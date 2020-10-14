Easy Corn Pudding

Rating: Unrated

This easy Southern-style corn pudding is a great way to use up fresh corn if you've got it! But to speed up the prep time, frozen corn kernels work just as well. This simple casserole is light and savory-sweet. It's the perfect companion for grilled or roasted chicken, pork or steak or can stand on its own as a vegetarian main dish.

Julia Levy
EatingWell.com, October 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Profile:
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn, onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Spread the mixture in the prepared baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Combine cornstarch, sugar, baking powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Whisk eggs and milk in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch mixture and chives to the egg mixture; whisk to combine. Pour the mixture over the corn in the baking dish.

  • Bake until the top is lightly browned and the center is set, about 55 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
40 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 5.2g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 3.8g; monosaccharides 0.7g; disaccharides 3g; other carbs 1g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.8g; mono fat 0.3g; poly fat 0.1g; trans fatty acid 0g; cholesterol 4.9mg; water 74.3g; ash 1.1g; vitamin a iu 159.3IU; vitamin a re 38.3RE; vitamin a carotenoid 4.7RE; vitamin a retinol 33.6RE; vitamin a carotene 28.2mcg; vitamin b1 thiamin 0mg; vitamin b2 riboflavin 0.1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; biotin 2mcg; vitamin c 2.4mg; vitamin e alpha equivalents 0mg; vitamin e iu 0IU; vitamin e mg 0mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin k 2.3mcg; pantothenic acid 0.2mg; boron 43.2mg; calcium 122.8mg; copper 0mg; fluoride 2.3mg; iodine 15.1mcg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 9.5mg; manganese 0mg; molybdenum 2.3mcg; phosphorus 81.3mg; potassium 126.5mg; selenium 1.7mcg; sodium 107.2mg; zinc 0.3mg; 40 butyric 0g; 60 caprioc 0g; 80 caprylic 0g; 100 capric 0g; 120 lauric 0g; 140 myristic 0.1g; 160 palmitic 0.3g; 180 stearic 0.1g; 161 palmitol 0g; 181 oleic 0.3g; 201 eicosen 0g; 221 erucic 0g; 182 linoleic 0g; 183 linolenic 0g; 184 stearidon 0g; 204 arachidon 0g; 205 epa 0g; 225 dpa 0g; 226 dha 0g; omega 3 fatty acid 0g; omega 6 fatty acid 0g; alanine 0.1g; arginine 0.1g; cystine 0g; glycine 0.1g; histidine 0.1g; isoleucine 0.1g; leucine 0.2g; lysine 0.2g; methionine 0.1g; phenylalanine 0.1g; proline 0.2g; serine 0.1g; threonine 0.1g; tryptophan 0g; tyrosine 0.1g; valine 0.1g; alcohol 0g; caffeine 0mg; pyramid vegetables 0; exchange vegetables 0; energy 39.5kcal; aspartic acid 0.2g; glutamic acid 0.5g; phytosterols 3.2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; soluble fiber 0g; insoluble fiber 0g; vitamin d iu 26.2IU; vitamin d mcg 0.7mcg; pyramid milk 0; exchange milk 0.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com 12/30/2020