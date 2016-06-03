Creamy Potato Salad

1 of 15

Rating: 5 stars I MADE THIS SALAD FOR LAST SUNDAY'S SUPPER IT IS FANTASTIC!! MY HUSBAND SAID IT'S THE BEST POTATO SALAD I HAVE EVER MADE AND IT BEATS THE STORE BOUGHT SALADS. THE ONLY TWEAK I DID WAS I USED 4 EGGS INSTEAD OF 2. I THOUGHT IT BALANCED IT OUT BETTER IN THE SALAD SO THAT IT WASN'T OVERWHELMED BY THE OTHER INGREDIENTS. I WOULD SERVE THIS SALAD ANYWHERE AND ANYTIME IT IS AWESOME!!! 07/20/2010 SHARON

Rating: 5 stars This is a really flavorful potato salad with good crunch. I used 1 tsp. of miso instead of the anchovy and it was great. This recipe is a keeper.

Rating: 5 stars Addicting Potato Salad Adore this recipe!! I have to admit I didn't have the anchovy paste but I think that with or without it this recipe is fantastic!! I crave pasta and potato salads so having one that isn't so bad and is hands down better than store bought is awesome!! Pros: Creamy and delicious

Rating: 4 stars Serving Size I want to make this but I also wonder why the serving size of per serving is never given. I need this info to ensure I don't over serve myself. Thank you!

Rating: 5 stars I made this twice and it keeps getting asked to be made again. My wife and kids can't get enough. I double the amount of potatoes and veggies but keep the mayonnaise the same as 1 recipe and double the yogurt for the dressing. I find for 1 recipe the amount of dressing it makes is more than enough and I don't use half of it anyway.

Rating: 5 stars Best potato salad I've ever eaten. Don't let the anchovy paste freak you out... it will not taste fishy! Every time I make it I make a lil extra:) Lisa-Michigan

Rating: 5 stars Potato Salad can be sooo boring. But not his one everyone loved it including the kids.

Rating: 5 stars Sounds like a delicious salad but I don't reccomend that anyone cool the cooked eggs by running them under cold water until they are cool. A great waste of water in these:"dry" times.