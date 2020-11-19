Vegan Weight-Loss Lentil Soup

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, turmeric, ginger and cumin; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in broth, lentils, chickpeas and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are tender, 30 to 40 minutes.