120 lauric 0g; 140 myristic 0g; 160 palmitic 0.2g; 180 stearic 0.1g; 161 palmitol 0g; 181 oleic 0.4g; 201 eicosen 0g; 221 erucic 0g; 182 linoleic 1.9g; 183 linolenic 0.5g; 184 stearidon 0g; 204 arachidon 0g; 205 epa 0g; 225 dpa 0g; 226 dha 0g; omega 3 fatty acid 0.5g; omega 6 fatty acid 1.9g; alanine 0.1g; arginine 0.1g; cystine 0g; glycine 0.1g; histidine 0g; isoleucine 0g; leucine 0.1g; lysine 0g; methionine 0g; phenylalanine 0.1g; proline 0g; serine 0.1g; threonine 0g; tryptophan 0g; tyrosine 0g; valine 0.1g; alcohol 0g; caffeine 0mg; pyramid meat 0; exchange very lean meat 0; energy 50.2kcal; aspartic acid 0.1g; glutamic acid 0.2g; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; boron 1mg; chromium 0mcg; fluoride 0mg; pyramid fat 0; exchange other carbs 0; molybdenum 1.5mcg; 200 arachidic 0g; exchange starch 0; exchange fat 0; theobromine 0mg; phytosterols 3.6mg; pyramid fruit 0.